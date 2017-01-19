Eber: Get over it

By

Upwards of seventy (70) Congressional Democrats have decided that participating in the peaceful transfer of power is not their cup of tea (unless it is someone being sworn in that is an enemy of Congress, the Constitution and freedom). Some of doing it for publicity, others because they do not care to be productive, their prefer press releases and smearing of opponents. The Bay Area has one of those trying to pretend he cares about his district. Actually, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is trying to keep the Progressives happy in his district—he knows that the Progressives could throw him out of office as easily as Honda and Stark were before him. Seriously, with close to one million people at the Inaugural ceremony, Mark will not be missed. Trump is right, a seat will open for someone that believes in the traditions of our nation and honest elections. My guess is that DeSaulnier, at 64 years old and with only a couple of terms under his belt, has “retired” to Congress—a good gig, well paid, not much work for a back bencher. He loves the attention and lack of responsibility. Wouldn’t it be better for the country and his district if he took his Social Security next year and played gold instead of playing government? The good news for Republicans is that he does not count.

Get over it By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views 1/19/17

Representative Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is a decent honorable individual. In his second term having replaced powerful George Miller icon (D-Martinez) who retired in 2014, his progressive political views are not necessarily those of the majority of his constituents in the 11th District.

While DeSaulnier’s seat in congress is considered to be a safe Democratic fortress, moderates occupying lesser offices have prospered in recent years. In part of his district, Assemblywomen Catharine Baker, R-Dublin) the only Republican office holder in the Bay Area resides. The other part of DeSaulnier’s district has Democratic moderate Tim Grayson occupying the seat. Also holding power in this area is State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda), who won the race opposing BART Strikes a couple years ago.

So it can be legitimately asked why Congressman DeSaulnier, whose views mirror progressive Democrats including former Assemblywomen Susan Bonilla (D-Concord) and Tim Sbranti, all of whom recently lost races in this district would stay so far to the left in boycotting President Trump’s inauguration ceremony? But sure enough he joined forces with fellow California Representatives Barbara Lee, Zoe Loftgren, and Maxine Waters in choosing not to attend the transfer of power on January 19th.

De Saulnier tweeted a statement which read “When #Trump places his hand on the Bible & takes the Oath of Office, he will in that moment, be in violation of that oath & the Constitution”. While the Congressman’s sentiments reflect how many Democrats and others feel about their new Commander and Chief, was it appropriate for him to take this action to boycott this event?

The answer is emphatically “no”. DeSaulnier’s job in the House of Representatives is not only to vote on bills, but also formulate policy for which he needs to cooperate with members of the ruling Republican Party. How effective will he be in that capacity in dealing with the GOP and their appointees who run agencies he will need favors from? Having associated himself with Congressional progressive dissidents may not make his job an easier to do.

Being affiliated with the Democrats version of the tea party will not be helpful in gaining choice committee assignments or being influential at party caucuses. This is especially true should the Democrats one day become the majority party in the House. Also to be considered is that Donald Trump won 30 States. Two thirds of the governor’s mansions are controlled by Republicans as are a majority of the legislature as well.

Except in safe district’s like DeSaulnier’s, many of his fellow democrats who are up for reelection in 2018, are moving towards the middle as a matter of survival in today’s political environment. They don’t want to be identified as leftist ideologues who middle class voters abandoned in placing Donald Trump in the White House.

As such moderate democrats are not going to place 64 year old Representatives in a position of power when their survival is on the line. As a point of information this is how politics work in Washington D.C and elsewhere that have contested elections.

Actually Mark DeSaulnier and some 60 of his fellow House members missing the inauguration is not that big a deal. Donald Trump likely does not care. He has already asked for their tickets back so others can attend the festivities. The point is no matter how distasteful the new President might be, skipping the swearing in ceremony is an affront to our system of American Democracy.

It’s like skipping your daughter’s wedding because you don’t like the groom or his relatives. While many parents might feel this way, taking such radical action is seldom done as such a move could have draconian consequences in future relations. In the case of boycotting the inauguration, respecting the Constitution should “trump” all other considerations of office holders attending this event.

As we all know the peaceful transfer of power is the hallmark of our democratic system of government. This is not the case elsewhere especially in totalitarian societies where it is always the survival of the fittest. Our Constitutional form of government should be respected where the will of the people prevails. Boycotting Trump’s inauguration casts a dark cloud over this whole process.

Mark DeSaulnier and his other buddies in Congress who are skipping the proceedings should be grateful the constitution they are thumbing their nose at has a bill of rights which guarantees them the right of free speech and the actions they are taking to show their displeasure with Donald Trump. Perhaps this display of anger and bitterness plays well with their Progressive constituents, but what about the other folks who live where he holds office?

What message is given to school children that their Congressman does not respect the office of President of the United States enough to show up for the swearing in ceremony? What about the decent people (even if Hillary Clinton deemed them to be deplorable) who voted for Donald Trump? Don’t they deserve consideration as well from their elected officials?

If we are going to take the high road from a morality standpoint, how can democrats be so critical of their Republican President, when they ran such a morally compromised candidate as Hillary Clinton against him? Even with this being the case, if Mrs. Clinton had won the election, it is doubtful any Republicans in the House of Representatives would have boycotted her inauguration. This group respects the office too much to resort to such gutter tactics to make their views known.

With this being the case, it is not a coincidence that all Democratic members of the Senate, despite holding similar views to their boycotting friends in the House, attended the swearing in ceremonies. Even minority leader Nancy Pelosi who detests Donald Trump more than cockroach, was present when he placed his hand on the bible in taking over as Chief Executive.

Once the smoke clears in Washington D.C. and all the protest marches and speeches are over, Donald Trump will be occupying the White House. With this being the case it will be up to Mark DeSaulnier and his colleagues on both sides of the isle to get along and formulate legislation for the benefit of the people.

Tremendous opportunities exist to get things done. Unlike the past couple of Presidents, Trump is not an inflexible ideologue. Even if his working model is more like the Apprentice or Monty Hall, having a deal maker in charge may be the remedy that is needed to counter the partisan bickering which has been displayed during the last two presidencies.

All we can do is hope. For those who are disappointed with the recent outcome, there is always 2018 and beyond. This is way American Democracy works.

So for now get over it.