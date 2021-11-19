Eber: Going out of business sale?

By

Going out of business sale? By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/20/21

Nancy Pelosi’s historic victory, passing President Biden’s historic Building Back Better $4.3 trillion socialistic wish list legislation, in one sense is a major triumph.

The House Speaker was able to unite different factions of Democratic Party to send the bill to the U.S. Senate for its consideration. Progressive’s reached the pinnacle of their power in foisting this largely unpopular governmental social spending spree to a constituency that disapproves of it spurring inflation.

This “spoon full of sugar makes the medicine go down” approach appears to be a suicide pact which virtually guarantees a Republican landslide in Congressional elections next November. In voting for Building Back Better, moderates in Pelosi’s party (AKA Clinton Democrats) know that their chances of being reelected next year are slim at best.

These Pelosi stalwarts are well aware of what transpired when after his election; Bill Clinton tried to pass a tax increase. The result created the birth of Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America in 1994. It contributed to the GOP gaining 54 seats in the House and 9 in the Senate that year.

Ironically, Pelosi’s recent achievement in the face of rampant inflation is much more unpopular program than the issues Gingrich used to gain a Republican majority in the House of Representative 27 years ago.

Being the political genius that characterizes Nancy Pelosi’s career, she must surely know that her recent actions will lead to certain defeat next year. As such, it is expected that she and the current geriatric leadership in the House are expected to resign in January. That way they can avoid being blamed for the electoral disaster which is sure to follow.

It reminds of a going out of business sale at furniture or Persian Rug store. Prices are cut during the liquidation as the owners don’t care about maintaining profit margins for future business dealings. Much like a football team that mortgages its success for subsequent seasons by trading high-draft choices to obtain one player to win now, Democratic leaders appear to be leading their flock to doom.

As such, the comparison of a Democratic going out of business extravaganza fits better to what transpired at Jonestown in 1978, where 908 people perished drinking the Kool Aid administered by Jim Jones.

It would be a literal miracle if Joe Biden can reverse this Progressive death spire while reviving his troops next year to keep control of Congress.

I guess it doesn’t matter to Democrats that:

President of the American Federation of Teachers Union Randi Weingarten’s popularity among parents is on about the same level as Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris, Her appearance at a campaign rally for Terry McAuliffe ill-fated run for Governor of Virginia wasn’t exactly a resounding success.

popularity among parents is on about the same level as Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris, Her appearance at a campaign rally for Terry McAuliffe ill-fated run for Governor of Virginia wasn’t exactly a resounding success. Inflation among all American’s is running at between 6 and 10%. After Biden cut off building the Excel Pipeline while ceasing to lease Federal lands for energy exploration, the price of electricity, and gas has increased about 35% since he took office

Christmas celebrations are being limited this year by congestion at the ports and new environmental regulations that are limiting delivery of goods to retail outlets.

Continuing problems on the Mexican border caused by the President’s insistence to reverse Trump’s policies of building a wall, keeping immigrants out of the country until their cases are heard, and encouraging illegal immigration by giving government assistance to those who break the law.

The weakening of American military power around the world by our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer. Even liberal military strategists agree that the USA faces greater threat from terrorist attacks in coming years.

The continuing Democratic New Green Deal frenzy of Progressives that appear to ignore present needs to fulfill future goals.

Perhaps all of these problems that have cropped up since Joe Biden became President are not entirely his fault. His perceived senility doesn’t help.

With this being said, no doubt the Covid-19 Pandemic has played an important role in bringing concerns to the middle class, that they may not been aware of in the past.

Parents might not have known of the poisonous nature of their kids being taught Critical Race Theory had not been for their increased involvement with education during Covid 19. On the other hand inflation, the immigration mess, and empty store shelves, are most evident to all levels of social strata in our country

Despite these perceived problems since Joe Biden assumed office, Nancy Pelosi was able to achieve her Last Harrah in Congress getting the Build Back Better legislation passed in the House of Representatives.

How it will fare in the Senate is anyone’s guess. Much will depend on if a couple Democrats will have the courage to stand up to intense pressure from Chuck Schumer and his Progressive cohorts.

Despite this glum assessment, American democracy has shown resilience over the years in ultimately doing the right thing when put to the test. Perhaps the non-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in the Kenosha Wisconsin murder case gives us hope for the future.

Even with intense pressure from the Identity Politics-Cancel Culture crowd, our Constitution and Bill of Rights are our strongest tools steering our democratic government in the right course.