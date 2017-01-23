Eber: Grass roots politics Trump style

By

For my friends that attended the Inaugural in Washington, they traveled 3,000 miles, spent at least $5,000 for travel, hotel and events—most spent double that. They waited in line for hours in the cold for an historic event—that returned American government from Washington to the people of the United States. While all those that wanted to personally attend could not, many gathered together to join in celebration to a new era of government. This event happened in Contra Costa County, as reported on by Rich Eber. “Once the inauguration/coronation began, the party took on the character of a pep rally. When Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was speaking, cat calls could be heard throughout the room. Pandemonium ensued when the words were spoken “Welcome all of you deplorables” Later as President Obama and his wife took off in the Helicopter following the ceremony’s conclusion a chorus could be heard. Sha Na Na Na Sha Na Na Na Hey, Hey, Good by!” In Torrance, 300 miles south, dozens gathered at a Sizzler at an event organized by the Bay Cities Republican Club, starting with a 7:00am breakfast. Fox News covered the event! Throughout the State a couple hundred such events were held. Little publicity but lots of love. As for me—I was at my computer watching the ceremony, tears in my eyes as Donald Trump took the oath of office, popcorn and diet Pepsi in front of me, now seeing we have survived the totalitarian led last eight years. On Twitter I simply wrote, “Free at last, Free at last, Lordy, Free at last.”

Photo courtesy of Joe Koman

Grass roots politics Trump style By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 1/24/17

This Swearing In party was not an ostentatious affair. Neither Beyonce nor Taylor Swift were giving live performances or was their music being piped in to entertain guests. No celebrities could be found. Apparently, George Clooney and Susan Sarandon had more pressing engagements than attending the Trump Inauguration gala in Brentwood California.

Without knowing it, those who were present in this Eastern Contra Costa enclave to witness the 45th President of United States taking office, were enthusiastic-engaged citizens. This group was motivated to see a transformation of American society they hoped would take place in the White House.

Citizens of similar political persuasions could be found all over the country during last year’s campaign. Political Scientists refer to this sub-group as belonging to a grass roots political movement. When the smoke cleared on November 8th, these people pulled off the upset of the century.

“Grass roots”, as those of us who have been around the block a few times, is not a new discovery involving medical marijuana technology.

According to Wikipedia grass roots is one which uses the people in a given district as the basis for a political or economic movement. Grass roots movements and organizations utilize collective action from the local level to effect change. They are associated with bottom-up, rather than top-down decision making, and are sometimes considered more natural or spontaneous than more traditional power structures.

This powerful force in nature was very much in evidence on January 20th as almost 150 people gathered in a hall to witness the swearing in ceremony of Donald Trump. The event was started by conservative activists Hal and Linda Bray as a small party to celebrate the occasion. Soon word got around and several people had to be turned away because of sponsors having to comply with fire code regulations.

Why the groundswell of enthusiasm for Trump assuming the Presidency? In Brentwood, many people who have been frustrated with the ineptitude of both political parties since Ronald Reagan left office 28 years ago. They wanted a way to demonstrate their desire for real change as opposed to the partisan bickering that has characterized American politics for a generation.

Their pot luck featured a full array of fresh fruits, breakfast items, champagne, and Mimosa’s, that magically appeared. Arguably, these goodies surpassed the quality and abundance that has been found at both Democrat and Republican functions in recent years.

Debora Allen, newly elected Chairwomen of the Contra Costa GOP was present at this event. Undoubtedly, she would like to bottle the energizer bunny at this affair for future campaigns. Republicans have struggled in recent years to produce viable candidates for local and regional offices.

Once the inauguration/coronation began, the party took on the character of a pep rally. When Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was speaking, cat calls could be heard throughout the room. Pandemonium ensued when the words were spoken “Welcome all of you deporables” Later as President Obama and his wife took off in the Helicopter following the ceremony’s conclusion a chorus could be heard.

Sha Na Na Na

Sha Na Na Na

Hey, Hey, Good by!

This giddy atmosphere reminded a few folks of what occurred when the San Francisco 49ers won the famous “The Catch” football game against the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the Super bowl in 1982. When it was over the fans while euphoric, didn’t have any experience in celebrating and had to adjust to their new role of being winners. Such a feeling was very much present at the Trump bash where many his partisans had not triumphed in many moons

The event had its serious notes as well. A solemn Pledge of Allegiance preceded the swearing in ceremony. A lengthy prayer written by Debbie McDaniel stated, “We pray for Donald Trump and Mike Pence and all those in authority, for every leader of our nation, that you would give them your wisdom and discernment as they lead.”

Naturally the theme “Make America Great Again” could be found everywhere from President Trump’s inauguration speech to the red baseball caps emblazoned with these words which could be found everywhere in the hall. At my table the gentlemen sitting next to me proudly displayed the head covering he wore.

In looking at this hat which had been purchased on line, I asked how much it cost? It was surprising to learn his model ran only $ 4.95. After this became known, he bragged “Mine was made in China. If I bought one made in the USA it would have cost $ 21.00. With this being the case it was an easy decision for me to go with the Chinese Make America Great Again cap.”

Ironically, this incident might be considered a poster child for the selling job Donald Trump needs to make in order to convince the American people on his pro USA worker program to move jobs back to this country. In order to support business in the homeland, are consumers willing to pay more for the same item than what it would cost it were imported from abroad? We shall see.

While this dilemma and other questions abounded at the party in Brentwood (and throughout the country) on how President Trump’s visions of America First might come to fruition during his term of office, the atmosphere on January 20h was one of Hope and Change.

Ironically, these words were used by his predecessor Barack Obama to propel him to the White house over 8 years ago. In a way the two expressions are saying the same thing that voters both on the left and right side of the political spectrum are dissatisfied with the status quo. The only question is how to get there to make necessary changes in our democracy?

Following he inauguration, no matter how many demonstrations that will be heard during the next four years, Donald Trump will be still the President. Barring unforeseen circumstances, he will be in charge until 2020. His opponents of all political colors and philosophies will have to determine if they are to be left crying on the sidelines or be a part of the policy discussions of what is to transpire for America’s future.