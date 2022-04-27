Eber: Has Donald Trump realigned America?

By

The angry America public elected Donald Trump as President in 2016. Based on the fraud and questions about votes, ballots and voting systems, the 2020 election was controlled by special interests, lawyers and hack politicians—a good reason to note the election promoted voter suppression. If Trump runs in 2024, he walks into office against Biden or any Democrat. As expected, Biden lied (if he could remember his promises), the Democrats over played their hand. With inflation, high taxes, an open border, the drug crisis, bad foreign policy, questions about the Biden family partnerships with corrupt regimes like Russia and China, the Trump record of success will be an easy sell. The Virginia election last November was a sign that the people of America are fed up with racism, perversion in the classroom and hateful bullying ending free speech. In the past couple of weeks Disney Company has been stopped from abusing the taxpayers of Florida, Twitter is going to become a free speech center and Democrats are pretending they oppose crime. Trump showed us what America could be—Biden has showed us what an America imitating China could be. Forget political parties—Trump has proven there is a third, successful way, to govern.

Has Donald Trump realigned America? By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 4/28/22

Even as a political science student at UC Santa Barbara many moons ago, calling this field a “science” always seemed like a leap of faith to me. Even taking into account opinion polls and Eugene Burdick’s epic novel The 480, winning elections usually has not involved utilizing the so called “scientific method.”

One element that has always been present in politics is defining realigning, sustaining, and deviating Presidentialelections.

A good example of the rare realigning kind was Franklin D. Roosevelt’s victory in 1932. The New Deal set the stage for Democratic triumphs for 40 years and beyond. Only Dwight Eisenhower’s deviating two terms from 1952-60 and Richard Nixon’s quirky win in 1968 upset FDR’s dominance.

Things did not change much until the Reagan Revolution took hold in 1980. He was able to reinstate the capitalist model as opposed to continuing socialistic policies under Democratic Administrations. Cutting taxes and building the standing of the USA overseas were only part of what Ronald Reagan accomplished. “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” Symbolized his influence in the United States and internationally.

Since then Republican and Democratic parties have gone back and forth between The Bush’s, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. This brought us to 2016 when Donald Trump won the Oval office from “Basket full of Deplorables” plagued Hillary Clinton. Even though Trump tried to Empty the Swamp with his conservative environmental, Defense, Taxation, immigration, and deregulation policies, it was thought his term was a deviating election when Joe Biden defeated him in 2020.

A year and half into Biden’s Presidency, I am not so sure that Donald Trump might have been misjudged. His influence on the American political landscape might actually fall in the realigning category.

Why might this be?

Since taking office Biden has unilaterally, without much help from Congress, undermined just about everything Donald Trump accomplished. This included:

Making the USA energy independent by eliminating cumbersome regulations that assisted oil companies in finding new sources of petroleum. In addition Trump leased new government lands for exploration and encouraged fracking. The Green New Deal was put on hold.

By building the wall on the Mexican border, the stay in Mexico policy for immigrants, and other measures with governments South of the border, Trump was able to keep things under control.

The Republican administration was able to fix Nafta, deal sternly with unfair Chinese trade practices and encourage bringing manufacturing jobs back to the USA.

Prior to the Covid-19 epidemic, Trump was able to reach full employment resulting in better jobs for African American, Hispanic and other minority workers.

From 2016 till 2020 the GOP administration put resources together to rebuild the Armed Forces creating an environment that deterred America’s enemies from getting into confrontations with us.

Encouraging a public school system where parents are in charge rather than domination of teachers unions characterized by the American Federation of Teacher’s (AFT) Randi Weingarten

Developing the Covid-19 vaccine in record time bypassing entrenched government bureaucracy.

Actively supported law enforcement while appointing conservative judges to Federal courts

Then after taking office in January 2020, things dramatically changed in Washington D.C. The new Democratic administration under Joe Biden reversed virtually everything that his predecessor did while in office/

Even Trump’s accomplishments with the Covid-19 vaccinations were ignored. Construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline was halted as were new leases on federal lands. New environmental laws also contributed to America ceasing to be energy independent since 2021. Throw in Increased Federal spending, questionable foreign policy withdrawing from Afghanistan, chaos at the Mexican border and inflation; this has led to the lowest popularity levels for a President in modern history.

Even worse VP Kamala Harris has even a lower standing with voters than her boss.

All of this leads us to the mid-term elections in 2022. The people are being given a clear choice between the Progressive policies of the Biden Administration and those of Donald Trump.

Should Republicans sweep Congress this November and reclaim the White House in 2024, (no matter who is on the ticket) a good argument can be made that Trump’s victory in 2016 was not the deviating election media pundits have been chirping about since Joe Biden was elected.

Things are bound to get worse for the President. He often appears to be dazed and confused; lacking the mental facilities to carry out his job. Add the growing scandal surrounding Hunter Biden and other members of the family; it is doubtful Joe will last the year as the so called leader of the free world.

If this is the case we will have Kamala Harris in charge of the country till the next Presidential election takes place. While Bernie Sanders, AOC, BLM, Antifa, Gavin Newsom, and the Woke Cancel-Culture crowd might be happy, the rest of the country will be exercising “Duck and cover” until 2024 comes around.

It would appear; at least this century, there has never been a time the country has been more polarized than it is today. The gap between the often abrasive Donald Trump’s conservatism and the leftist Democrats in Washington D.C. defies logic.

The choice between these two schools of thought will be facing voters during midterm elections. This is why I contend that if Republicans sweep Congress, State offices, school boards, and other local posts, it might take years for the Democratic Party to recover.

Outside of supporting the Ukraine, the only thing our electorate agrees on is middle of the road policies have been temporarily placed on the scrap heap as the realigning process continues.