Eber: Hollywood drinking too much of their Kool-Aid?

Somewhat obtuse contributor Rich Eber to the California Political News & Views column pertaining to “progressive” Hollywood’s strangulation of free speech was penned well before the Academy Awards ceremony last Sunday. All that remained for him to do was to collect negative statements made about Donald Trump uttered by celebrities at the festive gala. As it happened, Rich had a wide selection of bigoted material to choose from. These comments, which were shared with the worldwide audience, went a long way to prove that the vitriolic hatred of the newly inaugurated President parallels the Joe McCarthy era of the early 1950’s. Even though a long time has passed since then including America’s flirtation with Gene McCarthy in the 1968 Presidential campaign, protecting the first amendment should always be on the political Endangered Species List. Whether Hollywood’s present day prejudice against conservatives rises to the level of the early 1950’s, remains to be seen. Hopefully it will never reach the rock bottom of “You’ll never work in this town again.” Seriously, the people who could not even get the name of a movie that won best Picture of the Year right, want to tell us how to protect our nation from terrorism, create jobs or hiw to protect our communities. These folks read their lines well, write wonderful fantasies—are unable to face the real world.

Hollywood drinking too much of their Kool-Aid? By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 2/28/17

It is fitting that the movie La La Land was victories in winning 6 awards including best Director. If there is anything we have learned over the years is that Hollywood’s specialty is depicting fantasy and fiction on the silver screen.

Unfortunately this gift of storytelling along with the suspension of reality they believe extends to the political arena as well. As proof, it was evident in listening to the self serving speeches at the Oscar broadcast seen on ABC, that the entertainment community does not like President Donald Trump very much. As such, they were not bashful sharing these sentiments with the whole world 15 times during the broadcast.

Judging from what we saw on Sunday, Hollywood makes no bones about loathing the Republican currently residing in the White House. Among the highlights or low lights of the Oscar show we witnessed notables:

Jimmy Kimmel , who hosted the ceremonies quipped “I want to say thank you to President Trump. I mean, remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? That’s gone, thanks to him.” He later went on to say, “This is being watched live by millions of people in 225 countries that now hate us.”

, director of Moonlight which was named Best Picture said in accepting the Oscar for adapted screenplay said that “people who don’t feel like they have support can look to the American Civil Liberties Union and artists over the next four year”. Such comments were typical of the continuous snipes at President Trump which went on all evening Iranian director Asghar Farhadi who took home the academy award for best foreign film for his drama The Salesman was absent at the Oscars. He had a message read which said ‘I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and the other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S.” This comment, which received a standing ovation, came from an individual whose country subjugates women, executes homosexuals, and is the leading global sponsor of terrorism.

In effect, the Hollywood establishment exercised their 1st amendment right to free speech to evolve into a Political Casting Couch. What does this mean?

In the not so distant (if at all) good old days, it was the custom for actors to engage in semi consensual sex with producers and directors in order to be given prime roles in their movies. Getting a break, we are told, involved more than just performing well in auditions.

Now we have a new litanies test in Tinsel Town for those who seek employment. One must express progressive political ideology to match the party line expressed by Academy stalwarts or else. Having a favorable opinion of Donald Trump is barely one step removed from being a child molester or serial killer. Being against the promotion of Sanctuary Cities is considered by them to be a hate crime, if not treason.

If one really wants to buy into the Hollywood establishment just make public that you are being treated by your therapist for political Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) because of being despondent about the outcome of the Presidential election. If nothing else receiving therapy dealing with Donald Trump’s triumph will get one not only a lot of sympathy, but a stash of prime downer pills as well.

It is unlikely even staunch Republicans are willing to buck the anti GOP sentiment in the film industry. Doing so is more serious than feasting on a Diamond Jim Brady Cut of prime rib after being a host at the PETA Awards ceremony. Big Brother is looking thru every peep hole to make sure there is a united front against the administration of Donald Trump.

Ironically the same groups of individuals, who grandstand about their devotion to promoting the first amendment, are in effect doing just the opposite. In their well intentioned efforts to defame and criticize Donald Trump they are inadvertently repeating the dark days of Joe McCarthy from the early 1950’s.

During this time a black list was created that cited individuals in the entertainment community for having ties with the Communist Party. Most notable were the Hollywood 10 who were denied work because of the stigma that they were somehow affiliated in some way in spreading Marxist propaganda.

Unfortunately, the term “You’ll never work in this town again” became reality for artists during the “red scare” era of our political history. Hopefully a similar environment will never be repeated. This is where present concern lies.

Judging from what we witnessed at the Academy Awards show, a new version of the McCarthy era is being witnessed in Hollywood today; only on the opposite end of the political scale. Those of conservative political persuasion in the film industry are being forced to hang out with Eva Braun in their bunkers until the smoke clears and they can once again engage in free speech.

This is a sad state of affairs, but hardly unusual in politics. Many of us remember what was written in Longshoreman philosopher Eric Hoffer’s 1951 classic The True Believer He said “Hatred is the most accessible and comprehensive of all the unifying agents. Mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a god, but never without a belief in a devil.”

Hoffer went on to theorize that when one deals in political movements, there is little difference between left and right with extremist followers of fascism or communism. In acting the part of progressive zealots, is the film industry headed in this same direction?

As such Hollywood political establishment needs to back off in their hatred of Donald Trump which has extended to being much more personal than society is comfortable with. Despite what the entertainment world might think, the GOP won 60% of the states and governorships last November not to mention the two houses of Congress. Oh yes, they also elected a President.

Many of these folks go to the movies and pay for tickets. If things get any weirder in Hollywood, it is likely Middle America will tire of the anti Trump onslaught coming their way. If this means boycotting films of actors who place progressive values above their careers, major ramifications may ensue.

History has demonstrated on more than one occasion that when a movie star fails to produce box office, they are discarded without mercy like yesterday’s fish wrappings. This is why the Hollywood establishment needs to take a deep breath and realize they are in the entertainment business and to not step over the well defined boundaries of the red carpet they cherish so much.

No one in this town wants to have projects go “straight to video” where much of this bunch is headed.