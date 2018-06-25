Eber: Hope for the Republican Party?

By

There is good news for Republicans in the 2018 election. First, President Trump, even in California is moving his approval ratings up. Second, the gas tax repeal is going on the ballot, and 35% of Democrats, so far, support it. This is a great GOP issue and it gets us Decline to State and Democrat votes. In 2020, we should have the repeal of SB 54 on the November ballot—and as long as we push the public safety issue, it is a major winner for all of us. “In the district where Rossmoor resides, there is only limited tolerating support for their popular Republican Assemblywomen Catharine Baker. Even though she is the only Bay Area GOP legislator, Baker is too socially liberal for the Rossmoor crowd. This sentiment is shared with much of what can be termed Republican leadership in Sacramento who represent a very narrow ideological base. This sad state of affairs has ending up affecting leadership of the Democratic Party. With no viable conservative opposition, the power of liberal progressives has gone on virtually unchecked. As an indication, the current crop of political leaders including Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Kevin De Leon have a vision of American Democracy is far to the left from their father’s generation. They stand for reducing global warning/climate change without credible cost/benefit analysis. Increased government regulations, heavy business taxes, Sanctuary cities, more social services, and one payer health care. Let’s not forget the propensity of the left to legislate governmental involvement substituting for family life whenever they deem it necessary. There is simply no one around to reject this failed socialistic thinking that has cast aside the American dream.” This is what we are facing. We can cry and whine about it, withdraw from public policy and political activities—there are always re-runs of Seinfeld to watch. Or we can get angry, like the voters that elected Donald Trump over the objections of the Republican Establishment, the Democrats and the media. Be part of the angry majority and return California to responsible and honest government. Ready to join me in the “Back to Basics” movement in the Republican Party? Email me at stephenfrank@sbcglobal.net or call me at 805-795-1271.

Hope for the Republican Party? By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views. 6/26/18

Several nights ago I had the privilege of attending a Contra Costa Republican Party dinner in the Rossmoor event center near to where I live. The people were very nice, well informed, and had conservative values that fit the image the GOP proudly carries.

If this is the case it must be asked why individuals such as this who believe in a strong military, the importance of a nuclear family, balancing budgets, low taxes, strong social values, and promoting individual freedom, have become such a collection of political dinosaurs? Even with a Republican in the White House why are California Republicans in danger of becoming extinct in the next generation?

Unfortunately, the writing on the wall points to this sad fate. Republican registration has fallen to less than 25% of registered voters in a state that 40 years ago provided the impetus for the Reagan Revolution. People forget that Reagan as Governor and President compromised and did some horse trading to pass his program. Such enlightened leadership is sorely missing today in California.

In the district where Rossmoor resides, there is only limited tolerating support for their popular Republican Assemblywomen Catharine Baker. Even though she is the only Bay Area GOP legislator, Baker is too socially liberal for the Rossmoor crowd. This sentiment is shared with much of what can be termed Republican leadership in Sacramento who represent a very narrow ideological base.

This sad state of affairs has ending up affecting leadership of the Democratic Party. With no viable conservative opposition, the power of liberal progressives has gone on virtually unchecked. As an indication, the current crop of political leaders including Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Kevin De Leon have a vision of American Democracy is far to the left from their father’s generation.

They stand for reducing global warning/climate change without credible cost/benefit analysis. Increased government regulations, heavy business taxes, Sanctuary cities, more social services, and one payer health care. Let’s not forget the propensity of the left to legislate governmental involvement substituting for family life whenever they deem it necessary. There is simply no one around to reject this failed socialistic thinking that has cast aside the American dream

The list of progressive thinking goes on with the State taking complete charge of education and urban planning decisions from local control in creating a world Karl Marx would be proud of.

In my mind the average citizen of California would reject such a horrible agenda but this is clearly not the case. Come election time the Democratic Army of volunteers from public employee unions to skilled trades, makes it almost impossible for their opponents to defeat the socialistic tide overwhelming California politics.

These individuals with their unlimited pension funds, political action committee cash to support their candidates, and their corps of environmentalist advocates, are running the political show in the Golden State. Public employees, with their elitist benefits that go far beyond the private sector offers; have become the equivalent of privileged Communist Party members in the old Soviet Union.

In this hostile environment, where should the Republican Party be going if they want to be relevant once again? The choices are many which include:

Continue the present policy of the State Republican Party hierarchy of taking no stand on issues and providing limited financial support for elected candidates. At the same time rejecting pro-active contact with the press while thinking such responsibility stands with elected officials.

Do nothing and wait till Gavin Newsom and his friends fail to deliver their progressive promises when the next recession takes place. Expect a similar scenario to when Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up the pieces after his predecessor Gray Davis was recalled.

Reorganizing the GOP from the ground up as a grass roots organization that attempts to register voters much like Democrats do, communicates conservative economic ideas to the electorate, and attempt to put up viable candidates in every contested election from City Council to the U.S. Senator.

Of these alternatives, the first option seems to be the worst idea. Why continue the policies of current Republican leadership that have failed so miserably. Trying to pretend victory with the election of Donald Trump nationally is no substitute for the meager soon to grow smaller Congressional delegation in California that holds less than one third of legislative seats and zero State office holders.

It is sad to consider that if Republicans continue to do business as usual, their collapse will be more profound the Masonic movement in the last 50 years where this once powerful moral force in American life is struggling just to survive in today’s digital age.

Waiting for the collapse of the California economy which will occur at some point, as Governor Brown has suggested, is an option that may very well come to fruition. A similar situation to when Arnold Schwarzenegger took over the reins of government after Gray Davis was recalled, could happen. The only problem with this scenario is that Republican’s did not have enough party infrastructures to carry on their fight after Arnold left office.

This leaves us to the overhaul suggested by CPN&V editor and GOP activist Steve Frank who addressed the Rossmoor group last week and many others organizations throughout the state in recent years. According to his vision of the Republican Party going forth they should concentrate on: politics “back to basics” style which includes:

Coordination between county central committees, legislators and State Party Unbelievably this is not happened much as present. This is why the few Republicans in the Legislature have adapted a lone wolf everyone for themselves persona.

Precinct operation–year round. Tip O’Neil’s famous words “All politics is local” is still true today. Such a process where the GOP has fallen way behind their liberal opponents can be enhanced with sophisticated computer technology. These are the building blocks of grass roots politics when used with strong work at the precinct level.

Voter registration at every opportunity. Republicans need to do the same thing that Democrats have done in order to bridge the gap between the GOP and their progressive advisories. Republicans can no keep on depending on their propensity to vote in higher numbers on Election Day to win close races.

Communications effort by State Party into small markets–talk radio shows, op-ed pieces in major newspapers, weekly column for small papers. It is not a coincidence that editorial pages of newspapers are dominant by liberal thinking today. The GOP message needs to be heard by the masses, not just the party faithful.

Training session in all eight regions twice a year. Special session for potential candidates in spring of 2019–to prepare for 2020. In baseball they call it the minor leagues and spring training. Republicans need to develop a “farm team” of candidates on local levels to push forward to winning State and Congressional elections.

All they have to do is make GOP principles and values relevant to the individual—how does it help Joe and Jill six-pack? As Congressman Tom McClintock would say, “make the message personal” and show how the values of the individual is the same as the values of the Republican Party—and the policies of the Democrat Party hurt the person, family and community.

These simple steps to revive the Republican Party is not to borrow a phrase from Walt Disney “Fantasyland” In reality for the GOP to rise in California out of the ashes, this needs to be “Tomorrow land” for them. Such an e-ticket transformation will need to occur in local elections when conservatives are no longer afraid to carry the GOP banner for fear of becoming social outcasts