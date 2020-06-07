Eber: Housing Policy must change with the Times

By

Housing Policy must change with the Times by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 6/8/20

In case one might have missed it, the United States is emerging from the Covid-19 Pandemic which has paralyzed the country for the last three months. Even taking into account the 3 trillion dollar bale out orchestrated by Congress, “The Times they are a changing” in California.

Since the lockdown officially began on St. Patrick’s Day:

Telecommuting works just fine for millions of white collar workers. Many of these people will no longer take mass transit and drive into cities to fill skyscraper office buildings.

As a corollary to this relatively new non-commuting lifestyle bloated mass transit systems such as Los Angeles Metropolitan and BART up North are going to continue to lose ridership. At the same time it is doubtful taxpayers are going to put more money in these systems that have been ripping off consumers for years

The work at home group in general has no desire to fill stack and pack housing in metropolitan areas mandated by State Government. They prefer to populate the suburbs living in single family homes, provide good schools for their kids, and be free of high crime rates found in congested urban areas.

This does not mean that workers will completely abandon big cities as part of their employment. There will always be face to face meetings, training, and social interactions that even ZOOM and video chat services will not be able to replace. However, these functions will be held less often taking into account the principles of social distancing.

An occasional long ride on mass transit or drive into the big city will provide moderate collateral damage compared to the advantages of suburban life.

While this “Whole New World” is quickly becoming a reality to most of us, apparently the message has not resonated in Sacramento. Governor Gavin Newsom and Progressive leaders in the Legislature are acting like when the Covid-19 Pandemic is over, it will be business as usual for them.

It doesn’t matter to this group that food paying jobs are fleeing the state in record numbers, Demographic studies show most families do not wish to habituate stack and housing, and that real demand for constructing new housing is less than half of the 3.5 million figure Governor Newsom is trying to peddle.

Making things worse, it is much more difficult to build low income/affordable units than those in higher income groups because government subsidies are involved. Such a handicap will be more difficult to overcome in the future when budget cuts in all levels of government will limit discretional spending on housing. Even with density discounts aimed at lowered construction costs, it normally takes up 25 years to significantly increase affordable inventory.

In the face of overwhelming evidence of demographic changes, Legislative leaders such as Scott Weiner, Nancy Skinner, Lorena Gonzales, Toni Adkins, Anthony Rendon, and many others are drawing up new laws to allegedly increase residential housing inventory in California.

Among the worst are:

Senate Bill 902: As written and amended by Senator Wiener, is arguably the worst of the new bills being pushed forward in 2020. Its intention, along with other new laws is to discourage if not ban the construction of single family housing in the future According to the Legislative Counsel:

“This bill would authorize a local government to pass an ordinance, notwithstanding any local restrictions on adopting zoning ordinances, to zone any parcel for up to 10 units of residential density per parcel, at a height specified by the local government in the ordinance, if the parcel is located in a transit-rich area, a jobs-rich area, or an urban infill site, as those terms are defined.”

“The bill would specify that an ordinance adopted under these provisions is not a project for purposes of CEQA, the California Environmental Quality Act.”

Even worse the minimal requirement of 902 that the new construction be in transit and job rich areas would be determined by unelected commission who would draw maps every 5 years. Welcome to the Brave New World of California socialism.

SB-1120 Also known as the successor bill to the failed SB-50 this allows single family homes to have their lots split in half to build another unit. This process is take place by ministerial review; which means local planning agencies have virtually no say in this process. In addition this new construction will be exempt from environmental review under CEQA and not be subject to development fees such as schools. An impact on congestion of existing neighborhoods is uncertain because only one parking space is required per the terms of SB-1120.

Sen. Anthony Portantino, chair of the Appropriations Committee told the public interest group Livable California in late May that a deal had been reached between Toni Atkins and prominent Democrats that SB-1120 will be passed and signed into law. Because of this reality he suggested opponents work on amending the bill to make it more palatable to them. So much for democracy in the Golden State.

Senate Bill 1085: This bill might even more dangerous than 1120 because it increases density bonuses and concessions offered by cities under the assumption these changes will encourage the construction of affordable housing. Concerns about Parking, congestion in neighborhoods, effects on schools and law enforcement are out the window as developers can avoid issues that are governed by environmental laws.

What this means is “This bill would remove the specified adverse impact on the physical environment from the list of reasons for which a city or county is authorized to refuse a concession or incentive.”

Senate Bill 1385 AKA “The Neighborhood Homes Act,” would permit multi-family housing on land currently zoned for office or retail commercial use. The bill would require housing density of at least 20 units per acre. While the authors of this gruesome piece of legislation argue that there will be local control on design review and parking, the effects such developments might have on nearby property and the entire community are basically out the window. SB-1385 is one of the final nails in the urban planning coffin for suburbia as we know it today.

All of these bills in the era of the Covid-19 Pandemic are being rushed through committees by Toni Adkins and her Progressive pals without proper hearings that would allow for opposition to organize against this new legislation.

They don’t care what anyone thinks; especially their constituents. Such is the way with Leftist Ideologues as they march forward with their socialistic visions.