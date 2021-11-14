Eber: How to beat inflation?

By

The average cost of a car in the U.S. is $46,000. Gas and taxes are at the highest in history—and going higher. Food costs have gone up between 5-15% in the past year. Rent has gone up and in California the cost of a home has gone up by 12-20%. The cost of a ticket to Disneyland is about $160—and you can pay $50-60 more for being able to cut into lines. Here are some ways you can beat inflation—live on the street and let society and charities take care of you. Declare yourself an illegal alien and California government will give you everything from housing to health care, education and more, for free. And, Biden will give you $450,000 if you had been deported for violating our immigration laws. You might want to go to the comment section and tell other ways of beating inflation (of course we can change the person in the White House as the biggest change to fight inflation).

How to beat inflation? By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 11/15/21

To beat rampant inflation everyone is economizing these days. Ex President Donald Trump is cutting down his consumption of Diet cokes to only 14 a day. Nancy Pelosi is halving the number of Botox injections she receives each month.

For the rest of us reducing our expenses to help beat inflation has become a necessity. To assist in this process, I have put together a guide to help readers deal with keeping their spending in check

Postpone you’re your trip between Bakersfield to Madera until discounted ticks for Bullet Train travel is offered by the State.

Take a WOKE math class that is socially sensitive without a hint of racism. That way gas costs only $3.00 a gallon. Users of what we used to refer to as SMSG (Some-Math –Some-Garbage) can fill their tanks for less by siphoning fuel from SUV’s without fear of intervention from law enforcement.

Post on your Tinder profile that no sex will be provided without dinner being delivered by Uber Eats. It’s about time that tradition is put back into the dating process!

Avoid unnecessary trips to downtown Los Angeles or San Francisco. Between parking tickets and deductibles on your health insurance for trips to the emergency hospital after being accosted, it is better remain safe in the suburbs.

Stop impulse buying at Costco and other big box stores. Remember one cannot save money by spending it.

Learn to live with your outdated Apple 12 phone as upgrades are never free, Much like Joe Biden’s Build Back America better program, phone replacement is never without hidden costs to consumers.

Continue to receive government handouts especially when commuting by car or expensive public transport is involved. Why work if Uncle Sam is paying your bills?

Charge your friends a fee per mile to travel in your Tesla or give away electric car rides as Christmas stocking stuffers.

Cancel your reservation at the French Laundry unless a lobbyist friend of Gavin Newsom is picking up the tab.

Cut out extravagant vices such as purchasing alcoholic beverages at restaurants and fancy coffee drinks at Starbucks. It is amazing how much money can be saved utilizing Keurig compatible cartridges.

Teleconference rather than getting in your car or fly to important meetings. Wavers are given to single persons going on dates because physical contact is sometimes required

If one lives in SoCal or the Central Valley, combat global warming by dusting off your Mom’s clothes line. This will save on paying for electricity and gas this winter that is expected to double.

Don’t even think of getting divorced, even if you hate your spouse. The alternative is too expensive even in times of inflation.

If you are an empty nester, consider renting a room or two. If this is done be sure to vet whomever is moving in. Once someone establishes residence, it’s difficult to kick them out.

If possible grow a vegetable garden to reduce expenses. For dopers, growing weed outside might work while electricity costs for indoor cultivation is too expensive in most cases.

Purchase as much as possible from the Dollar and The 99 Cent Store, even if you’re recognized there by wealthy friends.

Avoid Disneyland and other amusement parks that most families can’t afford to go to. It is far better to pay your mortgage than visit with Mickey and his expensive entourage.

Cancel attending a Woke sensitivity class. The price one pays is too high even if receiving PC sensitivity training and learning to live one’s life as a White Supremist is taught.

Avoid going to local school board meetings unless arrangements to receive discounted bail expenses are arranged in advance.

Shop for health care supplies at Walgreen’s in San Francisco without stopping at the cash register upon leaving the premises.

Make your spouse a designated service animal. That way the high price of expensive movie tickets is halved not to mention waiting in lines. When traveling by air insist your significant other lose weight in order to lie comfortably under an adjacent seat. Dog leashes not required except for S & M purposes.

Wear a disguise to build up your self esteem when updating your wardrobes at the Salvation Army or Goodwill stores.

When shopping at the self checkout at Whole Foods weigh foie gras as if it was a bunch of carrots you are purchasing by the pound. Be careful about how many loose ones you buy because at $ 4.50 a pound, carrots can prove to be almost as expensive as goose liver.

Stop attending professional basketball games in Sacramento, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Between paying for tickets, gas, parking, food, and novelties at these sporting events, inflation costs for one month can be saved. Don’t worry about the teams going broke. They are making plenty in China exploiting slave labor.

Don’t ski this winter in the Sierras as the cost is astronomical. You can still wear your sub –zero down jackets at home because few can afford their gas and electricity bills this winter

P.S. for next year

If this list is too daunting, even for Progressives in California, one might consider changing your registration to Independent or Republican.

The insanity currently going on in Washington D.C. and Sacramento will never change until voters decide to throw these Socialist bums out of office. At the same time recall School Board members who are lackey’s of the teachers union and tacitly support instructing student’s adherence to Critical Race Theory.

If that isn’t enough we should do the same by canning District Attorney’s in S.F. and L.A. who won’t prosecute dangerous criminals.

Lastly, pray for the health of Joe Biden because the prospect of VP Kamala Harris taking over the keys to the kingdom is more frightening to conservatives than the President nodding off during an Arms Summit with Putin.