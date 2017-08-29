Eber: Hurricanes bring unity to a splintered nation

By

Fox News showed yesterday a black man carrying his infant in a blanket being helped by a white firefighter. CNN showed white folks feeding black people at a community shelter. While the media is still calling white people racists and Nazi’s, a natural disaster is showing the media to producing Fake News. This is a disaster, as others have, has shown that America is united, regardless of the scams put on TV and printed in the newspapers that we are a nation divided. When people need help ALL Americans are reminded we ARE Americans, not the identity politics proclaimed by the Totalitarian Left. “Discounting human suffering and the billions of property damage which is sure to ensue when Harvey dissipates, there is a bright side to this drama. Disasters such as Harvey seem to bring out the best in people. There is no hit and run with the reactions of those on the ground with hurricanes. People volunteer their time to man shelters and assist with rescue operations. Law enforcement personnel, who are often targets of criticism from those on the left, suddenly become dedicated public servants who are appreciated for their valor and bravery. It is a reality show that is not contrived with fake marriages, plastic surgery, or scripted team work. This came to the forefront with me in 2005 when I was vacationing in Cancun when Hurricane Wilma rolled into town.” The reaction to Harvey is the real America—not the hate, bigotry and violence promoted and approved by the mainstream media. G-d Bless America.

Hurricanes bring unity to a splintered nation By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 8/30/17

I have a small confession to make. It might sound a bit bizarre but I enjoy hurricanes; especially the ones that bring havoc and considerable destruction. The same applies for earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. All of these force majeure, acts of God or nature, seem to capture my imagination.

Hurricane Harvey, despite its awkward male name, has been no exception. For the past week my eyes have been glued along with of the rest of the nation to cable television for the latest reports on this monster storm. We are now being told it is bringing the most precipitation down of any weather system this side of Noah’s Ark.

TV screens are filled with pictures of destruction with houses being washed away while streets have become navigable only by vessels. We find those who declined to abandon their property before the storm came to shore being rescued by helicopters and boats. Thousands of people are seeking shelter at special emergency facilities set up primarily by FEMA and the Red Cross. This is reality TV at its best.

Discounting human suffering and the billions of property damage which is sure to ensue when Harvey dissipates, there is a bright side to this drama. Disasters such as Harvey seem to bring out the best in people.

There is no hit and run with the reactions of those on the ground with hurricanes. People volunteer their time to man shelters and assist with rescue operations. Law enforcement personnel, who are often targets of criticism from those on the left, suddenly become dedicated public servants who are appreciated for their valor and bravery.

It is a reality show that is not contrived with fake marriages, plastic surgery, or scripted team work. This came to the forefront with me in 2005 when I was vacationing in Cancun when Hurricane Wilma rolled into town.

When it became decision time to decide to abandon our time share to be housed in a government shelter, my wife and I took our chances bunking together with other American vacationers in a few cheap rooms we rented in a seamy area away from the water.

During the next week we not only worked together as a group to survive but also found time to help those in the local community to rebuild after the category 4 storm moved on. Even though our ordeal was filled with hardship, it was a good lesson in teaching us the good we are capable of when given the opportunity to make a difference.

For those sitting at home, when disasters happen, they provide the opportunity to lend a helping hand to the Red Cross and/or other charitable organizations. They also some respite from the usual tales of murder, automobile accidents, and human suffering which dominates most news broadcasts.

It is also a relief most TV commentators and politicians don’t paint disasters as being the responsibility of Democrats or Republicans. Thus far with the events surrounding Harvey, both Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have refrained from the temptation of blaming global warming or climate change for the 100 year storm that has struck the Gulf States.

However, it must be considered that Al Gore and other scientific experts have not weighed in yet on the cause of the storm.

Another bonus from having the hurricane taking center stage with the media is that for the last week, we have had a break from Nazis, Russians interference with the 2016 election, or how terrible Donald Trump is. There is no “Hard Ball;” with Chris Mathews nor Charles Krauthammer to depress us with their commentaries of how the world has gone astray.

When it comes to viewing coverage of a natural disaster such as Hurricane Harvey most viewers prefer what Joe Friday referred to as “Just the facts mam” Gun control is not an issue. Those left behind are glad they have weapons to protect themselves should the occasion arise. Diversity, sustainability, equality get the day off when survival becomes an issue.

Hillary Clinton’s acclaimed list of “deplorable” and identity politics are quietly put on hold. When a rescue from an automobile that is sinking under a wall of water is involved, those being saved don’t care about the race, gender, or sexual preferences of those lending a helpful hand. In this instance we are all Americans. Nothing else seems to matter.

Even with the best of people that comes out when hurricanes, typhoon/s or Earthquakes or other disasters occur, it is not fair or appropriate to revel in their happening. Human misery is not what should elevate our civilization to become better people.

This brings us to the disgusting way both the left and right in our political system in the United States operate. There is so much hate and venom coming from both camps that virtually nothing is getting done. Even worse our two party systems has declined so much that what little legislation that is passed on the national and state level are the products of unilateral actions by the majority party.

A good example of this is Obama Care which was originally passed in 2008 without a vote in favor by Republicans and its attempted repeal which has basically been supported along party lines. Needed changes in tax’s, immigration, and National Security, are currently following the same partisan paths in Trump’s administration. Not only is compromise virtually invisible, but both parties are barely on speaking terms with one another.

Where are Everett Dirkson, Tip O’Neal, and Henry Clay when we need them most?



It is the same way in California. The leftist progressive government of Jerry Brown is receiving virtually no input from conservatives in formulating legislation. Instead we have the highest taxes in the country, Cap and Trade, budget defects, out of control spending on social services, and a failing pension program for state workers. Our public school system is rated to be on one of the worst in the country.

The Super Majority in the Legislature and with the election of liberals to fill all State offices, conservative oppositions is virtually nil in the Golden State.

Similarly to Washington D.C., the end result is polarization and chaos. The question is what can be done on the state and national level to get the two political parties to cooperate as they have often done in the past for the good of the country?

Given the history of what has transpired during the past decade in Sacramento and Washington D.C., we will likely need some horrible tragedy or occurrence to get Republicans and Democrats to working together again.

How unfortunate it is that the only thing that can unite us is a natural disaster or terrorist act against our country. Why can’t we all as Rodney King urged, try to all get along without Hurricane Harvey or bombing the World Trade Center, to become one people?

Isn’t there a better way to do it?