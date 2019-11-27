Eber: “I left my appetite in San Francisco”-Updated Tony Bennett Song

By

Last year a classic song by Dean Martin, “Baby it is cold outside” was declared by the tin foil crowd to be sexist and declared no radio station can play it. Hear and see song here. In fact, another “acceptable” version was made so the snowflakes did not melt. In that spirit, Rich Eber wrote his version of the classic Tony Bennett song, “I left my heart in San Francisco”. The Bennett version was based on the romantic notion that San Fran was a decent, romantic place to visit, live and love. The San Fran of today is in competition with Calcutta for being the worst Third World City on Earth. Hence an updated version, with the reality of San Fran in November, 2019. Here is the original Bennett version. Here are the lyrics.

I left my appetite in San Francisco by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 11/28/19

The loveliness of Sodom and Gomorra seems somehow sadly gay

The glory that was Caligula’s Rome is of another day

I’ve been terribly alone and forgotten in solitary confinement

But now I am being paroled homeless to my Sanctuary City by the Bay



I left my heart in San Francisco

High on Meth and government handouts, it calls to me

To be where free needle exchange has me climbing safely halfway to the stars

The stink of human excrement may fill the air, I don’t care



My government handout waits for me in San Francisco

Above the Homeless encampments and lawless streets

When I come home to you my bail free San Francisco

Your golden PC values will shine on me

The majesty that was Pelosi’s utopia seems somehow sadly astray

Glory which belonged to Castro’s Cuba was from another day

I have never been alone with Gavin saving the day

For me this means returning to my Progressive City by the Bay

I left my freedom in San Francisco

With high taxes, astronomical rent, and no parking spots for me

Where city workers enjoy benefits that few others will ever see

Being accused of a hate crime or dodging human waste, I don’t care

My government officials embrace me there, in San Francisco

Unless one is of pale skin or the male gender is willing to surrender

When I come home to my diverse paradise San Francisco

Your fascist rules and regulations will eagerly shine on me

This year San Francisco’s Mayor London Breed kick started the Holiday season by banning the sale of Turkey dinners in restaurants on Thanksgiving Day. Naturally charitable organizations such as Glide Memorial or St Anthony’s, who serve free food to the poor, were exempted from the new regulations. However, they would need a special waiver issued by the Ethics Commission to comply with the law.

Breed argued “By prohibiting this racist dish we are sending a message loud and clear to Donald Trump. Thanks to the Butterball people and other white supremist’s poultry producers, there is simply not enough diversity in today’s turkeys.”

Breed pointed out “An excess of white meat is offensive to people of color who disapprove how this holiday is celebrated. In our community we can easily fulfill the Green New Deal commitments by offering tasty alternatives such as veggie-turkey burgers, tofu drumsticks sustainably raised fish and extra portions of green bean casserole. ”

The Mayor, with unanimous approval from the Board of Supervisors has taken the unprecedented step banning this traditional American delicacy from being served on what has been referred to as “Turkey Day

On a more serious note Mayor Breed announced there would $1000.00 a plate fines placed on any restaurant that dared serve turkey on Thanksgiving. She emphasized that “Whistle blowers who reported to the police of violations of the new edict, would have their jobs protected by the City. We must stand by these brave individuals who risk being fired for snitching on their employers.”

For London Breed and her band of progressive stalwarts the battle against Turkey consumption does not end on the last Thursday of November. More road blocks have been placed on this black listed bird to lower its consumption in the “City that knows how”.

The courts have ruled that Turkeys must receive a fair hearing before facing the chopping block. A case is also pending before the Human Rights Commission which has jurisdiction over, cats, dogs, goats, rodents, and all other mammals including humans.

Besides, any appeal would take at least a year in a city where cruel and unusual punishment (including S & M) is liberally interpreted. Even if a bird would be brought to “carving justice”, PETA would be ever present demanding each doomed Turkey receive at least a month of gluten free counseling before facing execution

There is even a writ of habeas corpus for Turkey’s pending since Gavin Newsom has already halted all capital punishment in California during his brief term in office.

It would also be hopeless to attempt slaughtering a turkey bred in Mexico. San Francisco’s Sanctuary City protections would insure that the bird would be released without posting a bond like any other undocumented resident accused of a capital crime there.

Because of these developments, I left my Thanksgiving celebration in Francisco. It was necessary for me to leave because it would be impossible to enjoy my annual tussle with a drumstick there. After paying my Holiday Special $25.00 per hour parking fee adjacent to a homeless encampment, I scurried home to my Swanson’s Hungry Man (Person) Turkey roll gourmet feast with all the fixings,

Next year I will contemplate returning to the city of my birth for another try at celebrating the Pilgrims banquet held some 400 years ago. With any luck, there won’t be a jail break at the chicken coop or freezer where my Thanksgiving turkey is being held hostage.

With all of these concerns, I hope things can be rectified in the future. Progressives should know enough that having a bird brain is not to be encouraged even if Kamala Harris or Gavin Newsom, and the rest of the gang in Sacramento share these characteristics.