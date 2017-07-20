Eber: Identity politics a recipe for subverting democracy

By

We have all known the National Lawyers Guild since the late 1940’s when the House UnAmerican Activities Committee (HUAC) declared it a Communist Front Group. This group is far to the Left of the Progressive movement. Yet, as this article shows, the values of the NLG have been adopted by the Progressive movement and the Democrat Party. Did you know that the California Democrat Party State organization has identity politics requirements for those appointing members of the committee—based on orientation, sex, color, etc.

“The NLG Presenter Representation Policy is: https://www.nlg.org/2017-workshops-and-panels/ More than half the program presenters should be women or transgender

More than half the program presenters should be persons of color

At least one person on the program should be a legal worker or organizer who is not necessarily the client in a case, but rather a non-lawyer conducting legal/political/community work on the issue

Please include law students, persons with disabilities, and persons of all sexual orientations and gender identities.”

No, qualifications do not count. Experience, skill, ability does not count. The first priority for the radical group is division and identity, not knowledge. No wonder they are racist, sexist, bigoted—this is the KKK of the Left. If this was the 1840’s they would be members of the “Know Nothing Party”. Leading members.

Identity politics a recipe for subverting democracy by Richard Eber

by Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 7/21/17



Presenter Representation Requirements for National Lawyers Guild (NLG)

As you organize your workshop, please be aware that the NLG works to prioritize people from communities underrepresented in the legal profession and targeted by law enforcement (eg. people with disabilities, people of color, LGBTQI people, and indigenous people). This policy is NOT a technical requirement. It is a mandate. We strive to be an organization committed to anti-oppression principles and practices and expect everyone to do their part in this ongoing process.

When you are asked by the convention committee to specify the program and speakers, you should identify how they fit into the representation requirements. We strive to offer convention programming that is as inclusive as possible

At first glance reviewing the so called “representation criteria” for this radical attorney’s group, it would appear to be a joke. Who in their right minds would come up with a policy that puts more emphasis on sexual preferences, skin color, race, disabilities, and gender, than the ability of to achieve recognition based upon merit?



Unfortunately, all of this is true. The NLG is completely “Blinded by the Light” in their quest to “out progressive” the most leftist of liberals. This is identity politics at its best or perhaps better described as affirmative action and tokenism on steroids.



So called identity politics has been with us for years and has been a mainstay of the Democratic Party since the Clinton administration. This phenomenon has been defined as a tendency for people of a particular religion, race, social background, etc., to form exclusive political alliances, moving away from traditional broad-based party politics.



This is what Hillary did in the 2016 trying to pander to environmentalists, women, the LBGT community, racial minorities, and labor union to form a coalition to beat the evil empire forces of Donald Trump. She thought promoting income redistribution and social equality would be enough to comfortably win the election. After all, experts believed identity politics represented over 70% of the electorate.

As we all know, (but not everyone will accept) Hillary Clinton and her followers, led by political pundits, were proven to be wrong. Many Americans, including a large number of voters who felt intimidated by the press and social media, were not ready to turn over their futures to the progressive team. As it turned out identity politics was defeated by family oriented folks who desire a quality job, prosperity, and individual freedom that the Democrats seemed to shun.

Make America Great Again resonated better with voters than trying to be PC making decisions on winners and losers in our society. The silent majority rejected the shallow principles identity politics offered. What surprised the Democrats in 2016 was how easy it was for individuals from all walks of life to see through their bigoted sense of reality.

How could it be that those who pushed the same policies of the NLG could be so narrow minded and against the concept of American exceptionalism? Look at what they said about those they wanted to give and receive awards. By utilizing criteria that eliminated the factors of “merit” and hard work, the group has ignored the values our society has embraced since its inception.

In the 2016 election, voters were not ready to give out the keys to the kingdom to a bunch of leftist zealots who really believed the concept of “No Child left ahead” and throwing the spirit of Horatio Alger on the scrap heap of life. Instead of understanding such basic concepts, so called Democratic Leaders seem to be content claiming the Russia stole the election and that Donald Trump did not legitimately defeat them.

Such a strategy is a big mistake, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer with their smile less “ain’t it awful” routine are doing a poor job of trying to lure “decline to state-undecided” voters that left the party from being welcomed back in the so called “big tent” with the rest of the donkey’s.

Instead, we are seeing just the opposite with the current Queen of Division Senator Elizabeth Warren leading the way with her Identity Politics agenda. It promises social justice with a heavy dose of increased government involvement in people’s lives to achieve these goals.

But wait there’s more! Freshman California Senator Kamala Harris is now considered to be the Princess in waiting in the Identify Politics Court of Public Opinion. By virtue of being rude to male counterparts in Senate hearings and placing a higher priority on LGBT personal policies in selecting the CIA Director, (as opposed to dealing with terrorists) Harris is considered to be a serious candidate to be a VP running mate on the Democratic slate in 2020. In fact she is considering a run for President.

Along with this, California with its complete domination of Democratic office holders is considered to be a major player in leading the Democrats back to the White House… If this progressive day dream is to be achieved, the young generation of political leaders in California will have to present a more palatable program than the present Sanctuary City, pro gun control, Cap and Trade and identity politics, in a PC culture where social justice is made the rule of law.

This is a tough sell. According to Melissa Bachelor Warnke, in an op end in the L.A. Times “Too often, the progressive movement has made the curious feel stupid, or the less liberal feel shunned. This is a mistake we pay for dearly. If we are going to strengthen the reach of the progressive movement, we must broaden our conception of inclusiveness rather than flatten its dimensions.” http://www.latimes.com/opinion/opinion-la/la-ol-identity-politics-trump-election-20161123-story.html

Meanwhile back on the ranch, all we as conservatives can do is await the next move by Jerry Brown, Gavin Newsom, Kevin De Leon, and the rest of the gang in Sacramento to impose their next progressive stink bomb on the rest of the state.

Will it be higher taxes, removing local control on urban planning, failing to solve the public pension crisis, trying usurp power from the Federal Government with Sanctuary city legislation, increase workers comp costs, remove school choice, weaken law enforcement, or an endless list of government overreach schemes? Only the next two years will tell.

At the same time I am certain the dummies at the National Lawyers Guild will be debating who is the most suitable person from their ranks to represent them. Currently, the over/under choice in the group to secure this designation is a blind, indigenous, Gay, part African American, transgender legal worker with at least 2 ex husbands and/or wives in their resume.

Welcome to the wonderful world of identity politics where anyone who has a light complexion is put in the back of the bus!