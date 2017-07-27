Eber: Identity politics is a losing strategy

By

Identity politics is a losing strategy By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 7/28/17

“I’m falling and I can’t get up” is the battle cry heard late at night for those of us who suffer from insomnia. During these moments, we turn on cable TV to sooth our nerves. In this enactment, an old women collapses and cannot fend for herself. Fortunately, she can press a magic button to have paramedics come to the rescue.

Even though an individual is not involved, a similar situation exists today with our democratic form of government. Much like the elderly victim who has tumbled to the ground, our 230 year old democracy has fallen into hard times. Progressives, who utilize identity politics to keep the troops in line, have little regard for the damage they cause in its wake.

The frail lady personified by the statue of liberty has been injured and some say is on life support. What can be done to resuscitate the old gal? In real life magic buttons aren’t always available.

The first thing to do is not allow ourselves to be pushed around by these progressive bullies who are trying to instill their social values on us. How can we let someone like President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten say parents who favor school choice are guilty of different forms of “racism, sexism, classism, xenophobia, and homophobia.”?

In the next breath the supposedly liberal union official explains that anyone who disagrees with her assessment is obviously against the landmark 1954 Supreme Court case Brown vs. the Board of Education in Topeka Kansas. So what is does an average parent do who wants their kids to obtain the best education possible? Obviously, in Weingarten’s mind, you send your children to low performing schools and take your chances regardless of the consequences.

If Weingarten’s s rant seems familiar, it might remind us of Hillary Clinton’s feeble foray into identity politics in the 2016 Presidential election. She stated in no uncertain terms “You know, to just to be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. “

Both Weingarten and Clinton’s message is the same. One has a choice of agreeing with them or faces being convicted in the court of public opinion of being some sort of race baiting Nazis sympathizer.

But this is what is being done and little is said publicly about how folks feel threatening by the progressive juggernaut. Proof of this intimidation factor could be found in the election for President last year. Following the basket of deplorables, a good number of voters preferred to remain silent when taking opinion surveys because they did not want to be labeled as a bunch of KKK supporters.

It was only known what the voters really thought in the first week of November when they elected Donald Trump to be President of the United States. This is why progressives think they were cheated when Hillary lost. They just can’t fathom what transpired.

What to do? Is the electorate who supported Donald Trump’s triumph supposed to sit back and allow Rachel Maddow, CNN, The Washington Post, and New York Times continues to bully them with their identity politics and pseudo feminism-PMS attitude? The answer is “no”, we have had enough.

Rich and poor families have the right to send their kids to the best school they can afford that meets their needs. If they care more about the level of instruction in English and math than bathroom choice or the CTA’s selfish interests, should they be considered to be bigots?

In the same breath can be it is considered to be treason to put more emphasis on promoting job creation, vocational education, and family life rather than increasing entitlements? Can we allow the democratically elected President of the United States do his job unencumbered by Progressive judges, sour faced Democratic leaders, and self serving leftist media outlets?

Who gave these people the authority to try to impose their will that was rejected at the polls? I always thought when a political party losses an election, you put together your ideas to appeal to those who didn’t choose you in two years. Instead, lead by Pelosi, Schumer, and impeachment advocates, Democrats are pouting in the corner like they are in a constant state of “time out”.

In California it is even worse. Like fellow Democrats across the land, Governor Brown and the legislature they control want to ignore federal immigration and environmental laws of the Trump administration to create their own little socialist utopia on the Left Coast. The only problem with this vision is:

Increased governmental regulations and utilization of Project Labor Agreements are not going to build very much affordable housing even if such a program is imposed on local communities. While the California Teachers Association is one of the largest donors to the Democratic Party, is the public education the Golden continue to be held hostage by them at the bargaining table while test scores continue to plummet? CalPERS, CalSTERS and other public pension funds are falling behind every year digging the state into a bigger hole than before. Unlike the Federal Government, California can’t just print more money to pay these alarming bills. Tax payers must pick up the tab. While the legislature loves to talk about high tech job creation, government regulation, cap and trade, increased taxes etc… are driving many of the good paying positions to other states. Don’t they realize $15.00 per hour minimum wages at Taco Bell are not going to create a new middle class? Playing the Sanctuary City card with the Federal government is a losing hand because even if undocumented residents are protected, the state will still be on the short end of receiving matching funds from Uncle Sam. California like everyone else must control medical costs and is not even remotely close to paying for a one payer system.

So what is this all saying? Playing victim in the identity politics game is not a very effective strategy for the Democratic Party or for California to take. Whether it is Jerry Brown defending Cap and Trade, Senate leader pro tem Kevin de Leon making his own immigration foreign policies or Kamala Harris acting belligerently towards her fellow Senators, the Golden State is not for now a sovereign country

So Jerry Brown and all your buddies in Sacramento and Washington D.C: stop your cry baby “I’m falling and can’t get up routine. Deal with the real problems of your constituents for a change.