Eber: Is a “progressive” version of Joe McCarthy alive and well these days?

Is a “progressive” version of Joe McCarthy alive and well these days?

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views 3/13/18

I have been running into a lot of bigots lately. These are not folks waving swastikas or Confederate flags around. They are proclaiming themselves to be a master race of sorts. In this case ideology is being substituted for religion or skin color.

With such characteristics, who might these people be? Cutting to the chase we are talking about the radical leftist extremists who are currently in charge of the Democratic Party. They might call themselves “progressive” but in actuality being prejudiced against their advisories is a more fitting description.

It has come to the point where all reason is lost by Democratic leaders in dealing with Donald Trump. It does not matter what the subject might be. Pure hatred for the President persists at all times

Last week when Trump was able to make a breakthrough to arrange negotiations with North Korea to curtail their nuclear program Democratic Leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi had little positive to say. Instead they cautioned Trump was being manipulated by Kim Jong-un and more pressure should be placed on China to mediate the dispute.

A few days before these same individuals along with their co-dependents at CNN and the New York times were saying that Trump’s North Korea strategy was failing because he was talking too tough and was increasing tensions by belittling their leader. In addition Trumps critics complained that his sanctions were too unilateral and should have been better coordinated with US allies.

However when Trump’s approach ended up working, Democrats could only retreat to a micro management approach that sounded a lot like the failed strategies of the last three American Presidents. In the end Donald Trump can never be right be it North Korean, Immigration reform, job creation, reducing bureaucratic government regulations, rebuilding the military, or anything else

Only one answer can be found among Progressive Democrats on what can be done with Donald Trump. They want to impeach him no matter what the reason might be. To them following the Constitution does not matter.

Typical of irrational thinking has been the pronouncements of California Representative Maxine Waters who predicted when President Trump’s administration might dissolve:

“I would say it could happen as early as the end of this year, I really do. We’ve got to have all the civil rights organizations, all of the non-profits, everybody weighing in and calling for his impeachment. You’ve got to have people prepare to continue to rally, to continue to convene. We don’t have enough people weighing in on impeachment…

She does not mince words. Recently, in a speech before the California Democratic Party in San Diego Waters triumphantly declared: “I say it is time to get ready for impeachment,” she said to roaring applause. “I cannot wait and I’m counting on special counsel Mueller to connect the dots.” “I believe he’s getting closer to discovering what Americans were and are involved in collusion with the Russians.”

We have to ask if such words sound more like Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, Che Guevara, than a democratically elected member of the House of Representatives. Should Maxine Waters, who advocated impeaching Trump before he even was sworn in, be taken seriously?

Regardless of what defenders of our democratic form of government might think the demagogic hatred of the President is real and will likely not go away until he is no longer in office. But to what extremes Waters, Jerry Brown, Kamala Harris, Kevin De Leon, Gavin Newsom, and other political leaders in our state might go to impeach the President?

It seems “the ends justify the means” is the only argument that matters to them and that Special Counsel Robert Mueller needs to find a reason to get rid of Trump regardless of what he might actually find.

Looking back in American history for comparisons of such behavior, we need to look further than the antics of Joe McCarthy in the 1950’s who was pushing for collusion between Americans and the Soviet Union to undermine our system of government. What is the difference between the Senator from Wisconsin’s list of subversives who infiltrated the military, and the wild allegations of Trump’s involvement with Russia to win the 2016 election?

The answer is not much. Credibility is missing from both. McCarthy’s information was discredited while a phony Russian dossier paid for by the Democratic Party trying to implicate Trump, has also been renounced in many quarters. Following the inordinate amount of attention given with the Russian investigation that has just passed its first anniversary, the stress this has placed on our democracy has been enormous.

Both the “Red Scare” in the 1950’s and today’s progressives seem to have more in common than they care to admit. Both resorted to name calling to discredit their advisories. Those who followed McCarthy screamed “commie”, “red sympathizer”, and “disloyal American”. These descriptions contrasts with leftist ideologues in 2018 who label conservatives as racist, sexist, and several other names listed in Hillary Clinton’s “Basket of Deplorables”

As a result instead of talking about issues such as immigration, tax’s, energy policy, military planning, welfare reform, foreign policy, and a host of other subjects, the media is in a constant state of turmoil following Mueller. Making such behavior even more obnoxious is that leaks, rumors innuendo, and wishful thinking, are steering the narrative of Mueller’s work.

Looking at history, it is not difficult to compare the Russian investigation hysteria to what transpired in the McCarthy era. Both are bad news.

What is disturbing for me is the attitude of our elected officials in Sacramento about the Trump Administration. Their defiance of immigration policy with the Sanctuary City movement does not seem to be the activity that defenders of our constitution should be taking. How can Arizona’s efforts to control illegal immigration on their border with Mexico during the Obama administration be stopped by the courts while it is OK for California to do the same thing in reverse today?

This is why I continue to admire the wisdom of our forefathers in established the power of the Central government versus the States; while at the same time protecting the people from the tyranny of Federalism. Where is Chief Justice John Marshal who gave us Marbury vs Madison, Mc Culloch vs Maryland, and Gibbons VS Ogden, when we need him most?

I also have to marvel at why the framers of our Constitutions showing so much foresight making it difficult to impeach the President of the United States. They must have known that demigods such as Joe McCarthy and Maxine Waters should not be able to destroy our democratic system of government we revere so much.