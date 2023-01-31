Eber: Is “BIG” actually better?  

By

The bigger the government, the smaller the people. Need a light bulb—government will tell you what you are allowed to buy. Want to work? Government will force you to take a dangerous vaccine. Need an education? Not at government schools, they are for indoctrination. Biden is trying to force us to use EV’s to get around. So, he takes a test drive in one and tells people to buy it—at a cost of $100,000!! As Senator Goldwater said, “Any government that is big enough to give you everything you want, is big enough to take it away.” American has gone beyond the tipping point on that.

Is “BIG” actually better? By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 2/1/23

Ever thought the phrase size doesn’t matter is an American myth? From Bob’s Big Boy Burgers to economically priced Big Gulp drinks to Big mammary glands, the concept of large sized anything has always been superior in most folks minds.

As part of this narrative, we have the Horatio Algeresque tales of Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and those that have followed them. These individuals, who came from modest beginnings, rose to become the symbols of capitalistic achievement and untold wealth.

Because of their stories, the United States has proclaimed itself to being a Mecca of ingenuity and innovation. We are the envy of the entire world.

This has all changed in 2023 as the United States is evolving into a socialistic society where individual achievement has become the enemy of government intervention. Instead of being lauded as heroes, the likes of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are considered to be ambassadors of evil. From Washington D.C. to Sacramento, a major effort is being made to regulate and tax the most successful entrepreneurs out of existence.

In the nation’s capital, leading the socialistic parade are the likes of President Biden’s handlers, AOC, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and the usual suspects in Congress. Using Climate Change and the Green New Deal as their battering rams, this group is aiming to gut the capitalistic system as we know it.

To facilitate such change, it has been necessary to brainwash the American people. Successful entrepreneurs of yesteryear are depicted to be part of Hillary Clinton’s Basket of Deplorables. Critical Race Theory, demonizing our founding fathers, and degrading the Constitution, are but part of efforts to erase the accomplishments of the past 250 years.

At the heart of these Kamikaze like attacks is minimization of individuals. Under this socialistic narrative is the notion teams and groups make better decisions than CEO’s. Having a social conscience is considered to be a more important attribute than a profit motive in new corporate leadership models.

To sell such nonsense

Big Oil represented by the likes Chevron, Shell, Exxon, etc. are around to record profits while willfully trying to destroy the environment.

represented by the likes Chevron, Shell, Exxon, etc. are around to record profits while willfully trying to destroy the environment. Big Pharma is a conglomeration of large companies who deliberately deny services to those who can’t pay while making billions on their research and development (R &D) on new products

is a conglomeration of large companies who deliberately deny services to those who can’t pay while making billions on their research and development (R &D) on new products Big Ag, Big Utilities, and Wall Street are faceless criminals who protect the rich and stifle government agencies. If the State takes over these functions, they can be better done than private enterprise.

We all know such a notion is folly as it is near impossible to find cases in civil service (where no one gets fired) where government run entities does a superior job than capitalism.

A matter of fact is petroleum companies need to be large conglobates because of the huge costs of acquiring land, exploration for oil, moving product to refineries, processing the product, and delivering to the marketplace. Just look what happened in Venezuela and Russia when the government took over their energy sectors?

The same process holds true for drug companies who have huge expenses involved for inventing new remedies and getting them tested to gain FDA approval.

As for replacing agricultural enterprises, utilities, and Wall Street with government intervention, can we name one instance where such a venture succeeded? Let’s not forget the huge success of collective farms in China and the Soviet Union.

I thought President Reagan’s actions in asking the Soviet Union to tear down the Iron Curtain would last a long time. It was also my misinformation thinking Karl Marx’s rise of the proletariat was a figment of our imagination.

Despite current history proving the folly of communism, Progressive Democrats seemed poised to impose failed socialistic solutions for America’s future. From restricting energy exploration to imposing unrealistic climate change policies to not protecting immigration on our Southern Border, we are sinking into a quicksand demise of our own making.

At the forefront of destroying our country, are policies emanating from the so called Freedom State of California. Under the leadership of Gavin Newsom, a seemingly irreversible template of destruction has been created.

Where do we start?

The highest overall tax rate in the country A failed public education system where diversity trumps learning Defiance of federal laws creating sanctuary cities, higher crime rates and increased public assistance for tax payers to bear. Duplicating government environmental and permitting processes leading to the inability to build affordable housing or much of anything else. Promoting public transpiration and a bullet train few want while allowing the continued deterioration of public highways. At the same time we have the highest gas prices in the country all for what?

One wonders how things could get possibly worse. With businesses and the middle class departing California in record numbers, an effort being made to make sure tax revenues are not moving with them. Legislation to impose “wealth taxes” on the fortunes of very wealthy Californians is being proposed. It must be asked would they generate new revenues or persuade the rich to flee?

Not only is this idea unconstitutional, but it fails to address the reasons moving vans are destined to Florida, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and beyond.

We can only ask the question The Chicago Transit Authority posed over fifty years ago, “Does anyone really know what time it is?”

Even worse no one seems to care. Traditional news media in California are oblivious to current conditions leading predicted loss of tax revenues by the non partisan Elective Analyst for fiscal year 2023-24.

Now we have Governor Newsom trying to export to the rest of the country California’s failed water-energy policies and Woke social values. It is virtually certain he will enter the 2024 Presidential race when Joe Biden finally decides to retire. If elected, what might be in store for the Country?

Who knows what the Governor’s next target might be? Perhaps he will attack “Big Coffee” represented by Starbucks. Only a Progressive Democrat would campaign against a cup of Java!