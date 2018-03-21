Eber: Is the progressive gravy train to be derailed?

By

Is the progressive gravy train to be derailed? By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 3/22/18

Even if Nancy Pelosi and I both have deep roots in San Francisco, we have very little in common. Even considering that I had Rice-A-Roni strategically placed in my crib as a toddler; the two of us are separated further than Mars from Venus.

I am a proud conservative. Pelosi is a Progressive Democrat

I love the constitution as a strict constructionist. It is doubtful the House Minority leader is familiar with the document

I want our country to have the strongest military possible. Pelosi along with most elected officials in State government are more concerned with diversity of sexual preferences, gender, skin color, and religious affiliations of those in the armed force. To them who is elected in “battleground states” trumps the outcome of a conflict with Iran or North Korea.

With this being the two of us have experience in cross dressing. Last week Pelosi went before a LGBT event Rue Paul’s Drag Race All Stars. She praised the group saying

“This idea of people believing in themselves, being themselves, taking pride in themselves, is not just a lesson for politicians but for everyone in the country. And that’s why I was so excited and couldn’t resist being on the show.

My adventure in this genre was attending a party for the last episode of M.A.S.H. dressed as Corporal Klinger. Even though my attire put together by a gay friend won first prize, I was more than pleased to discard the dark black veil obstructing my mustache and return to civilian clothes once again

This was an easy task as the occasion never came up to visit a “Cross Dress For Less” moment since.

Not so with Nancy Pelosi. Even coming San Francisco she is obsessed with anything related to not only LGBT activities, but also every nook and cranny of identity politics. The homeless, labor unions of all kinds, undocumented residents from South of the border, people of color (except Chinese) and Women in the work place, are where her priorities lie.

While this dog and pony show works with Pelosi and her protégées Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris, it does not play so well on Main Street. Struggling families trying to get by on low wages, don’t care much for the anti business sentiment of Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. They would rather have an opportunity to hold a decent job Donald Trump has promised, rather than worrying about climate change.

A good education for their kids has priority over so called diversity brain washing going on in many public schools. Being able to have their children be admitted to college is much more important than promoting Sanctuary Cities or explaining restroom choice.

Donald Trump was very cognizant of this when he ran his successful presidential campaign while being outspent over two to one by Hillary Clinton identity politics. Her “basket of deplorables” pronouncements failed to impress the American people on Election Day.

Has the Democratic Party learned anything from this defeat caused by their own stupidity rather than a Russian Boogie Man? Of course not!

Pelosi is still House Minority Leader. Chuck Schumer, (despite being Caucasian) remains in charge of things in the Senate. Bernie Sanders continues to espouse socialistic rhetoric that deservedly can bestow him the nickname “comrade”. The National Democratic Party is operated by a bunch of progressive ideologues who if given the authority be likely recommending a new five year plan for the country to follow.

So how can this stalemate between Donald Trump and progressive whack jobs be broken? Strangely enough the answer does not lie trying to prove Russian collusion in the 2016 Presidential Election by Trump, Hillary, or anyone else. Except for Fox News, The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, And MSNBC, no one really cares much about the alleged scandal these days.

The Mueller investigation has been going on for a year with no end in sight. It is likely never to heal the differences between the left and right in Washington D.C. which in most cases has stalled Congress from doing their job.

So what will end up making a difference between What Donald Trump and his allies offer versus the agenda of liberal democrats? Grass roots politics is the answer. This was illustrated in Pennsylvania’s recent special election where moderate Democrat Conor Lamb has apparently defeated traditional GOP stalwart Rick Saconne. This startling result was caused by Lamb telling voters:

“I believe that leaders should have priorities”. These included:

Taking immediate action to fight heroin crisis

Jobs and Infrastructure : No more stalling

Affordable health care

Protecting Medicare and social security

Releasing students from lifetime death traps

Modern Energy development (without government interference)

Nowhere in this platform was there a discussion of Sanctuary Cities, government orchestrated diversity, Russian interference with the election, restroom choice, or a women’s role in the work place. By sticking with bread and butter issues that families care about, Lamb was able to overcome a 20% margin President Trump enjoyed in same district less than two years ago.

Democrats are hailing Lamb’s victory as a preview of coming attractions this fall. Many Republican’s, while dismissing what has transpired, are feeling some of the same sentiments.

But the truth of the matter is that Conor Lamb was elected on the understanding should the opportunity come up, he would not support Nancy Pelosi to remain the leader of House Democrats What can be gleamed here is that voters, at least in the Pa.’s 18th District, are not buying either of the brands being dished out in Washington D.C. today.

One can expect similar messages will sent voters by both Republican and Democratic candidates in this falls Congressional elections. Identity politics will be put back on the shelf for now even if the ratings and circulation of the news media try to intervene.

But what about future of Democratic fixture of Nancy Pelosi and her Progressive California ideas that most of the country rejects? The answer is simple.

Soon the voters and whom they choose in the next election will end up sticking a fork in the current House Minority leader. She is done no matter what the outcome might be this fall. Pelosi will be sent packing back to San Francisco where she can retire in a progressive utopia Karl Marx never imagined.

The American People will then start a process of governing once again from the middle where historically they have felt most comfortable.