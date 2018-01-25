Eber: “It’s the money stupid”

By

My good friend Rich Eber has written an article about how the Democrats raise money. Scare tactics, crying for illegal aliens, making outlandish statements about President Trump—all part of the hypocrisy of the Left. While the Democrats denounce the GOP taking money from the Kochs, they take money from the ethically and legally challenged George Soros. Worse, they take money stolen from workers, by unions, to raise taxes on the workers and assure poor quality schools for the families of the middle class. “In another part of the galaxy Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom sent out a poll to his base which asked “Do you approve of Washington Republicans shutting down the government? Conveniently, Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader, was never mentioned for creating this crisis. In Newsom’s mind, resolving the issue of what to do with DACA residents justified causing grid locking the country. No middle ground exists for him resolving the legal status of these immigrants who were born in the USA to parents who are undocumented immigrants. Just send in your dollars and Gavin will fight for you.” I doubt if many of my readers donate to the Socialist Democrats running for office. But election reform is not about money, it is about ending voting by illegal aliens, getting the corruption out of the voting rolls and stop the fraud in the absentee ballot process. When Democrats talk about money in politics they are diverting you from the corruption in the electoral process.

Last week, I received an email from an organization called Fight for Reform.com that asked me to support a constitutional amendment to overturn The Citizens United decision of the Supreme Court that gave Political Action Committees (PACS) the ability to donate unlimited amounts of money to influence local, state and national elections.

On the surface I agree that these big money groups should not be allowed to be able to subvert our democracy by purchasing elections at will. Where I reject the notion of Fight for Reform is where they complain solely about “Republican billionaires such as Trump” for destroying American Democracy.

Such a supposition is ridiculous. In the last Presidential election supporters of Hillary Clinton outspent Donald Trump by about 2 to 1. While blaming the Koch Brothers for all that ails the world is a popular stance in Progressive circles, wealthy liberals seem to get a pass for doing the same thing they accuse Republicans of.

We are led to believe Tom Steyer, George Soros, and Labor Union Pacs, where members are not directly consulted prior to supporting candidates, does not conflict with the Citizens United decision.

The same people in California, who espouse in one breath election reform, can also be seen collecting from special interest groups enormous campaign war chests that virtually guarantees their domination of the political process. Why would Democrats want to support change when they hold a complete monopoly in having their people elected to all State elected positions?

How convenient that they support a constitutional amendment knowing full well that approving one is virtually impossible. Legislative remedies of campaign reform are not as glamorous and can be passed with or without Republican co-operation. But why spoil the party when there is no practical reason to bring change.

Meanwhile special interest groups and political candidates appetite to raise money is never ending. Last week I got an email which read:

“We failed to hit our goal.

rich, this is the message we never want to send you.

But unless we turn things around, we’ll have to send it to you tomorrow!

With just hours to go, we’re still $3,210 short of $1,5OO,OOO raised to Fight for Reform.”

Talking about the straw that broke the camel’s back! If $ 3200.00 is not received all is lost. Give me a break. Of course those who are supposed to pony of cash are never told what the money that they are donating is to be spent on. That would be too much to ask.

In another part of the galaxy Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom sent out a poll to his base which asked “Do you approve of Washington Republicans shutting down the government? Conveniently, Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader, was never mentioned for creating this crisis.

In Newsom’s mind, resolving the issue of what to do with DACA residents justified causing grid locking the country. No middle ground exists for him resolving the legal status of these immigrants who were born in the USA to parents who are undocumented immigrants. Just send in your dollars and Gavin will fight for you.

Newsom does have much influence with immigration matters or anything else because he holds little more than ceremonial duties as Lt. Governor. Most of the time he is only interested with inciting his base while collecting campaign dollars. His recent survey asked recipients:

No, Trump and the GOP are being completely irresponsible.

Yes- Who needs responsible governing anyway?

Judging from the Lt. Governors recent pronouncements, gay marriage, free condom distribution, restroom choice, and smoking weed far outweigh more mundane issues families deal with on an everyday basis.

One might ask who cares what Gavin Newsom thinks about much of anything as he is so off base with the values most informed California voters reject. However, the fact is this man has at least a 50% chance of being elected. Should he not win, Newsom’s likely Democratic challenger will hold similar radical leftist views.

Even more important, how will these so called progressive stands including Sanctuary Cities, mistrust of law enforcement, proposing new job killing taxes,, and hatred for business, will resonate when the next Governor of California comes calling in Washington D.C. How will this individual be perceived soliciting Federal funds for transportation, water, education, law enforcement, or any other needs the state might have?

In the case of Gavin Newsom, we could expect for his first two years in office his being received like an ex-wife asking for additional alimony after the terms of the divorce settlement was paid out. Why would any president let alone Donald Trump want to deal with an elected official from California who has signed petitions trying to impeach him?

It is said that even with the harsh words and threats made by political hacks in California, politics makes strange bedfellows. We are led to believe all of the offensive remarks about Republicans will be forgotten when necessity of finding common ground calls. This might be true to a certain extent in the case of natural disasters; but just wait and see when discretionary funds are doled out.

Regardless of what transpires with the Federal Government, it is unlikely there is any incentive for elected representatives in Sacramento to make any changes in the way they do business. Until the voters send these people packing, who will deliver them a message pertaining to their concerns about crime pensions, taxes, housing, water, transportation and energy?

This is where the Republican Party comes in. They need to create a message and a way to distribute it to voters giving them an alternative to the disastrous Progressive political agenda that plagues our state.

Of course as Bill Clinton once said, “it’s the money stupid” so anyone inside the Democratic or Republican Party’s will require funding to battle the leftist juggernaut in California. This is not an easy task as PACS and labor unions have stacked the deck in their favor to achieve electoral supremacy.