Eber: January 6th second season programming

By

One of the greatest comedy shows ever on TV has been the Congressional January 6th “Hearings”. The way it was run you would think Joy Behar was the moderator and the SNL folks were the actors/congressional members. It looked like the show was produced by either CNN or Michael Moore. While each hearing was on national TV, usually a cable affiliate controlled by the Democrat Party, the show has ended—and there will not be a next season. In January Congress will be going back to the serious business of saving the nation. We do have to look forward to the tearful retirement of San Fran Nan Pelosi, the congressional Democrat Caucus by the always funny AOC. Sandy to her friends and Tucker Carlson. The big news is that the white House just paid an invoice for a massive number of pens—the purpose? To veto legislation that could save our nation economically, security wise and in foreign policy. Biden is saving the big pens to veto legislation that allows for energy independence.

January 6th second season programming by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/19/22

Thanks to a generous donation of one billion dollars from George Soros, a second season of the January 6th Committee is being planned. To continue their non partisan work, the Progressive investor has hired Michael Moore to produce new programming intended to defame former President Donald Trump.

Among the new shows being debuted:

Science Fiction Theater hosted by Adam Schiff. Whistle Blowers will bring their fantasy desires to life making up stories to recount instances of misconduct by Donald Trump. To assure everything is on the level Christopher Steele, will authenticate each tale prior to them being turned over to the FBI for the purpose of applying for search warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 (FISA)

Jihad Happy Hour with Iranian Revolutionary Guard Plastic Explosive Chorus. Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will share stories of contempt for American society between Islamic themed hymns. My Pillow’s Mike Liddell will sell genuine “Al- Qaeda manufactured, “My Molotov Cocktail” at a special 2 for 1 price for the first 2001 callers.

Game of the De-Throwned starring Hillary Clinton purging her Basket of Deplorables to anyone who will listen. To soften the show’s presentation, members of The View will provide humorous commentary for the former First Lady and Secretary of State. The set will include a bigger than life dart board featuring Donald Trump.

The Spy that might have Loved me featuring Representative Eric Swalwell in a soap opera that finds him dating an evil Chinese Government Temptress, while keeping the secret affair from his wife and 3 children. At the same time the Congressman from Dublin Ca. will conduct top secret business serving on the House Intelligence Committee.

Retention or Dementia are the questions for President Biden, Dianne Feinstein, and John Fetterman, as they square off in the game of Political Jeopardy Bingo without teleprompters or video assistance from their handlers. This one is intended to be a sitcom.

Actor Tom Selleck (Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods ) stars as a salesman who assists Democratic Leaders in the House qualify for life insurance policies and reverse mortgages, despite their advanced ages. The show features Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn; all of whom celebrated their 82nd birthdays.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to receive a 3 day suspended sentence requiring home detention after pleading “no contest” for tax evasion, not registering as a foreign agent, along with spying for China and the Ukraine. Afterwards, he will host the first anniversary celebration commemorating the January 6th insurrection.

Meanwhile, a documentary will be made pertaining to President Biden’s application being turned down for Hunter to receive Kennedy Center Honors for excellence in porno films. To make up for this slight, young Biden’s art work will be recognized with the annual Picasso Award.

A movie is being produced which features Liz Cheney who stars as an undercover FBI agent investigating the lady who colors Donald Trump’s hair at his Mar-a-Lago residence. She will try to determine if the dye was smuggled in from Russia. After this fact is corroborated, Cheney will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the smoking gun has finally been located which links Donald Trump to a blackmail plot engineered by Vladimir Putin.

Should Democrats prevail in the election, Liz Cheney will skip this roll and become the first Senator from the 51st State of Washington D.C. After living in the nation’s capital for most her life, the former Republican VP’s daughter will once again return to Congress. Cheney is qualified for the job as she is able to pass the political litmus test; If she walks, talks, acts, and lies like a Democrat, she must be Progressive.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (AOC) is slotted to do a special children’s show for PBS which will teach socialism and communism to assist in molding young people’s minds. She will tell Dystopian tales about how a Green New Deal can be achieved along with a call for action that instructs kids on techniques for poisoning their parent’s lawns. Ocasio Cortez’s viewers will also receive tips for obtaining abortions without knowledge of their Mom and Dad at Planned Parenthood facilities around the country.

Representative Jerry Nadler will host on late night TV the Insomnia Hour to assist those who have problems falling asleep. If the Congressman’s boring delivery does not induce slumber, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee will peddle Relaxium to those who remain awake. In case this treatment proves futile, one can always seek relief at their neighborhood Fentanyl Outlet Store.

If Nancy Pelosi is deposed on November 8th as House Majority Leader, a reality show will be created where the former House Speaker is to use her deep state connections to place surveillance equipment at Kevin McCarthy’s Washington residence. She intends to prove a new insurrection is being planned by secretly taping her successor’s meetings with Maga Republican boosters.

To make up for the Clinton Foundation being shut down because of their declining influence , a special telethon will be broadcast with the proceeds spent to purchase a new computer and server so the Clinton’s can complete a long awaited memoir on their political careers. To make sure top secret documents are kept safe, Tik Tok has promised to provide advanced technology to avoid hacking problems Hillary has experienced in the past.

In the series premiere of the hit show, The FBI always gets its man (or preferred pronoun); the bureau will connect former President Trump with a kitty porn ring he organized with Jeffrey Epstein on the late producer’s enclave in the Virgin Islands. Unfortunately Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew have already declined to do cameo appearances for this highly anticipated series.

Hollywood insiders are so excited about the second season of The January 6th Hearings that they have already nominated George Soros and Michael Moore for Emmy Awards prior to the first show being taped.