Eber: Kate Steinle verdict bring memories from days past in San Fran

“Two years ago the City of San Francisco killed Kate Steinle. Yesterday, the City of San Francisco spit on her grave”. Radio Talk Show Host Joe Walsh

Jose Inez Garcia Zarate , or whatever the news media chooses to call him, is a parasite who had no business being on USA soil after being convicted of 7 serious felonies felonies and being deported 5 times back to Mexico.

After he was acquitted for the murder of Kate Steinle, even many progressives including Congressman Eric Swalwell (Dem-Dublin) stepped forward and criticized the verdict.

If this is the case why Zarate was found “not guilty” by a jury in San Francisco? The fact of the matter is the progressive lunatics who run this place once called ‘Baghdad by the Bay” did not want to admit they made a mistake releasing this low life scum bag character into the general population. So the D.A. prosecutes for first degree murder while proving to the jury that the accused didn’t mean to hurt a fly and the whole thing was a big accident.

The jury was told this homeless man, who was barely getting by on government paid entitlements, found the gun (murder weapons) in the bushes and accidently discharged it resulting in Kate Steinle’s death. In their mind he was as much a victim as the individual he shot.

Of course this story is complete garbage. It is a leap of faith to believe a gun would be found hidden in a popular tourist area such as Pier 14. On top of this Zarate was alleged to have innocently picked up the weapon and accidently drop it to the ground, causing the fatal discharge.

This tale told by the defense to the jury was significantly different than the earlier version. After his arrest Zarate confessed to the police that he was firing the gun at Sea Lions and was so incoherent that the bullet went astray.

Ironically, the penalty for shooting a sea lion is much more serious than being an ex-felon in procession of a firearm which is the only offense that Zarate was convicted on by the jury. Meanwhile the San Francisco District Attorney’s office complained about the verdict while inferring citizens are supposed to shrug their shoulders and say “this is how the system works”.

I say “baloney”. The fix was in because if the Jury found the accused was a murderer, this would infer individuals such as Zarate should not be walking on the Streets of San Francisco. We could not have this occur in the Capital of Sanctuary Cities where being a homeless derelict is almost considered to be a respectable profession.

Finding Kate Steinle’s killer innocent on murder charges brings back memories of a trial which took place a generation ago following the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, in 1978 by former Supervisor and policeman Dan White.

A year later during the trial where White was convicted of Manslaughter rather than First Degree murder, his defense team successfully employed what was known as the “Twinkie Defense”. The Jury was told White was impaired at the time of the killings because of all the sugar he was digesting from eating the sweet Hostess snack often found in children’s lunch pails at the time.

So why did then San Francisco D.A. Joe Freitas cave in and not challenge the twinke defense? The answer is simple. It was agreed to go soft on White to get him a light jail sentence. In return his defense team did not tell the jury why he really killed the mayor.

In reality White became deranged because of the corruption going on in City Hall and a mayor who was regularly consuming recreational drugs and openly partying with ladies of the evening. Even though this information was known to many people, it was thought best for the city to look the other way and protect the reputation of Moscone and his family.

In telling this tale to me after his defeat in the next election at the San Francisco Press Club, Joe Frietas was not upset for what his office did in caving in to the Twinkie defense; but rather that he was personally blamed for what had transpired. Outside of being swept out of office in the next election, there were other unintended consequences that came about.

Ironically, the gay community of San Francisco took the lenient White verdict harder, because of the assassination of their beloved leader Harvey Milk, than the straight people in San Francisco. This led to rioting in the Castro District which in the long run helped galvanize their cause for equal rights and eventually legalizing gay marriage.

Currently if we look at the ridiculous acquittal Zarate in a similar manor, there may also be unintended consequences from the updated “Illegal Alien Twinkie Defense” that came from the S.F. District Attorney’s office.

Hopes of getting a bill through Congress for Differed Action for Childhood Arrivals) DACA, also known as the Dream Act, may be side tracked because of a backlash to the Zarate verdict. Trying to use this cause as a wedge by Democratic leaders in Congress to pass a budget or raise the National debt ceiling might now be out the window

Also coming into play because of the Steinle case and San Francisco’s leadership in the Sanctuary City movement, is a threatened boycott of some angry conservatives who vow to be no shows for conventions, meetings, and vacations held there. It may take several months to determine if this “any place but Frisco” movement will gain any traction and have lasting negative effects on their multi-billion dollar tourist trade

Meanwhile, in the coming weeks, attention will be focused on Zarate’s sentencing for his one felony count in this case. It is thought that even if he gets the maximum sentence. He will soon be running free in the streets of San Francisco or Mexico because of previous time served.

Much like what happened on the Moscone/Milk case it is likely that public wants the killer to disappear and not threaten society ever again. Then the citizenry of San Francisco can go back to their Sanctuary City utopian Marxist wannabee world where good and evil is clearly defined.