Eber: Law enforcement’s Scarlet Letter unfolds

Law enforcement’s Scarlet Letter unfolds By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 7/30/20

Who will ever forget in high school having to read (or checking out the Cliff’s notes) of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1850 epic novel The Scarlet Letter? As I recall, because of committing the heinous crime of adultery, Hester Prynne was forced to wear an “A” on her dress.

A modern version of shame is being worn by law enforcement officers following the unfortunate death of George Floyd. The collective guilt they must endure amounts to placing the letters “WP” on their uniforms signifying they are promoting White Privilege.

The State Legislature is trying to create a similar version of such stupidity proposing a new law that would make law enforcement officers liable by making it easier to give monetary compensation to individuals whom they allegedly mistreat. AB-767, sponsored by Tim Grayson (D-Concord), would do exactly that.

Ironically, Grayson, who rose to prominence as police chaplain, apparently has turned his back on the law enforcement community. In championing the cause of monitoring the conduct of police officers, he has forgotten those individuals who first voted him into office.

AB-767 would give yet another avenue for ambulance chaser lawyers to sue government and potentially cost tax payers millions of dollars to fund this new law. Several of its supporters including The Cal. Rural Legal Assistance Foundation, Pro Ethnic Health Network, and the National Association of Social Workers have little concern for the fiscal impact of this legislation.

If this AB-767 passes, law enforcement agencies would need to purchase what would amount to malpractice like insurance to cover individual officers. Guess who would be picking up the tab for this?

This proposed new law is one of many legislative initiatives being pushed to placate supporters of Black Lives Matter (BLM). Additional bills in the Progressive hopper in Sacramento include:

AB-1052: Sponsored by leftist stalwart David Chiu (D-San Francisco) it would create yet another commission to oversee police training especially on hate crimes. This commission, likely made up BLM sympathizers, would dictate how law enforcement should treat the public.

AB-1170: This is another attempt by the legislature to mandate new training for police officers. This bill requires the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), on or before January 1, 2021, in consultation with the State Department of Developmental Services (DDS), the State Council on Developmental Disabilities (SCDD) to incorporate in-person training provided by individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Behind this bill is an attempt to reduce violence with police dealing with crazies. It definitely does not cover the safety of officers when confronting individuals waving knives and firearms at them.

AB-1196: This bill would prohibit a law enforcement agency from authorizing the use of a carotid restraint or a choke hold, and techniques or transport methods that involve a substantial risk of positional asphyxia. This is a reaction to the unfortunate death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police.

In California, there are already procedures in place in many jurisdictions to prevent tragedies such as Floyd from happening. The problem with this and other laws is that if police are given fewer options to restrain suspects, they might be forced to use techniques such stun guns and other physical restraints to do their jobs.

AB 1506: As current efforts to ‘defund’ police are gaining popularity, protesters and public officials are contending money could be better spent if physiologists and social workers respond to 911 calls. Law enforcement experts contend that such programs already exist in some locales, but require additional staff and funding.

Trying to determine who should have jurisdiction over domestic disputes and situations when mental illness is involved is a complex question. This is especially difficult when violence is threatened. If the State is to mandate both police and mental health experts involvement in responding to a mental health issues, the question comes up who will pay for these additional costs?

These bills along with Ab-767 are part of an alarming trend in our society that equates criminals as being victims of bad parents, poor education, sexual abuse, dependency on drugs/alcohol, or just about any old excuse that can be made up. Placing these outcasts in therapy rather than prison seems to be the prevailing school of thought today in Progressive political circles.

A good example of this phenomena are those behind bars are receiving sympathy from the news media and government officials because of Covid-19 outbreaks including hundreds of cases at San Quentin State Prison. To deal with the crisis, Gavin Newsom is working on pardons and early release for many inmates.

With this going on the mainstream press has spent virtually no time giving sympathy to the victims of prisoners stricken with the Corona Virus. The deeds of serial rapists, murders, embezzlers, bank robbers, etc…, are being deliberately ignored in favor of concerns about inmate health. In an election year it is believed this policy is intended to make law and order President Donald Trump look foolish and out of touch with the norms of society

At the same time law enforcement is being treated like second class citizens with their budgets being cut throughout the country. In the Leftist media they are depicted as the problem to increased crime despite the fact that murder rates have doubled and tripled in major cities where the police have been asked to stand down.

Along with this enlightened approach dealing with deviant behavior, cash bail in many cities is being phased out. One wonders how society will function if the bond system is eliminated, police are defunded, and career criminals are placed back in normal society?

Lacking leverage to make the accused show up for court proceedings has never worked very well in the past. Just look at the millions of illegal immigrants who were arrested crossing the border and being released for a future court hearing. How many of them showed up to determine if they could stay in the USA or be deported?

For violent accused criminals it would be even worse as they would a threat to society.

Maybe all the hysteria about defunding the police and modifying their behavior will not matter after the election this November is concluded. If Donald Trump is elected, he can press for his law and order policies.

Should Joe Biden triumph, he can suffer with immunity his usual memory loss problems, not remembering those issues he championed during the political campaign. Much will depend on Biden’s choice of running mates and how much influence the likes of Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and other Progressives will have in his administration.

Until then and likely in the future, Law enforcement in general will be wearing a Scarlet Letter of disgrace courtesy of politicians and the news media.