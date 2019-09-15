Eber: Left Wing Propaganda used to raise funds

By

Left Wing Propaganda used to raise funds By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 9/16/19

Media Matters, Daily KOS, National Democratic Training Committee, are propaganda machines in the tradition of Pravda in the old Soviet Union. Funded by the usual suspects from Washington D.C including George Soros, they smear conservatives while at the same time trying to raise money for Democratic candidates along the way.

All sense of proportion is lost on the left. Indicative of this a couple of Hollywood actors recently made an attempt to blacklist industry people who are to attend a fundraiser for the President. Such McCarthyesque tactics are but a tip of the iceberg.

Liberal web sites typical smear approach is having readers taking meaningless polls and sign stairway to heaven like petitions that go nowhere. A recent example is:

Breaking news from the National Democratic Training Committee. (DNTC) “Pro-Trump Sinclair Broadcasting Company overtaking local news”. In their minds Sinclair is “a far right organization with ties to Donald Trump” that threatens the objectivity of the news content.

Despite the fact that Sinclair’s affiliates include 33 stations of ABC, 27, CBS, 22 NBC, and 44 with Fox, the NDTC is “terrified” They break out a quotation from 87 year old Dan Rather whose present job is interviewing senior rock and roll stars on the AXS Network.

Rather once said “it is Orwellian. A slippery slope to how despots wrest power, silent dissent, and, and oppress the masses.” The only problem is that the former CBS Anchor was talking in general terms and not about Sinclair Broadcasting. But this matters not to NDTC who postulates they are FORCING their stations to portray Donald Trump in a positive light. NO one is going to know the truth. Folks, this is an urgent request, Sinclair’s influence expands every second.”

This message from the NDTC is complete nonsense and the epidemy of fake, delusional, news. Everything they say is made up and fictional. Their sole purpose in passing out such silly propaganda is to have people to sign an empty petition and solicit donations.

What this group and other left wing web sites are doing is the equivalent to TV evangelists victimizing lonely widows by having them send their life savings to fund access to a special fast lane to the hereafter.

Here’s another one that reads:

Missing from study of fractured logic is collecting petitions has nothing to do with abolishing the Electoral College. Donald Trump, Republicans, and Democrats do not have power to do so. This element in Presidential elections is imbedded in our Constitution and can only be altered by an amendment passed by two thirds of the States.

Sorry guys, these arguments are moronic.

Another bizarre appeal for support from The Committee to Elect Women candidates has their panties in a bunch because the President’s Commission on Inalienable Rights supports human rights and Natural Law as written in the US Constitution. In their appeal to Democrats, women’s equality, discrimination against LGBTQ and other minority groups renders the document written in 1789 to be lacking.

To counter the argument of the “living constitution” this radical group counters that

Trump’s Commission on Unalienable Rights has already been CONDEMNED by the American Civil Liberties Union, The Center for American Progress, the Human Rights Campaign, Planned Parenthood, and more than 170 other human rights organizations.

With these Socialist wan-a-bees, sign me up for the other side!

Going even further, Media Matters chief Angelo Carusone advocates conducting a campaign trying to get consumers to boycott advertisers of Fox News. Another organization wants to revoke Fox’s FCC License because they are too conservative. Such arguments are great trying to raise funds for leftist’s causes even if the destruction of the Bill of Rights might be considered to be collateral damage.

Ironically, these same Progressive organizations who are trying to shut down Fox News for being so one sided, have no problem with CNN and MSNBC for their radical leftist editorial policies. If these trends of intolerance and bigotry continue, what might happen to the First Amendment should these people capture the Presidency and both sides of Congress?

On a lighter note solicitation of funds has become so desperate that one web site implored their followers asking should Rachel Maddow host another Democratic debate.

This is where it was no longer possible for me to stay on the sidelines. I wrote back:

“Yes Rachel. You light up my life, perhaps in a different way than Debbie Boone had in mind. Terming my feelings for you as “love” is a bit strong for your performance moderating the Democratic candidate debates a few weeks ago.

On the other hand your expertise as moderator was on such a level, that I would not hesitate to recommend your services for upcoming clashes between Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and the rest of the gang. Your prejudice and hatred towards Donald Trump has won me over.

I would love to see you asking questions of candidates once again because your elitist, snobby attitude provides an advertisement for Republican values. Anyone who does not possess your leftist perspective gags just about every time you open up your mouth.”

And so it goes with Rachel Maddow and other Socialist Democrats. They are continuously selling their wares in front of the American people to fire up their base and raise money to further the Progressive cause. Much of the time these efforts fail as they give ammunition to the Trump Administration to debunk fake news and falsehoods that these people cook up each day.

As with rock and roll, anything goes in politics, provided that it sells.

Epilogue: I just received a communication from the radical Daily KOS that unless donations are received right away, they are in danger of going out of business. Guess it’s time to take out a second mortgage to fund them. Without The Daily KOS conservatives like me would have nothing to write about!