Eber: Lesser of “two” evils

Lesser of “two” evils By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views 5/29/18

My editor and friend Steve Frank and I have a minor disagreement. In political races where two or more bad candidates are running, I tend to vote for the lesser of two evils. Steve prefers to abstain from casting his ballot when dealing with this ugly aspect of American democracy.

He says “When there are two evils running for political office, it is best to vote for none of the evils.” As a vivid example of this scenario was the Senate race two years ago between Democrats Loretta Sanchez and Kamala Harris. I reluctantly put my x next to Sanchez as I thought she was a slight upgrade to her progressive opponent. Frank ended up leaving his ballot empty as a way of protesting the two candidates whom he despised.

What is the best route to take? I was brought up by parents who drilled into their kids the importance of participating in every election. Over the years this has meant ending up supporting individuals one dislikes. It’s like trying to find something positive when your daughter introduces her fiancé who was just released from rehab for the third time. Sometimes the magic words “we’ll learn to love him” sounds a bit empty.

Unfortunately, next week’s election has a multitude of races that are likely to morph into lesser of two evil contests this November. Most notable is the Governor’s battle where the big question is who will survive to face front runner Gavin Newsom in the fall. In one corner we have:

Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa: He is less annoying than Gavin but has most of his liberal views which have buried the state in red ink. The former mayor of Los Angeles is pro school choice unlike Newsom who is a complete stooge of the Teachers Union. However, are these attributes enough to support him in June and beyond?

Republican John Cox: Just because the dude has enough of his own money to fund a campaign, should conservatives support him? Probably not. Cox has never been elected to public office and apparently has run unsuccessfully more than 10 times in the past. This puts him in rarified air in the Herald Stassen class

Assemblyman Travis Allen: He seems to hold solid enough conservative credentials to make the race. At least he has realistic plans to deal with energy, housing, education, pension reform and transportation issues. Thus far his campaign can be considered less than vigorous, So called political pundits don’t believe he can run a competitive campaign against Newsom but these experts been wrong more than one time in the recent past,

John Chiang and Delaine Easton: Neither of these candidates has surged past 5% of prospective voters on June 5th. Unless either of them catches fire, they have no way to become a factor on who is to become the next governor.

So who does one vote for? Does either of the Republicans or the long list of Democrats float your boat? If the answer is “no”, then who is the best individual to cast a ballot for taking into account the lesser of two evils. Different schools of thought in the anyone but Gavin camp include:

Between Cox and Allen there is not a lot to separate them, some higher-ups in the Republican Party are asking one of the two to withdraw the race so at least the GOP will be able to oppose Newsom. The only problem with this strategy is that neither one of them at this juncture has the “right stuff” to give serious opposition to Newsom.

Antonio Villaraigosa would appear to have the most reasonable chance to defeat Newsom if this is the most important thing to primary voters. He has the advantage of name recognition and having held an important administrative post. Villaraigosa also has access to needed campaign funds; but are these credentials enough to pull the lever for this guy?

None of the above? No recommendation here. I can’t at this point rule out casting a ballot for the Libertarian or Prohibitionist candidate (if there is one.) In general I am unenthusiastic about this group of office seekers. Current plans are to hold my nose and see what transpires.

The Senate race is very much the same with incumbent Senator Diane Feinstein facing serious opposition from radical progressive ex Senate Pro Tem leader Kevin De Leon. For conservatives, voting this June is pretty much of a no brainer. Republican James Bradley has virtually no money but is well qualified to replace the aging Feinstein. He deserves GOP and decline to state votes as an alternative to his leftist opponents.

If as expected De Leon come in second place to the incumbent, many conservatives and non affiliated voters will likely embrace Diane Feinstein. She at least acts like a Senator and has been good record procuring Federal funds for her state.

On the other hand Kevin De Leon, who can best described as a liberal socialist, sounds more like he is running for President of Mexico than representing Californian’s in the US Senate. He is totally out of touch with most voters other than extremist Berkeley types and progressive Democratic central Committee Members throughout the State.

The Governor’s and Senate races are garnering most of Political Action Committee (PAC) funds with the exception of the Superintendent of Public Instruction race between Progressive Tony Thurmond of Richmond and Marshall Tuck from Southern California. At least with this pair, they are well matched and have enough monetary resources to make their case with voters

If one thinks education is going great in the Golden State and the California Teachers Association (CTA) should to continue running the show, then Thurmond is your man.

On the other hand if school choice and real education reform is desired, then Tuck should be supported. Ironically, if Gavin Newsom comes out on top, he will oppose school choice and educational reform at every opportunity. If possible he will likely render Marshal Tuck as Superintendent of Education in a similar type of political purgatory as Jerry Brown has placed him in for almost 8 years.

This brings us to competitive battle to see who is to replace Gavin Newsome as Lieutenant Governor. There are so many candidates I don’t care to pollute the internet with their names.For the past month we have been bombarded with advertisements by candidates who promise to deal with everything from preventing sexual harassment, protecting the coast from oil drilling to lowering the crime rate and providing better educational opportunities for the needy.

Really? Despite all of these promises and endorsements from prominent elected officials, we all know the job has virtually no responsibility or power unless the Governor vacates the post. This reminds me about the security guard who ran for President of the Hospital Board on a platform of improving operating room techniques for brain surgeons.

Which brings us back to the question of voting for the lesser of two evils? Perhaps Steve Frank is right as usual on this subject?