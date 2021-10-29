Eber: Let’s Pretend on October 31

By

We are living in a world of pretend. Government pretends to protect us from criminals, government pretends to educate our children. Unions pretend to be interested in the workers. Professional sport tams pretend to be entertainment not political operations. San Fran wants burger flippers in In and Out to pretend to be health care workers. Biden pretends to be President.

Democrats pretend to like people and respect them. At least Gavin Newsom is honest, he does not pretend to like people or care about them. Ask him, he is too important for that.

Let’s Pretend on October 31 by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 10/30/21

With Halloween soon approaching, I faced my yearly dilemma of what choice of costume to wear for this trick or treat occasion.

Being a Progressive was out of the question because to have this identity, I would be the one giving out so called free money and services to each home visited. Besides, pretending to be Bernie Sanders might be too difficult for even me to navigate.

AOC was also out of the question as I no longer had my late gay friend Bobbie around who dressed me up like Corporal Max Klinger for a party commemorating the last episode of M*A*S*H back in 1983.

Keeping with this Liberal trend, I finally decided to impersonate a WOKE for walking door to door with my grandchildren. This was a great idea because finding an appropriate outfit presented no problems. No one really knows what a WOKE looks like or what kind of clothes they wear. Caring and sensitivity are all that seems to matter.

With this in mind I came up with a set of questions for when we were greeted and candy could be distributed. My list included Trick or Treat:

How many carbon foot prints are you creating in your home? Have you disconnected all gas appliance connections to save the environment?

Why have you not taken down your American flag?

What amount did you donate to Black Lives Matter this month?

Have you removed all known Republicans from your cell phone directory?

How many hate crimes have you reported to the FBI this year?

Once my Halloween character was established, it came to me what political characters in our State and in Washington D.C. should be seen as. In this “Let’s Pretend” world we might expect:

Gavin Newsom: On October 31st, California’s can promise to be frugal, not defund the police, disband Sanctuary Cities, cancel the Bullet Train project, and support Charter Schools to improve education. This list is just a partial one. Were Newsom to accompany his kids on the quest for candy, it is certain they would have more Snicker Bars, Peanut Butter Cups, and Hershey Kisses than they could ever consume or distribute at their private school.

California Lt Governor Eleni Kounalakis: She can impersonate herself because no one knows who she is what she does. It is uncertain if even Eleni is aware of her duties. This lady is not alone. Her processor Gavin Newsom faced the same problem of finding anything meaningful to do while being second in command to Jerry Brown. He ended up running the longest election campaign in history raising money and giving speeches in his quest to succeed Brown.

State Senators Scott Weiner and Toni Adkins: These two legislators who are the architects of most of the housing legislation in Sacramento can pretend they are family people. This might enable them to write bills that allow Californian’s possess their own single family home and not be forced to reside in Project Development Areas in sardine like dwellings that are supposed to reduce Green House Gases.

Vice President Kamala Harris: On Halloween we might expect the VP to act like she is one heartbeat away from the Presidency rather than a political hack that performs like she is the First Lady. Concocting a National Gender Strategy, making films with child actors on Space travel, and advising Americans to do their Christmas Shopping Early, isn’t exactly befitting her office. As the called Border Czar, someone might explain to Harris that eating at her Local Taco Bell does not qualify as a trip to Del Rio.

Nancy Pelosi: The powerful House Speaker does not have to pretend being in charge as she deftly maneuvers like to no one else in the Washington D.C. cease pool or swamp as others refer to it. For Halloween the Congresswomen from California might act like she is working in a non-partisan manner. To the best of our knowledge she is yet to confer with her Republican colleagues on much of anything. Biden’s infrastructure and Social Planning bills are expected to be done with a 3 seat majority in the House and a 50/50 Senate. Good luck guys.

Jill Biden: As the most powerful First Lady since perhaps Nancy Reagan, Joe’s wife is in charge of her husband’s activities each day and expressing his wishes to White House Staff. This is an unenviable task as Joe is suffering from diminished capacity caused by old age and obvious health problems. For this reason, we will not ask Jill to play trick or treat on October 31st. For her Halloween is a 365 days a year proposition.

Terry McAuliffe: For Halloween you can wear an outfit that depicts being the Governor of Virginia. Unfortunately come Tuesday night this quest will end with you being delegated to be in the FOB Sidewalk category.

John Cox: After having been twice trounced running as a GOP candidate for Governor, Cox can try to impersonate once again being a popular political figure. With an approval rating that is even below Joe Biden, someone needs to gently tell this businessman, who has never held public office that he needs to stop his quest to become the Harold Stassen of California.

The California Republican Party: Talking about the need to have a major makeover, Chairwomen Jessica Patterson and her crew need some kind of transplant procedure to become relevant again. With the number GOP registrants diminishing each year, and the likely prospects of losing additional seats in the legislature, euthanasia might be the only remedy to cure this crumbling institution. California politics has become a virtual one party system reminiscent of the old Soviet Union. For Halloween. anything the State Republican Party can do other than do their present disappearing act , would be an upgrade.

The City of San Francisco: From present day Mayor London Breed, to the Homeless encampments, empty skyscrapers, and disappearing tourist trade, high crime rates, this place which prided itself in being “the City that knows how” has fallen into hard times. Being the butt of jokes by late night comedians isn’t exactly an invitation sent out by the Chamber of Commerce to leave ones heart in San Francisco. For Halloween my advice for the place of my birth is to pretend its 50 years ago and go back to the Future to bring these glory days to the present.