Eber: Libertarians winning the Day

Libertarians winning the Day by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 12/28/21

As a libertarian who believes in a limited role of government regulating people’s lives, it is my belief citizens should be allowed to make their own decisions without constant edicts from Washington D.C. and Sacramento.

Unfortunately this is not the case in the way the Covid-19 Epidemic is being handled. Without legislative approval, politicians and unelected bureaucratic agencies are trying to modify the behavior of the masses.

While those who close down schools, restaurants, churches and other institutions are for the most part trying to help, they are in actuality “Paving the road to hell with good intentions”. The so called authorities are professing to follow the science; while in actuality allowing politics and emotion to guide public policy.

Instead of cheering for the less virulent Omicon variant of Covid-19 that results in those who get the bug to suffer in most cases the symptoms of a common cold, President Biden and his advisers are treating it as a life or death matter. Only a few elderly people and those with chronic ailments, appear to face imminent danger from the new strain.

The rest of us are likely to build up immunity which should virtually end the epidemic in a few months. On top of this it does not appear the spread of Omicon is prevented by wearing masks or modifying behavior in public.

With this being the case, why all the panic and paranoia coming from Dr. Fauci and various talking heads on Cable T.V.? Why not concentrate on getting remedies on the market to easily treat Omicon and the original Covid-19 strain? Is it really necessary to impose mask mandates on the previously vaccinated while requiring the unvaccinated to do the same while taking frequent tests?

At the same time can a way be found to take into account those people who have had Covid-19 and have built up a natural immunity?

Without discussing the divisive manor that Federal and State government in California are handling the epidemic, we need to take a hard look at the effects these policies have on the economy and the psychological well being of society.

It might also be a surprise to those who govern us that most people are not stupid. There is no reason why they should be treated like intellectually challenged dumb asses!

After limiting in person social interaction with friends and family for over 18 months, most people realize masking mandates are ineffective. There is also belief it is time to roll the dice and take our chances even if government policies are violated.

The powers that be don’t agree with this assessment even if the only places where face mask rules are followed is at large businesses and stores such as Safeway, Costco, banks, shopping malls etc. Everywhere else, all but a few individuals go around with their faces uncovered .The risk-reward question has already been settled in the court of public opinion.

Despite this, politicians such as the President and Gavin Newsom once again are out of touch with their constituents

This is not the first time that oppressive government policies have lead to rebellion. Let’s not forget the “noble experiment” commonly referred to as Prohibition. Trying to get folks to avoid harm caused by excessive drinking, turned out to be a complete disaster.

Prohibition did not work

From when the Volstead Act went into effect in 1920 until it was repealed in 1933 chaos reigned supreme as those who wished to continue drinking were forced in most cases to rely on bootleggers. Going along with this organized crime ended up being the supplier of booze.

This foray into changing personal behavior made us realize that the negative consequence of consuming alcohol was less than restricting its use.

A similar phenomenon has taken place as society has tried to deal with the legalization of marijuana. Going back to the days of the movie Reefer Madness, trying to outlaw pot hasn’t worked very well.

Despite the assertion that marijuana is a “gateway drug” that leads to use of hard narcotics, millions of American can attest this hasn’t been the case with them. They have continued to smoke pot even if they have had to rely on the black market to obtain it.

As a result these individuals have continued to defy the government and done as they pleased to such an extent that weed have been legal in California and several other states for some time.

Casting aside the arguments in favor of medical marijuana society has had to deal with a gray area where there is a significant difference between existing laws and how they are enforced.

Do we want the same situation to occur dealing with Covid-19?

It is apparent mask mandate regulations are not being taken seriously except with government controlled entities. To my knowledge there are not many cases where law enforcement has been involved with enforcing the wishes of Dr. Fauci and his cohorts.

As a result anarchy has ensued. Even those who have followed the latest Covid-19 guidelines are confused as what has been asked of them constantly changes. A definite credibility gap has ensued where we have come to what Steve Stills called a “Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong” point in time.

What to do?

For starters the Federal Government should stop trying to impose Draconian regulations on the people? Let private industry and families determine guidelines on how they want to handle the spread of Covid-19. Were this done there would be better co-operation of the public in dealing with questions from administering vaccines to public health concerns.

Washington D.C. should concentrate in assisting with a “Warp Speed” process to bringing new drugs, vaccines, and tests quickly to market. As a P.S. to this Joe Biden, Dr. Fauci, Gavin Newsom and others should take politics out of the equation and “follow the science” for a change.

Stop the damn name calling and let those impacted by Covid-19 (the infirm and the elderly) take whatever precautions needed to protect their well being. At the same time allow the rest of us to make our own decisions without the interference of Big Government.

Even Bernie, The Squad, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala, Gavin, the rest of the Progressive contingent should realize they have much to learn from Libertarians.