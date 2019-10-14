Eber: Local Communities and CalPERS

By

Local Communities and CalPERS by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 10/15/19

A couple weeks ago at the Curmudgeons‘ Saturday morning Political Coffee Club, Concord City Councilman Edi Birsan presented an argument for a half cent sales tax increase in next year’s election. I argued against this proposal saying that the additional revenue was intended to fund additional contributions the city was scheduled to fork over to CalPERS for pensions of present and past employees

As it turned out we were both right. The new sales tax revenue is going to CalPERS but what choice does Concord have in this matter? With current revenues they are obligated to fund pensions first. Law enforcement, which takes up half the budget, street repair, recreation, senior services, and a host of other programs are optional.

Birsan argued “”The fact is that there are certain expenses that increase beyond our control that we are committed too much like those households on an adjustable mortgage. The single largest is the reassessment of pension contributions.”

For Concord this has meant rising costs which have gone in the past ten years from $10,831 million in the 2013/14 budget to over 25 million anticipated figure for the 2024-25 period. Such increases put tremendous pressure on limited economic resources for this community of 129,688 people.

I responded to Birsan that it is CalPERS and the States fault that cities, counties, and other regional agencies have been screwed by having to take on such high burdens. However, in the big picture this fact is irrelevant as local government needs to address immediate problems.

Governor Jerry Brown and his successor Gavin Newsom have tried to help in the past couple years granting back door loans and transferring funds to assist public employee pension funds. But this has been a drop in the bucket for dealing with long term issues

It is a losing battle as former Assemblyman Joe Nation currently a Professor of the Practice of Public Policy at Stanford University has recently pointed out. He has estimated all public pension funds in California together are almost a trillion in the hole. Even worse, this deficit has been increasing each year by approximately 50 billion dollars.

No one seems to care. Governor Newsom contends that the State has a budget surplus and continues to spend money like a drunken sailor. At the same time Instead of formulating sound investment strategies, CalPERS brags about their new policy of divesting themselves of companies that deal in producing petroleum and energy sources that leave a carbon footprint on the environment.

This is great but who pays for subsidizing the agencies Polyanish Green New Deal fantasies? Why it’s local communities who have to spring for additional funds each year to subsidize this inefficient and incompetent organization whose rate of return of 6.1% for the last twenty years is much less than Wall Street offers investors who buy off the shelf mutual funds.

Even when they lost almost a billion dollars ten years ago on loan made to Lennar subsidiary LandSource on military properties, barely a whimper could be heard from CalPERS management. Under such circumstances in private enterprises, heads would role. With a state agency, nothing but a collective yawn was evident. Tax Payers can always be counted on to bail out government incompetence.

Unfortunately, Democratic Progressive leadership in Sacramento had shown no interest in making substantive change to allow local governments to reduce their pension obligations by trimming benefits which far surpass what is offered in the private sector. Because of this, almost every community facing shortage of funds has had to resort to sales tax increases to balance their books.

Should they bite the bullet like my friend Edi Birsan suggests, and pass a new sales tax in order to preserve the quality of existing local services? Do he and other City Council members around the state have a choice? With no way to influence the legislature and governor to reduce pension expenses, what options are available to them?

Basically it comes down to three alternatives

Raise additional revenue with a new non progressive sales tax

Reduce city services and face the ire of voters in the next election cycle

Have the city declare bankruptcy and hope the State bales them out

None of these choices appears to be very inviting. Most of the time raising taxes is less stressful than slashing budgets, especially when law enforcement, is involved. Usually getting these measures passed involves politicians lying to their constituents saying the extra money they need is for road maintenance, continuing senior services and/or closing libraries. Seldom are pension deficits mentioned as voters don’t like increasing their taxes for this purpose.

Going the bankruptcy route in most cases is even worse because it is more costly than staying afloat. In addition Draconian cost cutting done by the Bankruptcy referees provides a long term hardship in communities. Just ask Vallejo, Stockton and San Bernardino their experiences? Unfortunately it is estimated in California there are at least 50 cities and agencies that are currently threatened with Chapter 9 proceedings because of their increasing pension obligations.

The ultimate arbitrator of the pension crisis in California is voters. Will there ever be a day when they have a Chief Joseph “From where the sun now stands” moment and refuse to keep passing new sales taxes or overturning Proposition 13 to pay for bloated government employee benefit packages. Will they cry Uncle and elect legislators and judges that will overcome “The California Rule” that the State Supreme Court decided once a benefit is bestowed on a State worker; it can never be taken away.

These are all good questions that will be answered in the near future. The biggest problem is for voter education on rising pension costs. In most cases the liberal media, who staunchly support their brothers and sisters in labor unions, are reluctant to advocate taking away any of their victories at the bargaining table. The same goes for politicians in Sacramento who receive overwhelming campaign contributions from the SIEU and other unions involved with government contracts and Project Labor Agreements.

In the future will a grass roots movement, similar to what former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed has tried to create, ever get a pension reform initiative placed on the ballot? For that matter at any point can the Republican Party in California gain enough strength to become a political force to change the existing system?

Does anyone in Sacramento have enough courage to get the Edi Birsan’s of the world off the hook for a change?