Eber: Making California Great Again

By

This is a very sober report on the status of the Republican Party, in California and nationally. Like an addict, the only way to fix a problem is to admit you have one. Then you need to describe it. Mr. Eber in this article does both. “To start with GOP office holders need to explain to the people what principles they stand for. Unlike Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who offered little else to their base than distain for Donald Trump, Republican’s need to educate the public on the implications of how Democratic policies will translate in the next four years. Translated this means cut the personal attacks out and concentrate on issues that are important to the American people. If this route is chosen by Republican leaders in Congress, I am confident that the GOP will control the House of Representatives and the Senate following the mid-term elections in 2022.” Pass this article to your friends. We need everyone on board to make the GOP the majority Party once again.

Making California Great Again by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/18/20

In the aftermath of the Presidential election of 2020, I have never been prouder to be a member of the Republican Party. Unlike other times where there might have been some misgivings on my part pertaining to the qualifications of individual candidates, this time there was no doubt whom I should vote for.

During the last two elections when many conservatives stayed silent until casting their ballots for Donald Trump, expressing my support for him was never a problem for me. In contrast to the demographic group of suburban women who doomed the President’s bid for re-election, I choose to ignore Trump’s disgusting personal behavior.

For me deregulation of the economy, withdrawing from the bogus arms deal with Iran, appointing conservative Supreme Court Justices, a strong economy and becoming energy independent, were more important to me than Trump’s tasteless rants on Twitter.

Adding to these important factors in supporting the President was the Democratic Party platform of:

Defunding the police and weakening the military

Tax increases which will crush the economic resurgence of the past four years.

Re-entering the one sided Paris Climate Change Accords and implementing the so called Green New Deal

Vowing to pass Bernie Sanders so called Medicare for All program which the middle class will ultimately pick-up the tab.

With a weak President such as Joe Biden I am concerned America’s enemies will reassert themselves again with little fear of reprisal.

Along with this political “no fly” list is the prospect of Kamala Harris becoming President of the United States. Outside of my misgivings about the junior Senator from California’s horrendous record as an office holder going back to her first post as D.A. in San Francisco, Harris’s radical leftist political stands scare the hell out of me.

A good case can be made for pondering the question “What is the main difference between the incoming Vice President and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? (AOC)? Answer: AOC is not old enough to run on the Democratic ticket until the Constitution is amended.

In this polarized environment that awaits the Biden Presidency, what can Republican’s do to convince the country that they made a grave error in electing a Democrat to occupy the White House?

To start with GOP office holders need to explain to the people what principles they stand for. Unlike Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who offered little else to their base than distain for Donald Trump, Republican’s need to educate the public on the implications of how Democratic policies will translate in the next four years.

Translated this means cut the personal attacks out and concentrate on issues that are important to the American people. If this route is chosen by Republican leaders in Congress, I am confident that the GOP will control the House of Representatives and the Senate following the mid-term elections in 2022.

Things are not this straight forward with the GOP regaining the trust of the people in California. Joe Biden’s triumph by a margin of over 4.5 million illustrates the work that needs to be done to re-establish the Donkey’s as a viable force in the Golden State.

What can be done to “Making California Great Again” under conservative leadership?

Outside of a total makeover of the Republican Party, the first order of business will be to explain the public about what conservative government will actually accomplish. Economic, rather than social issues must dominate the conversation. Taxes, pension payments to public employees, high cost of energy, exodus of high paying jobs to other states, dismal public education, horrendous housing policies from the Legislature, and the pathetic performance of Governor Newsom must be essential talking points.

Strangely enough if the man or women on the street understands the difference between the conservative values of the GOP versus the status quo, fate will soon move the voters in our direction.

How can this be in California, with the exception of the RINO Arnold, Democrats controlling the Governorship and Legislature for the past quarter century?

To explain such a turnaround we must realize the economy of California is falling apart. With ever increasing budget deficits and new revenue streams unavailable, there is little to bale the State out. Unfortunately, Gavin Newsom has not found a way to print currency like the Feds do.

Even if the new administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris plays Santa Claus next year and bestows the State stimulus funds to ease their red ink infused quagmire, it won’t be enough to greatly improve California’s bleak financial position.

At that point Attorney Xavier Becerra will not longer have anyone to sue in Washington D.C. and Governor Newsom lack Donald Trump to blame for his dismal failure of over taxation, regulation, and bloated government spending. At that time the Republican Party should be ready to swoop in and fill the vacuum of failed Progressive policies.

The biggest problem of dealing with this inevitable scenario is the citizens of California being aware there is a viable alternative to deal with needed changes in Sacramento. At present the non aggressive Republican Party headed by Chairwomen Jessica Patterson is not doing what is necessary to reassert conservative values in the body politic.

God knows (if we can still mention that word) there are indications that the electorate is ready for change. The defeat of Propositions 15 and 16 showed there is a limit of what Progressive politicians can stuff down the people’s throats. Apparently the vast majority of Californian’s don’t want to raise commercial property taxes. In addition this same group does not care to use affirmative action in hiring public employees or determining who is admitted to the State college system.

Throw in the overwhelming support for Proposition 22 allowing Uber/Lyft and Owners Operator truck drivers to be free of government overregulation, and we have the seeds for a conservative revolution in California.

Perhaps middle class voters will tire of the children getting a second rate education in public schools while the cost of living continues to rise with housing costs being among the highest in the nation. Add on rising energy costs inspired by California’s version of the New Green Deal, and we have the makings of an uprising against so called Democratic leadership.

The only thing missing from toppling the Newsom administration, are qualified and well funded Republican candidates to run for the Legislature in 2022. We have to ask can this task be accomplished in time to make California great again.

Without this happening, the supermajority lead by the Governor, Scott Weiner, Toni Atkins, Lorena Gonzales, and the rest of the socialist lawmakers in Sacramento, will continue their reign of terror against the ever present “silent majority” in California.