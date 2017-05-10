Eber: May Day 2017

By

May Day 2017 by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 5/10/17

Meet Mohamed Shehk, who sends out press releases under the name of Critical Resistance. Over a period of several weeks they sent out authoritative information pertaining to May Day workers events in the Bay Area.

I was placed on their mailing list several months ago following a group of articles written about rent control and its impacts on local communities. Radicals have often used the housing shortage as a wedge issue to impart discord among low income people.

In a savvy way Shehk has emphasized main stream progressive democratic stances such as immigration reform, health care, and the usual Chuck Shumeresque Anti Trump rhetoric to promote the May 1st protests. His activates where I live would be considered to be main stream press.

Despite the appearance of respectability on Sheik’s part, I smelled rat. Sure enough it came via a press release he issued in the afternoon of May 1st.

“Following numerous rallies, workers going on strike, government building shut downs, and student-led walkouts across the Bay Area, thousands have mobilized to Fruitvale Plaza for the main International Workers’ Day rally and March in Oakland. A program has was organized by the Oakland Sin Fronteras Coalition (OSF)”

“As the attacks on immigrants, workers, and communities of color are increasing under Trump’s administration, we are mobilizing in the thousands to demonstrate our power and resistance against the fear and violence that this government is imposing on our communities here and abroad,” said Sharif Zakout of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, an organization with OSF. “We know that the targeting of our communities did not begin with Trump but has only intensified, so this May Day we stand for international solidarity sanctuary cities to defend all our communities’

Mohamed Shehk’s press release has cleverly brought in his close associates to be part of the May Day proceedings. Based upon information provided in their web sites we have several different entities getting involved. Who are they and what do they really represent?

Critical Resistance: This organization is a radical prisoner rights group which works under the assumption that the government is incarcerating people to control their power over society. They oppose the Prison Industrial Complex and are anti law enforcement to the extreme. In the Bay Area Critical Resistance has strong roots to the Middle East where Shehk has been affiliated with anti-Israeli activities including a protest against shipping line Zim in Oakland‘s port a couple years ago.



Oakland Sin Fronteras Coalition (OSF) (connected with Critical Resistance) Their mission statement for the May Day activities was: With a Trump administration in power, a rising fascist tendency, and growing economic and political oppression of people everywhere, this May Day we march in the spirit of ORGANIZING AND DEFENDING OUR COMMUNITIES from state violence and capitalist exploitation, and toward liberation and self-determination.

OSF advocates NO BAN, NO WALL, And NO DEPORTATIONS. FULL RIGHTS FOR ALL MIGRANTS AND REFUGEES, SANCTUARY FOR ALL. Defend workers rights. ORGANIZE AGAINST STATE VIOLENCE, AND BRING OUR LOVED ONES HOME FROM PRISONS, JAILS, AND DETENTION CENTERS

Sharif Zakout: This gentleman who imparted his wisdom to the 2017 May Day activities as a neutral observer has been a member of prominent organizations such as the Palestine Youth Movement and the Arab Resource and Organizing Center. He was quoted as saying, “Our liberation will be gained with the path that was written with the blood of our martyrs.” He also stated “We will stand with our Brothers and sisters in the streets and will find victory” along with end to the Zionist State.”

These individuals and organizations hardly qualify as being main stream anything. They mingle with liberal Democrats in order gain access to a larger audience. At the same time leftist extremists have proven to be successful silencing conservative speakers in Berkeley, imposing restraints on local law enforcement and in some cases destroying public property with immunity.

The May Day festivities which I witnessed included many more radical players than what were included above. Among them were Move to Amend, Socialist Workers Party, Revolutionary Workers.org, Workers Vanguard, and Socialist Alternative (it’s a long list)

Most of the old lefties were retreads left over from the Weekly People days. Being primarily ideologues from another era, the FBI can likely now leave them alone and let them day dream of the disintegration of the proletariat.

It was not by coincidence that there were no Cubans, Russian, or Chinese among the Marxist protest groups. These folks knew better. They once lived under oppressive communist regimes. It reminds me of what a shop owner told me 20 years ago in Saigon, “There are more communists in Berkeley than in this whole country.” How true.

With this being said one wonders when television, radio, and newspapers covers these types of events, they seldom scrutinize who is in attendance and organizes them. If I didn’t know better, it would be easy to believe large segments of our society are involved with these demonstrations and acts of civil disobedience. Clearly this is not the case

My theory is that the news media and those they cover are co-dependents for one another. As such they are afraid to reveal the truth about who they really are. In this vein it was stated 5,000 people attended this workers march. To agree one would I will have to be suffering from triple vision… Barely 1000 folks, if that were on hand at Fruitvale Station.

In the spirit of free speech and a celebration of freedom, the majority of those who attended the May Day March were student groups, labor unions, and progressive democrats who are unhappy with the Trump presidency. Displaying their views under the shield of the 1st amendment is a testament to the political system that many present at the protest wanted to destroy.

I left the event on this positive note even though some of the radicals had more influence on the proceedings than I would have preferred. But that’s the way it goes in a democracy.

Even though I hope the Homeland Security is monitoring some of the individuals involved with May Day 2017, I am still not looking for commies under the bed posts nor fear the black helicopter brigade is going to land soon. Being paranoid is not one of my better attributes.