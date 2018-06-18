Eber: Mixed messages from June primary

By

I have noticed over the past month that the GOP Assembly Caucus, GOP Assembly and Senate members have been sending out numerous blast emails explaining their concern about the budget, pensions, sanctuary cities and more. Glad to see they are promoting their positions. But, still there is work to be done in communicating with the grassroots, activist and the public—but they are going in the right direction. “A good example of this is the Sanctuary City policy. The latest polls show support waning with 56% in favor and 41% opposed. Several City council in Southern California from San Diego to Los Alamitos have passed resolutions opting out of the program. The question comes to mind would Democrats be so aggressive pushing Sanctuary laws if it affected them more at the ballot box? Another illustration are the unending amounts of revenue enhancement that the Governor and legislature is trying to push on voters. The gas tax passed last year will eventually increase the cost for a gallon of fuel .72 cents per gallon. Do you think the governor and legislature would push such additional cost to consumers if they thought the outcome of elections were at stake? Hardly, yet over 54% don’t like this unprogressive tax that will affect them 365 days a year. But the fact remains voters up to now have not found a voice to oppose the bill Governor Brown sponsored in 2017 to pay for infrastructure that had been ignored as opposed to being diverted into social programs and rising public employee pension needs. Republicans are on the right side of most issues—now we need to create the message to show that to the voters—on a statewide basis, that will then help our district candidates. It is about communication.

Mixed messages from June primary By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 6/19/18

Last week when putting together my column on pension reform there was one thing missing; I was lacking the input from prominent Republican legislators. It didn’t happen. Both whom I contacted refused to join moderate Democrats Chuck Reed and State Senator Steve Glazer (D) Orinda in weighing in on this critical subject.

Based on recent experiences dealing with politicians of different views, I was shocked. One would think Republican leaders would be eager to speak about the one trillion plus shortfall in funding public employee pensions. This was not the case. Morale seems to be so low in the GOP that a state of apathy appears to be gripping Republicans in the “Golden State”

Except for a few pockets in Southern California, the Central Valley, and way up North, Democrats have become what amounts to the only viable political party in most areas. Such a sad state of affairs has resulted in numerous “decline to state” and faux Democrats holding office in local government.

Because of this domination, Democrats are under no pressure to cater to their constituents in legislative races. Such a malaise and feeling a sense of total power is a major reason why radical progressives who run the Democratic Party are allowed to ply their trade without recriminations.

A good example of this is the Sanctuary City policy. The latest polls show support waning with 56% in favor and 41% opposed. Several City council in Southern California from San Diego to Los Alamitos have passed resolutions opting out of the program. The question comes to mind would Democrats be so aggressive pushing Sanctuary laws if it affected them more at the ballot box?

Another illustration are the unending amounts of revenue enhancement that the Governor and legislature is trying to push on voters. The gas tax passed last year will eventually increase the cost for a gallon of fuel .72 cents per gallon. Do you think the governor and legislature would push such additional cost to consumers if they thought the outcome of elections were at stake? Hardly, yet over 54% don’t like this unprogressive tax that will affect them 365 days a year.

But the fact remains voters up to now have not found a voice to oppose the bill Governor Brown sponsored in 2017 to pay for infrastructure that had been ignored as opposed to being diverted into social programs and rising public employee pension needs.

Despite disgruntlement on the part of decline to state, Republicans, and even moderate Democrats, there is no conservative leadership in Sacramento that has been heard to say “I am as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore.” As proof among all voters how many of them can name a single leader of the GOP in state government?

The answer to this is near zero because no visible individual comes to mind in being a counter weight to Jerry Brown, Gavin Newsom, Kevin De Leon, and Kamala Harris’s of the world. There is not one Republican presently holding an elected office Sacramento. Things have fallen so far that Steve Poizner, who previously served as Insurance Commissioner, feels he has to run an independent to be victorious.

Are things improving for the General election in November? In one sense “not really” comes to mind. It has been estimated that approximately 40 democratic House races Democrats have no real opposition. The U.S. Senate race between incumbent Diane Feinstein and former State Senate Speaker Pro Tem Kevin De Leon pits liberals against on another where conservative are given what amounts to selecting a Hobson’s choice between the two.

Third place finisher Republican James Bradley complains he was letdown by the party saying. “The California GOP who could have asked members to unite behind the leading candidate who would have at least assured some GOP wins in the primary. Instead, the lack of insight and leadership resulted in splitting the vote; leaving the gate wide open for another democrat sweep in November. “

Bradley was especially frustrated that his strong showing was accomplished with virtually no money spent by the National and State Parties to lift him to the coveted second slot.

However, all is not lost. Republicans are being represented in the Governor’s race with Gavin Newsom facing conservative Republican John Cox rather than former Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Fortunately, Cox was mostly self funded while Newsom helped a little because he prefers to run against a Republican as opposed to a less liberal Democrat.

Regardless of reason, at least voters have a contrasting choice rather than trying to figure out the better of two evils.

It should be asked if Cox has at least a gun slingers chance to defeat his progressive foe who opposes repealing the new gas tax, has no answers to pension reform, supports new taxation on services, and proposes additional environmental regulations. Not to be forgotten is Newsom’s hatred for Donald Trump along with his leadership pushing Sanctuary Cities, LBGLQ rights, gay marriage, legalizing pot, gender equality, and a host of other social issues.

Given past history, the answer is “yes”. Even though it was over 10 years ago that Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected to office and voters defeated an initiative to legalize gay marriage, there are still a few conservative genes in California politics that will eventually surface

The question is when will voters come to vanishing point where they will have had enough of the so called progressive socialism which dominates the legislature and virtually all elective state offices from the Governor on down?

Such a dramatic move almost certainly will not happen in the 2018 November election. Unless lightning strikes John Cox’s campaign, the GOP will be shut out once again. More than likely it will take a major economic turndown driven by high taxes and inefficient governmental administration that will eventually lead to a downfall of the progressive movement in California.

In the meantime it is important that voters at least know what the Republican Party, with its membership dipping below 25% of the electorate, stands for. This is why what few legislators and GOP Party members left, at least make an attempt to present viable opposition to the Democratic juggernaut.

There is no reason to be discouraged. Remember what happened to Gray Davis following his landslide victory in for a second term in 2002. Less than a year later he was buried under an avalanche of political debris.

Gavin, are you listening?