Eber: Murphy Brown

By

Murphy Brown was not funny a generation ago. Today, after three months a total of six million people have watched the show. It seems more like a way to pay off some people than being a real show. Now it has been cancelled after its foolish attempt at human, but beating up a reporter and blaming it on Trump. ““Excuse me while I kiss the sky!”, but this episode of Murphy Brown is totally obscene and has no place in the prime time line-up of a major network. As such Diane English is not the only one who should be accepting blame for this sham of a program. CBS needs to be taken out on the carpet (not red) for airing this show. At the very least a disclaimer should have been placed before and after that many viewers might find this program to be offensive and disturbing. Going one step further “Beat the Press” should have been shown after the 11 o’clock news or perhaps not at all. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), who regulates content, says in their web site: Lots of other shows are used as propaganda instead of entertainment—gratuitous attacks on Republican, the Constitution, free speech and Trump is the order of the day on the networks—oppose freedom and you get a show. Support freedom and you might find yourself on a cable channel no one can get. The First Amendment has been killed by the media and the networks.

Murphy Brown by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 12/5/18

After making my wife endure watching the Cowboys vs. the Saints on Thursday Night football, I graciously offered her the channel changer to select the next program we viewed. Although it was not my preferred show to watch, I accepted Mary’s choice of Murphy Brown.

Sitting docilely on the sofa sipping a glass of petit syrah, I planned to be a good husband and not complain about this so called left wing comedy. The non-aggression plan was soon aborted following Murphy (Candice Bergen) doing the usual anti Trump rants on her mythical TV show.

The next scene featured the President criticizing Brown’s remarks at a political rally. His voice was dubbed calling out a reporter on Murphy’s network covering the event whom he referred to be “Fibbin Frank Fontana”. Trump then suggested the correspondent deserved “A good body slam”

The following frame placed poor old Fontana in a hospital room surrounded by a group of his news buddies. The reporter recounted that after the Trump rally, he was beaten by a sinister mob wearing red baseball caps that be inference had to be “Make America Great” apparel. Translated this meant anyone connected with the President should be construed to be evil.

Somehow, all of this was supposed to be part to a plot in a sitcom comedy. Unfortunately, I did not get the alleged humor. In reality this show was conceived to be old fashioned propaganda.

From his hospital bed soap box, actor Joe Regalibuto compares Trump’s America today to experiences he had as a reporter in Kaddafi’s Libya. He went on to say, “I filed my Libya experience away under bad stuff that can only happen in another country. But, I am home Murph. This is America, and… I don’t feel safe here anymore.

Of course this hateful scenario which has the President trying to incite violence against citizens, protected under Freedom of Speech, is completely preposterous. Even worse Murphy Brown’s creator Diane English portrays the mob who beat the reporter to be Trump supporters. In effect this places those citizens who do no back Progressive politicians to be piled near the top of Hillary Clinton’s “Basket of Deplorables.”

English compares the treatment of political enemies to the thugs who were running Libya. This is on about the same level as New Jersey Senator Corey Booker having a Spartacus Moment when he leaked information to the public that they already had. With these left wing zealots including Diane English, there is no fake news if it assists their progressive cause.

Ironically, what Diane English attempted to do on Murphy Brown was closer to Nazi Germany than anything else. Her “Beat the Press” episode I watched more resembled Joseph Goebbels’s efforts on behalf of the Third Reich to sway public opinion, than any other contemporary comparisons that could be found.

After the Nazi seizure of power in 1933, Goebbels’ Propaganda Ministry quickly gained and exerted controlling supervision over the news media, arts, and information in Germany. He was particularly adept at using the relatively new media of radio and film for propaganda purposes to push their Anti-Semitic agenda.

So, what do you have to say for yourself Murphy Brown? You attack your opponents in American politics to be on about the same level as Hitler’s SS Branch. In doing this you depict a fictional reporter being assaulted by a mob that appears to be one step removed from the KKK. How horrible, disgusting, and trashy!

“Excuse me while I kiss the sky!”, but this episode of Murphy Brown is totally obscene and has no place in the prime time line-up of a major network. As such Diane English is not the only one who should be accepting blame for this sham of a program. CBS needs to be taken out on the carpet (not red) for airing this show.

At the very least a disclaimer should have been placed before and after that many viewers might find this program to be offensive and disturbing. Going one step further “Beat the Press” should have been shown after the 11 o’clock news or perhaps not at all.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), who regulates content, says in their web site:

Federal law prohibits obscene, indecent and profane content from being broadcast on the radio or TV. That may seem clear enough, but determining what obscene, indecent and profane mean can be difficult, depending on who you talk to. In the Supreme Court’s 1964 landmark case on obscenity and pornography, Justice Potter Stewart famously wrote: “I know it when I see it.” That case still influences FCC rules today, and complaints from the public about broadcasting objectionable content drive the enforcement of those rules. In other words, if you “know it when you see it” and find it objectionable, you can tell the FCC and ask us to check into it.

Please consider this column to be my formal complaint to the FCC. In doing so I am not casting blames Diane English, Candice Bergen or any of the cast members. They are protected by the First Amendment of our Constitution for the content of the program, even If I disagree with it.

It is the CBS Network for whom I am calling to task for airing this abomination in a time period reserved for different programming. Political campaign material such as this is normally reserved for election time. lt should be covered by equal time provisions and be labeled as such. If nothing else this episode of Murphy Brown should have never been broadcasted by CBS.

What to do? Since the decision making of what content is to placed in different time slots is covered by traditional libel law, taking such a drastic step as pulling CBS’s license to operate for a long period of time should be avoided.

I present three alternatives for their punishment (1) A heavy fine and a statement of regret by CBS for running the Murphy Brown segment (2) A brief suspension of their operating license of no more than 3 days (3) A mere word of warning not to repeat their previous error for allowing this show to run.

When all is said and done, the only notice given this episode will likely be awards to Diane English along with the Murphy Brown cast at next year’s Emmy’s. Hollywood has always loved its martyrs.

It is rumored that the show has been cancelled next season. Should this be the case, the content of new/old Murphy Brown will not be the reason. Apparently, not enough viewers in the important 18-49 demography are watching this geriatric version of the comedy which was first aired 30 years ago

Next time the Murphy Brown bunch are recruited for another revival, they will probably need to celebrate ordering “Two Walker Black labels on the rocks, please hold the wheels.”