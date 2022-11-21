Eber: Nancy Pelosi departs D.C.

By

Nancy Pelosi departs D.C. by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/22/22

Strangely enough this article pertaining to the legacy of Nancy Pelosi started in Bakersfield. My editor Steve Frank recounted that he met Cindy Garvey while making a speech right after the election earlier this month.

Steve’s meeting the wife of former Dodger All-Star first baseman Steve Garvey brought back memories as a lifelong S.F. Giants fan to the rivalry that existed between the two clubs over 50 years ago. It was Garvey along with his infield teammates Davey Lopes, Bill Russell, and “The Penguin” Ron Cey, who tortured me in days when sports mattered.

Although at the time I hated these Dodger greats, years later I came to admire, if not appreciate them. With these memories in mind, it occurred to me similar feelings existed between me and retiring Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Over the years as a San Francisco native I have followed her career mostly with distain. Pelosi being a liberal and me a conservative, it is natural we would disagree about just about everything, Despite this; I recognize Nancy’s place in my San Francisco Democratic political figures Hall of Fame. She joins the ranks of such notable figures as Joe Alioto, Harvey Milk, Diane Feinstein, Pat Brown, Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom, and Kamala Harris.

Among this group the only individual from the Bay Area who might be a comp to Nancy Pelosi is Willie Brown. As Speaker of the Assembly, Brown was brilliant in carrying out his craft. He was a natural born kingmaker throughout his entire political career.

As Mayor of San Francisco he pulled all the right levers. Almost as an afterthought he dated a young woman named Kamala Harris whom Brown moved up the ranks to eventually become S.F. District Attorney. I only wish she stayed in her mentor’s finishing school a bit longer

Reflecting on Nancy Pelosi’s long career that began as a major fund raiser for the Democratic Party in the days of Phil Burton’s political machine; she was first elected to Congress in 1987

On a national level, I always regretted that the GOP never had leaders on par with Nancy. Republicans such as John Boehner and Paul Ryan were light weights compared to the San Francisco Democrat. Since Newt Gingrich ruled the GOP in Congress, Pelosi has far outclassed her opposition.

She has had a way of being able to not only deflect criticism when needed, but also get along with friends and foes. George W. Bush said he appreciated her candor while “understanding when campaigning ended and governing begins” The two worked together on No Child Left Behind despite representing opposite sides of the political spectrum.

On the other side of the fence Nancy Pelosi was able to keep a difficult truce together with young upstart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) despite their many differences. It was more beneficial to keep her in line than the ramifications of the young Congresswomen from New York straying away from the Democratic fold. Using Committee assignments and silence to many of AOC’s rants, Pelosi held things together.

Who will ever replace this woman whose political skills were on a par with Lyndon Johnson, Tip O’Neill and perhaps even Henry Clay? Kevin McCarthy will have his hands full trying to live up to the legend he follows.

No one else but Nancy could defy the Commander and Chief and make a trip to Taiwan despite Biden’s displeasure of the House Majority leader upsetting his friends in China. In another instance of defiance Pelosi illustrated what could be termed childish behavior, tearing up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address with all of America watching.

Nancy despite her Catholic faith can never be considered a Saint. For several years she has utilized insider government information for which her husband has made a fortune trading stocks. Politics has definitely played a large part in amassing her family’s fortune including a mansion in San Francisco and a wine country estate in Sonoma.

Pelosi made arm twisting an art in Washington D.C. as she used her influence to pass and block legislation almost at will.

Despite this, oh how I wish it were Nancy serving as Vice President rather than Kamala. Although the two women’s views are not all that different, Nancy is so much smarter, articulate, classy, and knowledgeable than the individual who is a heartbeat closer to becoming President.

Unlike most prizefighters, Nancy knew when to step down as Democratic leader in the House. Even if the unfortunate event had not occurred with her husband Paul, Nancy’s timing was impeccable in walking away from her leadership position.

Unfortunately her colleague and fellow San Franciscan DianneFeinsteinhas not taken the same path in retiring at the top of her game. Much like the President, Di-Fi has grown feeble and fragile in her old age. She reminds me of my grandmother and Mom whose cognitive faculties diminished as the years took their toll.

Despite only being eight years younger than California’s Senior Senator, Pelosi was as sharp as a tack when giving up her Speaker’s gavel. It is unfortunate several other members of Congress from both political offices have no followed Nancy’s lead and retired before becoming a liability to their constituents.

In any event I personally will miss watching Nancy. I hope Joe Biden gives her a retirement gift of ambassador to the Vatican or whatever post she might desire.

When Nancy Pelosi will actually resign her seat in Congress is up in the air. It is believed she is trying to arrange for her daughter Christine to take it over. To do so Christine will likely have to beat back a challenge from powerful State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco)

Many of us would like to see Wiener move to Washington D.C. where it is believed he could do less harm than in Sacramento.

Only the future will tell what might occur in the twisted world of San Francisco politics where “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them”