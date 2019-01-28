Eber: Nancy Pelosi’s leadership is not real

By

Nancy Pelosi’s leadership is not real By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 1/29/19

I can’t believe it’s not butter is a non dairy product that tries to imitate the taste of the real thing. Of course most people know the difference between the product cows produce and margarine. In a similar way if we equate butter with leadership in Washington D.C., there seems to be a similar credibility gap with the leadership House of Representatives Democratic Majority leader Nancy Pelosi.

She is pretending border security does not involve building physical barriers. This notion is absurd and virtually everyone in Washington D.C. knows it. Pelosi’s attitude is on par with I can’t believe it’s not hypocrisy. At this time her perceived leadership is not the real thing.

While she has the title of being in charge as Majority Leader, reality tells us something different. Her persona is that of margarine and artificial flavorings. ‘San Fran Nan” as CPN&V Editor Steve Frank refers to the Congresswomen, has sold herself to the devil so to speak in order to maintain her prestigious position

This has manifested in several ways including agreeing to keep the job of Majority Leader to no more than 4 years to allow a window for new leadership to take over. This was not the only price Pelosi paid to retain power She also had to make peace with socialist- radicals in the Party including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) New York who previously vowed to replace her.

This has meant for Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to not negotiate with President Trump on the Border wall impasse that led to the 35 day slow down of the Federal Government. The only thing that will satisfy these radical hot heads is impeaching the President. Pelosi and Democratic leadership, who want to avoid doing this, can only hold back the hoards by waiting for the Mueller Report to be released later in 2019.

Until then it would appear Congress will be paralyzed by a dedicated group of Socialists who make the “Non Negotiable Demands” put forth by students in the 1960’s, by comparison to be child’s play.

Nancy Pelosi is so powerless in controlling her own caucus that she sits idly by while first term Representative Rashida Tlaib (D) Minnesota who remarked about President Trump “We are going to impeach the mother????” and proposing the eradication of Israel. She even had to put this Jew hater and Ocasio Cortez on the powerful House Oversight Committee to quiet critics.

San Francisco Nan had no problem with Tlaib’s vulgar comments as in her mind it was a matter of free speech and no worse than things the President has said in the past. Nowhere did the Majority Leader condemn the anti-Semitic comments made by the newly elected representative from Minnesota.

Had Pelosi made a public stand reprimanding her new colleague with poor committee assignments, she would be FOB Sidewalk and be stripped of her leadership post. In the same breath, the Progressive Hollywood crowd has given Pelosi a pass for allowing such anti- Israeli sentiments to flow through Democratic legislators in the House.

These recent actions by Nancy Pelosi are indicative of an aging politician trying to retain power at all costs even if it means shutting down the government, allowing unheard of vulgar language by those under her control, and promoting political anarchy that threatens the security of the United States. These actions run contrary to a patriotic persona that should be shown by the third person from the Presidency.

I used to be a follower Steve Frank’s theory that the actions of Nancy Pelosi as a leader of the Democratic Party helped the Republican cause. This explains why he has cheered when she has continued to hold a position of party leader. Frank believes Pelosi along with Hillary Clinton’s Basket of Deplorables helped elect Donald Trump gain support from Decline to State and Conservative Democratic voters in 2016.

However, in 2019 things are a bit different. The current impasse in Washington D.C. threatens the security of the United States. The prospect of holding up the business of government hostage because of Democrats and Republicans not being able to negotiate with each other is unacceptable. The 3 week band-aid fix last week enacted by Congress does not settle anything. Unlike these morons, I don’t want to wait until November of 2020, to get anything done on Capitol Hill.

We have a couple sub groups which are making reaching a consensus on much of anything impossible. On the Republican side we have the ultra conservative Freedom Caucus and Republican Study Committee that have been able to scuttle any bill proposed by Republican leadership. This led to the resignation of John Boehner as House Speaker and diluted power for his successor Paul Ryan who eventually quit this post in disgust as well.

For Democrats, a similar situation exists with a radical socialist contingency led by newly elected members holding veto power over Nancy Pelosi. These individuals are totally obsessed trying to impeach Donald Trump. Nothing else seems to matter with them. Compromise is not part of their political make-up.

Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to rein these socialists in as she placed these individuals in the spotlight as CNN-MSNBC darlings. This said state of affairs makes the House leader look like a complete idiot but in reality she is currently stuck between a rock and a hard place with no safe place left to go.

As a result of the lack of leadership in both the Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress, political gridlock has resulted with no solution in sight.

The most promising path to compromise of late has been the Problem Solvers, a bipartisan group of House Democrats and Republicans who focus on issues including immigration reform, stabilizing the Affordable Care Act, and infrastructure. They came close but failed because of not having the support of party leadership on either side to get any legislation even on the floor of the chamber. After the 3 week reprieve given last week by Congress to reopen government, these individuals are relegated to being irrelevant once again.

This sad state of affairs will continue unless the current stalemate between President Trump and Democratic leadership is solved in the coming weeks. If no solution can be found, we might find sufficient political pressure to force Nancy Pelosi to become the next John Boehner and head back to the seven hills of San Francisco.

Where is Al Haig when we need him most to say “As of now, I am in control here in the White House.”