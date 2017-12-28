Eber: New Years resolutions to wish for

By

Make your New Years Resolution by going to the article and in the comment section add yours. My prediction: The November elections will be good for the GOP. Newt Gingrich is predicting a GOP wave next year. Another prediction: There will be no GOP candidate for Governor or U.S. Senator on the November California ballot. Last prediction: Students and parents will start objecting to the bullying and indoctrination on the California campuses. This will be a major story by the Fall. What are your predictions—will the FBI survive the Hillary corruption? Will Obamacare be killed off?

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 12/29/17



As 2017 rolls around, it does no harm for the political leadership in our democracy to make some New Year’s Resolutions to improve their performance in the coming 12 months. Here are a few suggestions from a conservative who is concerned his ideology is close to being placed on the “Endangered Species List” in progressive California.

All of this without recommending Elizabeth Warren moves back to the reservation!

Jerry Brown: After almost 15 years being governor, Jerry Brown does not need to do anything to please or appease on issues facing the Golden State. Like him or not Brown at times in his second two terms has acted as the “Voice of Reason” dealing with a leftist legislature that has shown no ability to understand the long term ramifications of their actions. On the other side of the ledger, Governor “Moon Beam” as he has been known, has supported several ridiculous programs including the Bullet Train and the Twin Delta Tunnels; but who cares as he is halfway out the door.

Gavin Newsom: Get a real job other than trying to replace Jerry Brown as Governor of California. Being second banana behind Brown has less responsibility than Ed McMahon

experienced as a sidekick to Johnny Carson. At least he got to laugh at his bosses jokes and give away money for Publishers Clearing House. Newsom’s version is begging for campaign donations on a weekly basis on the internet. Even worse this champion of democracy complains when other candidates have the audacity to oppose him. Newsom’s I hate Donald Trump platform, while lacking the funding to pay for his socialist vision, seems to be best way to get elected these days in California.

Kevin De Leon: As Senate leader Pro Tem he is the proud architect of the Sanctuary City Movement and Single Payer Health insurance in California. Arguably being even more progressive than even Gavin Newsom, the dashing De Leon is raiding the retirement home constituency in trying to unseat long time California Senior Senator Diane Feinstein. The age of his opponent seems to be his only issue of note. De Leon will need to use his considerable energy and charm to convince voters to send him to Washington to team up with Kamala Harris.

Michael Chiang: If California’s Treasurer wants to be able to compete effectively against front runner Gavin Newsom in the Governor’s race, he should consider not trying to out do his better financed opponent by taking more progressive stands on taxes, welfare, Sanctuary Cities, and contempt for Big Business. If any opponent is to have a chance against Newsom, their platform must be more conservative than the Lt. Governor’s positions.

Leland Yee: From his perch in the “Big House”, the convicted ex-legislator should take solace in that there are worse criminals than he currently lurking around the hallways of Sacramento

Kamala Harris: For 2017 the Junior Senator from California needs a tutorial on humility and understanding issues other than what is important to her progressive constituency, In addition she needs to be able to work with others on crafting legislation. She must also learn to deal with the ways of the Senate to become effective in this job. Grandstanding and photo ops are not enough. A good first step in Harris’s development is to take a tutorial from her colleague Diane Feinstein on survival in the Washington D.C. swamp.

Diane Feinstein: Even though we cannot find a speck of gray hair on you, its time to retire and not miss the Early Bird Special wherever you might be. If that option does not seem appealing, we wish you Diane, all the luck in the world in a runoff against Kevin De Leon for your US Senate seat this November.

Nancy Pelosi: Even though after decades in Congress and a long stint as Democratic Majority Leader, we can only say in Jackson Browne’s words “Oh won’t stay, just a little bit longer.” If there is one thing that conservative’s throughout the land can agree on, it’s that Nancy Pelosi’s leadership has helped elect a Republican Congress and President Trump. Keep up the good work girl!

California State Republican Party: The GOP needs to make a pilgrimage to the Wizard of Oz to pick-up, courage, a brain, and heart, to once again become being a factor in state politics. Holding less than a third of the legislature and zero state office holders, Republicans have to find a way to reach voters who seem to dismiss them as fat cats from the Country Club who hang out with Mr. Burns from the Simpson’s when not abusing widows and orphans.

CalPERS pension fund: This agency needs to start making better decisions on their investments and tell the unvarnished truth to their members about the shaky financial position they are in. Having unfunded liabilities approaching a trillion dollars, they need a large infusion of cash to right the ship. Jerry Brown did his part this year with a sweetheart 6 billion dollar loan/gift. CalPERS requires not only additional revenue from local governments, but also present workers as well. They also need the State Supreme court to overturn the “California Rule” that prevents any cuts to present and past workers from being enacted.

California teachers union: Spend your energy in the classroom while embracing school choice that millions of Californian’s desire. At the same time cut down on the political action funds that are jeopardizing the relationships with many of the families who desire a better education for their children.

Eric Garcetti: Prior to becoming a candidate for President of the United States, we suggest you read the biographies of ex Los Angeles Mayors Sam Yorty and Tom Bradley before taking this step. At the same time there are numerous State offices where you can serve which may be a stepping stone to fulfilling your ambitions.

Chuck Schumer: Smile more often in 2018 and attempt to work with the Republican majority in Congress, even if you despise them in every way. If Democrats are to win back seats in the Senate and House next year, it would be helpful if voters were to know what you stand for other things than merely hating Donald Trump.

Donald Trump: Cut down on the Tweets and stop getting into petty arguments with those who oppose you. In a word grow up and become more Presidential in 2018.

Hillary Clinton: Your time in public life is over. The Democratic Party prefers that you disappear. Go ahead and pick-up speakers fees if anyone still wants to listen. Sorry you don’t have clients for the Clinton Foundations the pay to play scheme any longer. Stop blaming others for your shortcomings and political defeats. This might make detractors slow down their chants of “Lock her up”.

Al Franken: Go back to being a comedian. Based upon the zero bills you authored in the Senate, you are much better suited to your former work.. If that doesn’t work, there is always talk radio-TV to fall back upon. CNN is calling. No reason to be “groping for things to do”.

California State governmental workers: Be grateful for what you have and not fight pension reform at every opportunity. Being employed in the public sector does not entitle you to pensions that are two and 3 times greater than workers received in the private sector. Remember, should the State not be able raise taxes any longer, your day of reckoning might come sooner than later.

John Conyers: He should be the hero to all post middle age men having to step down from his seat in congress because of sexual harassment of office staff. In retirement, Conyers should be paid millions by the makers of Viagra to endorse their product. If after four hours on the prowl were the 88 year old Conyers need to visit an emergency hospital facility to seek medical assistance, it is certain almost all your former constituents would understand.

Ed-Voice, The Koch Brothers, George Soros: Go back from where you came from and stop trying to buy elections by the use of Political Action committees (PACS) The same goes for most public employee unions who use their positions to manipulate politics to serve their own purposes. Our democracy, though great, is also very fragile. What you guys are doing does not help.

The FBI: Bring back Elliot Ness, John Dillinger, and maybe even J, Edgar Hoover to get the agency back in shape. Right now the best qualified applicant to run this place is Lois Lerner as she has mastered the art of political manipulation in Washington D.C, Seriously, with all the conflicts of interests in the FBI and the Justice Department, these are the first swamps that should be drained.