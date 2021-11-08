Eber: No easy solutions “On the Waterfront

By

No easy solutions “On the Waterfront” by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 11/9/21

Current efforts are being directed to unclog congestion at Southern California ports. With about 100 containers vessels lying in anchorage waiting to be unloaded, the old fundamentalist adage “The wages of sin is death” comes to mind.

This situation has been brewing more than half a century since container conveyance replaced break bulk vessels handling import and export cargoes. Over time unsolved problems have built up leading to the current impasse. These are not Republican or Democrat issues as both parties have failed to properly address continuing problems at the ports throughout the country

Unfortunately, President Joe Biden’s edict to keep the terminals open in Long Beach and across the bridge at Terminal Island 24-7 will do little good to solve current distribution difficulties. Not only will there be fewer present under the tree at Christmas, but more importantly the entire U.S. economy will be adversely impacted.

About the time the container revolution occurred in the early 60’s, the International Longshoreman’s and Warehouseman’s Union (ILWU) objected to utilizing automation regulating the flow of traffic thru the ports. Eventually under the leadership of iconic ILWU leader Harry Bridges, the first agreement between the union and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) was eventually reached.

Over the years this uneasy truce between labor and management has continued. Longshoreman jobs have been saved but waste has always been prevalent. This has resulted in high wages and exorbitant stevedoring costs that have been passed on to consumers.

A joke has perennially been circulated, “Why does it take 6 longshoremen to lift a container? Answer 1 to operate the crane, 4 to make up a card game, and 1 to make sure no one is cheating.”

This uneasy truce between labor and management has continued over the years as container volume has increased tenfold. With the advent of mega container vessels that can lift up to 24,000 20 foot equivalent units (teus), the current operational procedures at the piers have become grossly antiquated.

The system in effect at the docks is just too slow. It takes up to 4 hours for truckers to deliver cargo and pick up another load at the piers. More automation is urgently needed. Typical is the dispute earlier this year between Mediterranean Shipping (MSC) and the union pertaining to automating their Long Beach terminal.

Both the ILWU and Union agree that change is necessary. Unfortunately, it will not be until the current labor contract comes for negotiation next year that solving current problems is anticipated. In the meantime, slowdowns are anticipated as labor and management squabble.

Congestion at Southern California ports and the rest of the West Coast is not limited to problems on the docks. According to prominent carrier Happing-Lloyd dwell time in Los Angeles and Long Beach for containers waiting to be loading on the rails ranges from between 12 to 16 days. This means cargo remains on the pier until it can be transferred to double stack railway cars.

To increase capacity for carriage on the rails is not a problem that can be solved overnight. It takes years to expand facilities of railroads to beef up intermodal volumes. Historically, railroads, which are already making substantial profits, have been reluctant to make necessary investments to meet demand

A major factor in the complacency of rail carriers to resist expansion of facilities in Southern California was the merger of the Southern Pacific (SP) with the Union Pacific (UP) Railroad in 1996. As a result the UP and the Burlington Northern (BN) oligopolies were left to move cargo primarily to the Midwest.

At the present time neither of these two companies seems to be interested in making the investment necessary to increase their volumes very much. Ironically, the SP recently opened up a pop up terminal in Southern California to serve the Chicago market. This has been in response to the BN offering a clear track service to the same area from Seattle.

There is no doubt that the oligopoly between the two rail giants is not helping the ports response to increased expansion of their services. A similar situation exists with five carriers MSC, Maersk, CMA, CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, and COSCO, controlling the majority of the shipping market.

Of more concern locally in both Southern and Northern California is the lack of capacity of truckers picking up loads to and from the piers. In the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, even if the facilities operate 24 hours a day, there is just not enough truck capacity to move enough volume off the piers to reduce congestion very much.

This is where the State of California and the Federal governments gets involved. Over the years trucking services have been hampered by:

Regulations requiring costly expenses for truckers to modify their rigs to reduce pollution to comply with clean air laws needed to operate in California

AB-5 passed in 2019, was intended to regulate the activities of Uber and Lyft drivers to make them union members. It also applied to owner operator truck drivers who primarily served the piers. Although this Draconian law was overturned by Prop 22 the following year, it was recently nullified in the courts. The industry currently remains in limbo.

Truckers that have remained, find it difficult to make a profit because of increased waiting times at the docks

Shortage of qualified drivers because of age restrictions and lack of training

On the national front the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) that once closely monitored the activities of ocean carriers and the ports, has been reduced to an arguably toothless agency that has exercised little influence over commerce in recent years.

All of these factors have led to the sad dilemma at the piers in Southern California and ports throughout the entire West Coast.

It is doubtful change will be fast in coming. Because entrenched unions on the docks and with the railroads are involved, the Federal government seems to be reluctant to step in and make needed changes.

For now Joe Biden gets off the hook for keeping the docks open 24-7 while Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg can enjoy his maternity leave knowing he has no responsibility for cleaning up the mess at the ports. Both can rest comfortably knowing “The wages of incompetence is more bureaucracy”.