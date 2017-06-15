Eber: One sustainable tweet at a time

By

One sustainable tweet at a time By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views 6/16/17

As an individual who depends on the internet for almost all of my information, there are certain words and expressions that crop up every day. Even casually questioning Google, Facebook, or Twitter about these truths is comparable to committing treason or breaking the unwritten rules of PC etiquette.

The leftist leanings of these internet companies have created a unique value system that engulfs almost every part of our culture. Their rulebook guides our lives including our perception of Donald Trump

In California having anything positive to say about the President is thought to be a sign of mental illness not to mention harboring racist, sexist, and fascist tendencies. To me this sounds like the old Soviet Union where those who opposed the government were thought to be deranged and treated as such.

On lighter note using similar pretzel logic, would anyone question if Grass Fed Beef is not superior to the cows that eat corn? Are cattle healthier consuming lawn clippings rather than traditional feed? Do they know the difference? Much like chicken, does it matter if these animals are going to be slaughtered anyway? Or is their meat tastier especially if humans smoke grass as is often the case late at night with patrons of Mc Donald’s and Jack in the Box?

Also figuring in this equation is the assumption Angus beef is superior to other varieties that few know the names of. Could anyone identify whether this allegedly superior meat is better tasting were it presented in a vertical blind tasting of steak tartare?

Do some cattle have superior intelligence than the regular ones? When Mongolian herdsmen give them winter coats made from cow fur, can they figure out what is in store and hire the services of an attorney; or at worst purchase a life insurance policy?

Is this infatuation with Angus cattle a true love affair? Or is this one of those things like margarine being healthier than butter until we learn later the whole thing was a hoax to make consumers think “everything is better with Blue Bonnet on it?” Is this going to blow my perception that 3 out of 4 doctors must be right no matter what might be the subject?

Let’s not speak about gluten free because then we would need to recount the days when the hospital wards were filled with victims who over dosed on Wonder Bread. Questioning the superiority of organic products is out of the question because doing so is considered to be totally outrageous and possibly might be a hate crime of some sort.

With politics on the internet things are even murkier. Questioning any aspect of Global Warming (AKA climate change) is like arguing the world is flat. To progressives, this subject is what they call in Parliamentary procedure to be “point of information” Has there been a case where climate change has resulted in better weather in the area affected. If so, was this news ever reported on the mainstream media?

A similar attitude is held towards Sanctuary Cities. Only a fruitcake in California would argue with the likes of political leaders Gavin Newsome, Kevin de Leon, Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi in questioning efficacy of such a policy. It has reached a point is when California Political News & Review Editor Steve Frank took part in a panel discussion sponsored by the Libertarian Party on Sanctuary Cities in San Francisco last weekend, not one prominent liberal was willing to participate. In their minds there was nothing to debate.

Another tendency we see on the net is that every time the leftist press wants to attack Donald Trump, they put the name “gate” behind it to match the allegation up with the Watergate scandal. Fake News or not, no one seems to care as long as a scandal is implied. According to the theory made famous by Saul Alinsky, if you throw enough sh?t on the wall, some of it is bound to eventually stick.

At least come up with a significant issue to rant on. Wishful thinking put out by ideologues from the Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, and the alphabet networks based upon unknown sources is not enough to convict anyone of even a parking ticket. Unfortunately on the internet, these news outlets dominate placement of stories. Their voice is heard first.

Another term that is thrown out more than night crawlers at a trout farm is the word fascist. This designation, once applied to the followers of Adolf Hitler, has been hijacked to describe those who don’t support the leftist political agenda. It’s ironic extremists commonly refer to their opponents as fascists, yet have no problem limiting free speech on college campuses.

Burning books in 1933 Germany versus keeping Anne Coulter from appearing at UC Berkley because the threat of threatened violent anarchist demonstrations, appear to be parallel activities. Not to progressives. They condemn the Nazis did but have not problem squashing conservative thought whenever they can.

Let’s not to forget mentioning the word “racist”. This term that was closely indentified to bigots during the civil rights movement of the 1960’s has developed new meanings. Heavy duty leftists now call anyone who disagrees with their views to be “racist”. In their way of thinking, if one does not wish to support failing social programs, then there must be deep seeded hatred felt towards those in need.

It is actually a good move to be criticizing conservatives in this way because of all the negative connotations attached to being called racist. Hillary Clinton used this strategy in her “basket of deplorables” in the 2016 race. Unfortunately for her, too many of these people voted in the election.

Democratic losses have not discouraged them from using the “R” word to discredit their foes. Recently, those of white complexions have even been singled out by extremists for being racist because of their light skin color! Has anyone ever heard or cares about reverse discrimination?

Not so long ago one could participate in a spirited debate about the pros and cons of the death penalty. However, since Progressives wanted it abolished throughout the world, the internet spreads this message at every opportunity. Honest discussion is stifled by informed opinions that place being pro-capital punishment in a similar category as favoring increased carbon emissions.

As part of using the internet as a tool to further the progressive cause, it is being used as a way to push nontraditional life styles on Generation “X” and “Y”. Young people are told it is not socially responsible to live in the homes they grew up in.

As a substitution “stack and pack” urban planning is being foisted upon them as a preferred life style. By trying to glamorize the notion that families of tomorrow prefer to live in cramped quarters near transit hubs, it is hoped these people will lose their desire to live in single family residences and drive automobiles. The only problem with this argument is that most people with the economic means prefer to reside in the suburban environment of their youth, even if three out of four bureaucrats tells them something different.

And so it goes in the internet world where Progressive thought is dished out to millions of people one sustainable Tweet at a time.