Eber: Political moderates face rough going

By

What is a moderate these days? In the past a moderate was someone who sounded like a conservative and sometimes voted like a Democrat. They seldom took sides, always saying, "on one hand we have this and the other hand we have that". Today a moderate is someone who does not exist—except to use the term moderate. Is voting for billions in new taxes, with $500 million year going to the choo choo to nowhere, is being a moderate taking $140 million o cap and trade dollars for "clean water"? Is being a moderate voting to raise the gas tax by up to 72 cents a gallon?

Political moderates face rough going By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 6/19/19

Politically speaking I am very comfortable with both State Senator Steve Glazer (D) Orinda and former Assemblywomen Catharine Baker (R) Dublin. Even though I disagree with both of them on some issues, there is no problem with me supporting both of them in future elections.

For me it was a pleasure to watch the two conduct joint Town Hall meetings. Not only were the questions coming direct from the audience but the discussion was lively with issues taking precedence over petty partisan politics.

Unfortunately, this will not be the case in 2020. In a year where Democratic turn-out will be high to defeat Donald Trump, Baker will likely not try to regain her seat lost in 2018. At the same time Glazer, who hard core Progressives in the Democratic Party distain, is expect to receive only token opposition to win a full term in the State Senate.

It can be asked even though the two politicians voted the same way about 80% of the time, why did she lose when her Assembly District which incorporates almost the same geographical area where Glazer serves?

The answer is simple. Catharine Baker is a middle of the road Republican whose views are much like a moderate Democrat. But because she has an “R” before her name, Baker was defeated even though she had wide spread popularity with her constituents. How can this be even if Baker outspent her opponent Rebecca Bauer-Kahan 3-1.

There is no doubt that Baker was adversely affected by anti-Trump sentiment. This could be felt in the seven House of Representatives the GOP lost. Even a popular Republican retiring State Senator Joel Anderson failed to win a down ballot seat on the State Board of Equalization.

In addition to wearing a Scarlet Letter for being a Republican, Baker also was the victim of being ganged up by organized labor. This was because:

Baker opposed BART transportation workers from being able to strike crippling commutes in the Bay Area.

The Teacher’s Union (CTA) did not care for Baker supporting parental choice including Charter Schools.

Government employees did not like Baker wanting to throw out the California Rule which prevents the State Government from dealing with out of control pension expenses.

Exit polls showed that members of these units like Baker and hoped she would win but could not vote for her because of pressure from their unions. This along with a surge of late arriving ballots at the polls in what some critics have called ballot harvesting, ended up being the difference in Baker losing a tight race.

If Steve Glazer were like most his Democratic colleagues in the State Legislature, he would be supporting the positions of organized labor trying to unseat Baker. This was clearly not the case as he judges each matter independently without worrying which PAC is going to fund him in the next election. A good example of this was Glazers opposition to BART strikes 3 years gap.

In an exclusive interview with the California Political News and Views, Glazer bristled at the thought of being unduly influenced by special interests saying, “I work for the people who elected me not bureaucrats, lobbyists, or other elected officials.” Even with Baker losing the last election Glazer said he had no problems taking his chances in 2020.

In a comparison of all elected officials in 2018 by the California Chamber of Commerce of 14 bills it felt important, Baker agreed with them 9 times and Glazer 7. This figure contrasts with most Republicans and Progressive Democrats. Led by then Senate leader Pro Tem Kevin De Leon his party opposed the Chamber all but two bills while the GOP minority was about the opposite.

So in effect Baker and Glazer have rejected being puppets to party leaders by exhibiting political independence not seen much these days in Sacramento. They are the type of political leaders that I want looking after my interests. The two incorporate the integrity and balance that has made our democracy so successful since the days of our Founding Fathers.

Unfortunately, the attributes of both Catharine Baker and Steve Glazer are regrettably missing in Sacramento these days. With political power so much in the favor of Progressives, moderate Democrats and Republicans have been relegated to the sidelines as leftists push their political agenda forward.

This includes undermining local communities by pushing mega housing projects without concern for the consequences, giving public assistance to undocumented residents, bankrupting the state with public employee pensions, and throwing dollars away on unwanted public transportation.

Even worse State Government is taxing and regulating business to death. At the same time they are fighting President Trump with frivolous law suits that result in the State receiving far less Federal assistance than what they are entitled to.

Doesn’t this sad state of affairs tell us we need more independent people such as Catharine Baker and Steve Glazer in the legislature? Who is going to be our voice in Sacramento? In 2018 they both courageously fought AB-2923 which allowed the incompetent transit agency BART to circumvent local communities and build high density apartments (without adequate parking) within a mile of stations or what they designate to be transit hubs.

The same group of progressive hacks are pushing this year for SB-50 and AB-330 which spreads areas where AB-2923 can operate. This is pure insanity which is pushing California to become a socialist state.

Unfortunately, Catharine Baker, with her reasoned non ideological approach to Government, is no longer in the Assembly to ply her trade. In my estimation, those who defeated her were in effect bigots who were prejudiced because of the political party she belongs to. This places these closed minded people in my “Basket of Deplorables”

Fortunately, Steve Glazier and few others in the legislature are still around to resist the extreme left from carrying on their Progressive crusade. Unfortunately, there is little time for the electorate in the Golden State to wake-up before the State is bankrupted and destroyed.

To me it matters not if those who bring change are Republicans or Democrats. We have to get over this dysfunctional behavior and do what is right for a change.