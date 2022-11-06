Eber: Political peas in a pod

By

Political peas in a pod by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 11/6/22

As the off year non Presidential election of 2022 unfolds, the focus of this contest has centered on two men whose medical conditions have become the topic of scrutiny by voters. Of late the health of President Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Senatorial candidate John Fetterman has come into focus

The electorate must decide if they still have faith in President Joe Biden whose cognitive abilities have apparently diminished over the years. Since stepping into the oval office, Biden has struggled to answer reporters’ questions without a teleprompter to direct his remarks.

He often appears to be confused while reminding folks of their parents decline as they have aged. Fully fledged press conferences are almost unheard for him. When off script the President at times is incoherent making little sense.

His performances while traveling abroad have been weak at best. Despite the Progressive leaning press ignoring most his deficiencies, there is a lingering feeling Biden is not calling the shots in formulating policy for his administration.

Discussing the possibility of running for a second term at almost 82 is a virtual joke. Considering Biden’s diminishing mental skills, he will continue to depend on his wife Jill for guidance until a successor is chosen in 2024. This reminds historians on what transpired under the second term of Woodrow Wilson. After he suffered a stroke in 1919, his wife Edith took over many of the President’s responsibilities.

With concerns existing on Joe Biden’s mental facilities to serve, this problem has been largely ignored by friends and foes. Neither side seems to believe Vice President Kamala Harris has the ability to effectively handle the job.

She has become the poster child on the dangers of affirmative action determining those who are nominated for higher office. This conclusion is clouded by Harris’s critics facing charges of being racist because of their assessment of her dismal performance as V.P.

With opinion polls questioning President’s Biden’s ability to be CEO of American, those who reside in Pennsylvania are facing a similar dilemma in the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

It has been well documented that Fetterman, who suffered a stroke just prior to his victory in the primary, is not quite dealing with a full deck as he recovers from a serious illness. During the current campaign the Lieutenant Governor has:

Been unable to run a rigorous campaign normally associated with a highly contested senatorial election

In all of his appearances before the public, Fetterman has required the use of a computer monitor with closed captions to make any sense. Without this device, he recently was unable to have a normal conversation with a reporter.

While utilizing electronic gear to be coherent, Fetterman often looks confused and bewildered.

As for the future recovery from the stroke, Fetterman has not provided information from his doctors detailing his current medical condition or his ability to recover and serve.

Fetterman’s shaky health came into play during his debate with Dr. Oz when he addressed his listeners by saying “good night” while introducing himself. Even with support from the liberal press, shock waves could be seen from Pennsylvania voters who witnessed his incoherent performance.

It remains to be seen if Pennsylvania voters, after experiencing two years of Joe Biden’s behavior, are running out of patience with a candidate who has withheld his true medical condition.

MSNBC and CNN have dealt with both Biden’s and Fetterman’s disabilities by pretending they don’t exist. Their biased reporting rarely mentions either man’s health problems. Instead they prefer to spend most of their coverage on the January 6th Committee, opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion, and Dr. Oz’s cozy relationship with Donald Trump.

The Progressive media including the Washington Post and New York Times prefer to ignore the effects of increased government spending, higher crime rates, the mess at the border, and poor education performance in public schools. Looming as the elephant in the room is the recession most Progressives are still in denial about.

Even hard core liberals reject this literal garbage dispensed in print and social media sites. It has not only proven to be boring; but lacks creditability for families trying to survive in hard times. As if the ignorance is bliss approach of media outlets not named Fox is enough; Woke commentators have accused Republicans for non-compliance with the American with Disabilities Act.

In their minds it is wrong to bring up the President’s obvious signs of senility and candidate Fetterman’s ability to effectively serve in the US Senate. In a recent fund raising plea his camp charged:

“Tucker Carlson went on another long, unhinged rant attacking me + lying about my health on Fox News.

Look, recovering from a stroke in public isn’t easy.

But in January, I’m going to be a lot better — and Dr. Oz will still be a fraud.

Richard, I need to know if you have my back against Tucker Carlson’s ableist MAGA attacks.”

In Biden’s case it is easier to cast aside questions of his ability to serve out his term of office. Should the President become so incapacitated that he can’t continue; this would place Kamala Harris in charge.

We can only pray if Kamala assumes power, she would take on her responsibilities seriously. Optimistically, she would emulate Harry Truman, who effectively assumed the position of Commander and Chief following Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s death in 1945.

Critics hope Kamala would not be another version of former V.P.Dan Quail or current California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis.