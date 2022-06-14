Eber: Primary Colors 2022

By

While George Soros lost his franchised DA Chesa Boudin and did not win with his subsidiary a guy named Hardin, he did win and now controls the victims, ur, citizens, of three other counties. Go to Alameda and Contra Costa counties at your own risk. They are as dangerous under the Soros doctrine of protect the criminal, as being in a war zone. “Missing from this equation was the million dollars plus thrown into Becton’s campaign thru Political Action Committees (PACS) paid for by billionaire George Soros. Long time prosecutor Knox was smeared with groundless accusations about failure to prosecute dangerous felons. Despite The majority of law enforcement agencies and other Assistant DA.s supporting the losing candidate, Progressive Becton won anyway. Her scorched earth strategy is certain to be copied in the Supervisor’s race by top vote getter former Pleasant Hill mayor and retired policeman Ken Carlson. With support from Labor, who detests Allen for opposing BART workers having the right to strike and imposing Project Labor Agreements (PLA’s) on construction projects, we can expect the dirtiest –most expensive political campaigns in the counties history.” Yes, Soros believes in paying a 15-20% premium on government work, if done by the monopolistic unions, only. That is your money he is spending to support the unions and make you poorer.

Primary colors 2022 by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 6/15/22

On a late Concord afternoon dressed in cotton shorts, tee-shirts, and flip flops, my wife and I patiently awaited our turn to vote. Despite being a bit warm to be attired in “Republican cloth coats”, we proudly carried out our civic duty on June 7th.

It was difficult not to chuckle. Every person casting a ballot was of a similar age as ourselves. It turned out this older demographic would later end up help determining the election’s outcome.

After absentee ballots, which comprised 85% of total votes cast were counted in the race for Contra County Supervisor, conservative candidate Independent Debora Allen trailed the second place finisher by 218 votes.

Those going to the polls accounted to about 15% of those participating in the election, Ms Allen was the top vote getter among this group. As a result she comfortably came in second thus qualified for a run-off in November.

To me, the Supervisor race illustrated even in reddish hued California, conservatives occasionally can make a difference.

In Socialist San Francisco, pundits blamed the 20% loss recalling District Attorney (DA) Chesa Boudin on frustrated Asians and closet Republicans saying “Boudin fell victim to people who were underwhelmed by him personally, not necessarily all of his policies.” To back up this theory they noted the victory of Progressive DA Diane Becton in Contra Costa County against conservative challenger Mary Knox.

Missing from this equation was the million dollars plus thrown into Becton’s campaign thru Political Action Committees (PACS) paid for by billionaire George Soros. Long time prosecutor Knox was smeared with groundless accusations about failure to prosecute dangerous felons. Despite The majority of law enforcement agencies and other Assistant DA.s supporting the losing candidate, Progressive Becton won anyway.

Her scorched earth strategy is certain to be copied in the Supervisor’s race by top vote getter former Pleasant Hill mayor and retired policeman Ken Carlson. With support from Labor, who detests Allen for opposing BART workers having the right to strike and imposing Project Labor Agreements (PLA’s) on construction projects, we can expect the dirtiest –most expensive political campaigns in the counties history.

Despite these long odds, Debora Allen’s name will at least be on the ballot. With continued frustration with State government, a ray of hope exists for the former Republican who became independent in running for the BART Board seat.

Even with odds stacked against her, Allen and a handful of other conservative candidates have solid issues to present voters including:

The astronomical cost of renting and purchasing housing in California. This can be directly being attributed to unneeded environmental review, government bureaucracy, and PLA’s pushed by labor unions which add a minimum of 20% to construction costs. In addition land use laws further inflate real estate values in the Golden State.

While San Francisco was able to rid themselves of Chesa Boudin with Los Angeles expected to do the same with his counterpart in Los Angeles George Gascon this November, prosecution of criminals is generally weak in California. Combined with Progressive support for defunding the police and BLM in the past, much of the electorate is unhappy with Democrats approach to law enforcement.

this November, prosecution of criminals is generally weak in California. Combined with Progressive support for defunding the police and BLM in the past, much of the electorate is unhappy with Democrats approach to law enforcement. The high price of gas, electricity, and the scarcity of water are potential issues that may make those who control the political process in the State vulnerable in November .The New Green Deal, stifling oil production, pushing solar farms, opposition to Nuclear Energy, along with Cap and Trade, have made California’s energy costs the most expensive in the country.

Public Education is a major disgrace in California with students in the bottom 10% in the nation for Math and English competence. Even with Newsom spending billions of the budget surpluses to improve K1-12 students’ performance, very little change is expected. The California Teachers Union (CTA), with their unwavering support of the Governor, is under no pressure to improve educational performance.

(CTA), with their unwavering support of the Governor, is under no pressure to improve educational performance. Even with a budget surplus of 100 billion dollars courtesy of Covid funds from the Federal Government, very little of this money is expected to reach overburdened tax payers. The Governor is expected to use most of this windfall, in reducing pension obligations for government workers, medical care for illegal aliens, new social programs, and education. Few pot holes are expected to be repaired or water storage facilities built with excess cash.

Despite these negative factors, those who rule California have little to worry about this fall. At this juncture there is not one viable Republican Candidate running for State office. The same holds true for most congressional races except for a few seats in the Central Valley.

My Congressional Representative Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), who has never faced a serious opponent, sent out a fund raising appeal which dealt with Women’s reproductive rights, gun safety laws, climate change, health care for the poor, and increasing the right to vote.

DeSaulnier, who has never deviated from following Nancy Pelosi’s directives, should be praised for his idealism. On the other hand none of the issues he champions has anything to do with combating inflation, dealing with illegal immigration, national defense policy, or much of anything his constituents care about.

It matters not. While in most parts of the country the Progressive agenda of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and AOC, have been rejected by voters; where I live no one seems to care. As things stand now this trend is expected to dominate California politics in November and beyond.

Does this mean frustrated Republicans such as I should stay home and not participate in the next round of voting? Of course not.

What occurred on June 7th, with old folks such as me making a difference, provides a ray of hope for the future.

Even in the current political environment, someone like Debora Allen has a gun slingers chance of winning this November. As a former Republican turned Impendent, she has already defied the odds winning a seat on the BART Board. Just maybe with an arsenal of issues appealing to Independents, the GOP, and moderate Democrats, Allen might be a victor this time.

No matter what, it is always a good idea to take that tattered Republican cloth coat out of mothballs come Election Day.