Eber: Progressive Coalition leader reaches for the stars

Progressive Coalition leader reaches for the stars By Richard Eber

Picture a world where Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Kevin De Leon are considered to be moderate or even conservative Progressives. Meet Gayle McLaughlin of Richmond who is campaigning to become the next Lt. Governor of California in next year’s election.

Following a 12 year stint on the City Council of Richmond including a term as mayor, the former Green Party member who founded the local Progressive Coalition, wants to take the reins of power being second in command running California.

There is no secret of McLaughlin’s platform might be. Her campaign web site and E-mails proudly states:

“All across the country, people are taking their cities back from corporate greed. This week, The Nation wrote about how I am bringing lessons from Richmond across the state as part of my organizing campaign for California Lt. Governor: The site went on to say “McLaughlin and her leftist political organization the Richmond Progressive Alliance (RPA) transformed the city from a de facto company town dominated by the local Chevron refinery into a leading example of the power of progressive municipal politics.”

Missing from the list of socialist accomplishments are the facts that Richmond has:

One of the highest crime and murder rate in the state

The city is hovering near bankruptcy even with huge property tax revenues from the Chevron Refinery.

City employee pay packages average over $ 100,000 per year which is twice medium family income for Richmond households.

A city pension plan that is completely insolvent with no plans to fix other than using tax revenues intended for street repairs.

Richmond schools are among the worst in the state.

Outside of the progressive paradise McLaughlin calls home she has several ideas that go beyond California just being a Sanctuary State. Recently her pants were on fire (no pun) because inmates in State Prisons who volunteered to fight fires in Napa are only making one or two dollars an hour for their work… This she depicted to be a form of “slave labor”.

What McLaughlin failed to take into account is that the inmates earned time off their prison sentences and were able to get what amounts to a vacation not being behind for a few days. No one forced them to become fire fighters. Like most progressives McLaughlin never considered the victims that had suffered at the hands of these prisoners who were trying to make amends for their previous misdeeds.

Her biggest issue in Richmond has been the evil influence that the Chevron Refinery has had on the community. Despite the well paying union jobs at the refinery and tax revenue generated for the city, she sees the oil company to be an example of “corporate greed and a polluter with little regard for the health of the community.’ She has extended her negative feelings about Chevron to their plant in El Segundo as well.

McLaughlin may see part of her dream come true with Chevron planning to move several thousand jobs out of the state in the coming years because of the hostile business environment in California. In a recent article in the Central Valley Business times it was reported the petroleum company was slashing some 26% of non factory jobs in the Central Valley.

Recently, attempts by Chevron to modernize and expand their California facilities have been met with stiff opposition from environmentalists and other leftist groups drinking out of the same well as McLaughlin.

The Progressive Coalition founder has other capitalistic foes on her radar screen as she has targeted the US Chamber of Commerce. Recently participating in a demonstration to top funding the organization at The GAP Inc. headquarters in San Francisco McLaughlin said, “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is an anti-worker, anti-consumer organization that funds climate change denial. It’s one of the largest dark money electioneering organizations in the country and it undermines equal pay for women!”

Another party on her hit list is PG&E who McLaughlin bluntly stated “For several decades, through greed and mismanagement, PG&E has done extensive damage to California and its residents. The utility giant’s public franchise should be terminated and replaced by a publicly owned and operated utility.”

After listening to this it is scary to think that a radical such as this may very well be elected to be second in charge of the Golden State.

McLaughlin has been busy spending much of her time in Southern California trying to reach voters who might not be aware of her Progressive deeds in Richmond. She is building a solid foundation in the race for Lt Governor. She has been given a gun slingers chance of winning with presumed frontrunner State Senate Pro Tem Kevin De Leon deciding to run against Diane Feinstein in the US Senate race next year.

What is most amazing about this proponent of rent control, who opposes the right of banks to foreclose on residential properties, is that she likely has a better chance of winning a state wide office than any Republican that might be running for everything from Governor to Insurance Commissioner. This is how twisted politics is on the “Left Coast” where radicals such as McLaughlin are considered to be main stream while conservatives seem to be outcasts of the political system.

In California where the job of Lt. Governor often attracts marginal characters, one never knows what they might get. Who can forget Mike Curb who served as second banana during Brown’s first term as governor back in 1978. During that time when Brown was also running for President, his campaign manager Leo McCarthy (who also served as a coach on a baseball team I was running) said the Governor was afraid to leave the state because of concern of what Curb might do in his absence.

Recently Cruz Bustamante was not exactly considered to be a heavyweight when he served two years in this largely ceremonial job. With this being said, it can be asked how much damage a borderline whack could job such Gail McLaughlin do if she was elected to this post.

The answer is probably not very much unless if Gavin Newsom, if as expected wins the top job in 2018, decides to appoint himself to a vacant US Senate seat should Diane Feinstein decide to retire. Just the thought of someone living in the Governor’s mansion that detests capitalism and doesn’t realize that communism doesn’t work, is enough to make anyone purchase a one way bus ticket to Dallas.

Should Gail McLaughlin be elected, perhaps it’s time to sell your Chevron Stock and divest in any company that is affiliated with the old economy Maybe a sounder investment is in Buggy Whip futures as horse and carriage days may soon be returning to California under her progressive leadership.