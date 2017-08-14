Eber: Progressive’s Anonymous (A satire)

By

Progressive’s Anonymous (A satire) by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 8/15/17

Things have slipped a bit in California politics during the past decade. With the disintegration of the Republican Party, Democratic super majorities in both legislative branches have resulted. There is not one GOP member holding a state office. The donkeys reign supreme.

The world at least for conservatives seems to be falling apart. Weed is legal, abortion abounds, and permits are necessary to sneeze. Transparency is everywhere with the possible exception of telling the truth to the citizenry of California.

Liberalism has gone wild. Being middle the road these days has come to mean one is a conservative Bolshevik. Expressing Bernie Sanders like views can get any candidate elected to office including the U.S. Senate. Unfortunately, some politicians are still not comfortable following the party line.

To ease this group from the burden of being a member of the legislature rather than serving in a similar capacity on the politburo, a new mental health program called Progressive’s Anonymous Treatment (PAT) is being offered to better establish “ideological purity”

Those receiving PAT treatment are having this expense covered on their state funded medical coverage. Being conservative, is considered to be a disease along with more traditional mental disorders such as psychotic behavior, manic depression, paranoia, and obsessive compulsive issues.

Enrollees to PAT receive extensive consultations with liberal psychologists (there are no known libertarian ones) to rid them of any conservative tendencies. These shrinks normally put their patients under hypnosis to find out why they have misgivings of adapting progressive attitudes and policies to operating state government.

Electro shock is only used as a last resort should subjects not respond to traditional treatment.

Case studies have shown that developing conservative tendencies normally starts at childhood when Grandparents counsel kids about such foolish notions as “saving for a rainy day” and incurring debt without a plan to pay it back. “This is bad” head shrink Dr, Brown explained because “how can we create an environment of guilt free entitlements when an individual is concerned with the ramifications of drowning in red ink?”

He went to say “We want our patients (I mean voters) to be totally dependent on government for their existence. This will guarantee that they will always be progressive co-dependents and never stray to become Republican’s.”

To supplement psycho therapy patients at PAT are given high doses of tranquilizers to dumb them down to become better progressives. In addition to 1 on 1 sessions, PAT offers special seminars (depending on neurosis) to reinforce the treatment from therapy.

Their approach models that of AA with a 12 step program to assist wavering liberals. At each meeting they attend the words must be spoken “My name is John Doe. I am not progressivel enough. Please give me the strength to support deficit spending, Sanctuary Cities, raising taxes at every opportunity, increase public employee benefits, and to make union labor union membership mandatory for all who reside in California.”

Having been given the syllabus for the first six week session, it is neatly tied together with 10 timely topics for the patients of PAT to become more progressive. The areas of improvement include:

Tax and spend will solve of society’s problems. The government is the only force that can bring social change and justice to the masses. After 50 years of failed policies to lift up the status of racial minorities, the poor, and disenfranchised, additional governmental programs and spending is the only path that should be followed.

Pension crisis in California? Read the small print and rejoice. There’s plenty of money available to fund pensions of government workers on all levels. The present system of collective bargaining is working like a charm because benefit packages far surpass what anyone has in private industry where millionaires are soaking up all the profits. Besides, if more money is needed to fund pensions, we can always raise income taxes on the wealthy. It works every time except for those entrepreneurs who have Austin Texas on their Map Quest screens.

Conflicts with allegiance as a citizen of California versus where you immigrated from south of the border is encouraged. It’s O.K. to have loyalty to a couple of countries and still be considered to be patriotic As an example take California Senate leader Kevin De Leon whose policies are suitable for his post in the legislature and if he were President of Mexico.

Project Labor Agreements (PLA) save money for tax payers. Just look at the cost effectiveness infrastructure work such as the Bay Bridge and assorted Caltrans projects to see where government work is always completed under budget. If such logic does not seem right, refer madness therapy may be of assistance. If there are still any doubters, moderate water boarding is recommended to straighten out prudent tax payers who think PLA’s make no sense.

Budgets like first marriage wedding vows are meant to be broken. One can always increase taxes if necessary later on to make up any shortfall. With Democrats controlling over two thirds of the legislature, budgets are not meant to be taken seriously. They can be altered at any time to delay infrastructure improvements to spend on progressive social programs and pork barrel projects. Those who think differently are either GOP members or candidates for the loony bin.

Governmental regulations lower the cost of housing especially with regard to securing building permits that duplicate themselves more often than Xerox machines. Bureaucrats believe stack and pack and density discounts administered by the government leads to affordability in the marketplace. Who could argue with their team of consultants?



The Bullet Train is a sound investment for California’s future. Just ask Jerry Brown. He has been elected governor four times. The first route in the system is supposed to be an express service between Merced and Bakersfield. At the outset actual cost one way will only run $ 988.55 per passenger. In 30 years when it reaches the Grape Vine, one will need to be a millionaire to be able to afford riding on the service without a government subsidy.



It is a fact Project Development Areas (PDAs) sponsored by regional governmental transit and urban development agencies lower green house gas production thus helps improve the environment. It is not the reduction of smog from emission controls on motor vehicles that has largely contributed to this. Constructing public housing next to transit hubs is a big winner. This is not an issue because government studies have clearly shown that most middle class families prefer living in large apartment buildings rather than traditional sing family homes. ( Break out the Sensimilla to believe that one)

High paying jobs are not leaving the State. Small business owners are not concerned about cap and trade, government regulations and high taxes, expensive workers comp. regulations, and astronomical housing costs in California. Such talk is scare tactics of Republicans and crazies from Roswell New Mexico. Most people prefer to be poor, work in fast food restaurants, and receive government subsidies, if green house gasses can be reduced. When in doubt about any governmental policy use the words, sustainable, transparent, livable, and walkable, as a progressive talking point on an issue. If this tactic doesn’t resonate, just blame the Koch Brothers and Donald Trump for whatever ails you. Remember, Karl Marx’s philosophy has always proven to be correct as the success of Communism has proven over the years.

If none of the above works and an individual happens to wash out of the PAT program, those who disagree with the government are sent off to relocation camps in the Mohave Dessert. At these facilities it is said there is no cable TV, internet, L.A. or New York Times, available to agitate patients. After several years of therapy continuously viewing loops of the Kardashian’s and Wheel of Fortune, all desire to question progressive governmental policies has vanished.

At this juncture inmates are allowed to return to their homes to peacefully live out the rest of their days. Who says liberalism isn’t a mental disorder?