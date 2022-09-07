Eber: Propositions 26 & 27–Gambling on Steroids

By

The opponents of Prop. 26 claim the supporters of this measure are corrupt, lying to us and profiteers. They are right. The opponents of Prop. 27 claim the supporters of this measure are corrupt, lying to us and profiteers. They are right. Both 26 and 27 are based on giant corporations making the profits and giving a pittance to social needs. Sadly, between all the Committees involved in these two measure, they are closing in on spending $500 million dollars—and both will lose. But TV stations, printers and web site people do not have to fear. There is already another ballot measure circulating for signatures, to be on the November 2024 ballot. The revenues from these gamblers and giant corporations may keep California from collapsing economically.

Propositions 26 & 27

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/8/22

As November’s election rolls around, television and the social media is being bombarded with arguments pro and con pertaining to propositions 26 and 27. Voters are being asked if they want legal wagering to take place on sporting events in California.

Proposition 26 allows in-person sports betting at racetracks and tribal casinos. In addition, games of chance including roulette and dice will be allowed to be played in Indian casinos. It also requires that racetracks and casinos that offer sports betting, to make payments to the state—such as to support state regulatory expenses involved with the new law.

It adds a new way to enforce certain state gambling laws. Allows In-Person Sports Betting at Racetracks and Tribal Casinos. Proposition 26 changes the California Constitution and state law to allow the state’s privately operated racetracks and tribal casinos to offer sports betting. However, the proposition bans bets on certain sports—such as high school games and games in which California College teams participate

With Proposition 27, a YES vote on this measure means: Licensed tribes or gambling companies could offer online sports betting over the Internet and mobile devices to people 21 years of age and older on nontribal lands in California. Those offering online sports betting would be required to pay the state a share of sports bets made. A new state unit would be created to regulate online sports betting. New ways to reduce illegal online sports betting would be available.

Both of these propositions allow for gambling on sporting events. With Proposition 26 this would occur at race tracks and inside Indian Casino’s. Prop 27 would have this activity take place inside existing casinos and on line.

Props 26 and 27 promised to raise approximately one half billion dollars a year in tax revenue for the State of California. 27 stipulate these revenues be spent on homelessness and mental health. When the cost of regulation by the State California is taken into account, net revenue may prove to be less than anticipated on sports wagering.

Voters may look at what has transpired for the California Lottery which has raised less money for schools than was estimated when the initiative was passed back in 1984.

It would appear the biggest differences between the rival gambling initiatives is that 26 favors wagering at horse tracks and inside Indian Casino’s while 27 has on line betting controlled by Las Vegas casino’s and the likes of sports books Draft Kings and Fan Duel.

With both proposals, California’s Indian tribes get their cut. Proponents of 26 say more in State jobs would be created and it will be easier to control minors placing bets. 27 advocates brag about fighting homelessness and having a more consumer friendly system handling sports betting on line.

As pretty much of a non gambling individual, the outcome of the election for 26 and 27 has little or no consequence for me. As one who measures success in Casino’s based upon how many free drinks that can be procured playing the penny machines, the Steve Wynn’s of the world consider me a write-off!

But there are also those who gambling is an addiction which makes passing Propositions 26 and 27 a bit more worrisome for me.

At the end of day putting aside how much money the Indian Tribes and State will make on legalized sports betting, it has to be asked if it is better to legalize what is now against the law. As with regulating marijuana sales there are benefits to legalizing betting. Does one feel more secure dealing with an Indian Casino or with Vegas people, rather than a bookie?

We also have to ask if Indian Casino’s be given a lifetime appointment to handle the gambling needs of California citizens? This is especially true with Proposition 27 where the business side of betting will be performed by professional bookies from Nevada. Indian tribes will have little else to do but go to the bank and cash their checks.

As for who get the benefits from sports betting, it matters not if revenue goes into the general fund versus being earmarked for helping the homeless, mental health services, or going to tribes not involved with Indian casinos.

Lastly will legalized betting on sports create a new generation of gambling junkies who will be hooked on betting? Should these folks lose their jobs, have their marriages fall apart, and possibly become homeless, what might be the outcome? If the worst happens, how expensive will it be for insurance companies and the State to put gambling addicts thru the rehab process?

With this in mind I am planning to vote against both propositions 26 and 27 . As a life time libertarian, the last thing I want to do is legislate how the point spread is going to be handled by book makers.

Considering the entirety of collegiate and professional sports, all that matters to me is what Al Davis preached, “Just win baby!”