Eber: Radical progressives adventures in Fantasy Land

By

Richard Ebers’ article reminded me of the Communist Party of the 1960’s—tired, ideologues, fearing reality. Though they seem to have lost of energy, in fact, they only want to destroy. To them life is a game with no rules. The Progressives are really anarchists and hedonists—in reality they love being bullies for the heck of it. “The premise for this conference by the organizers was summarized to be: There has been a disturbing rise in white supremacist activity in Berkeley and across the country. Racist groups are using the issue of “free speech” as a tool to build their dangerous movement and recruit others to violent action. Hate groups are emboldened under Trump to act on their violent ideologies, often leading to deadly attacks, like the recent stabbings in Portland, Oregon and Antioch, right here in the Bay Area. As an indication of their desperate state of affairs, alleged Nazis types clashed with the anti fascist organizations led by Northern California Anti-Racist Action (NoCARA) three months ago. The result they say was the Berkeley Police protecting the right wing fanatics while arresting some of the good guys from the anti fascist movement. Whether they call themselves “By Any Means Necessary” or “Antifaca” or “Black Lives Matter” they are anarchists wanting chaos and a totalitarian State—that they control. Very sad. They do not need to be locked up—they need residential therapy.

Leftist forum by Richard Eber

By Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 7/18/17

On a lazy100 degree Sunday afternoon in July, I joined the Get a Life Foundation and journeyed over to Berkeley to attend the progressive United Against Hate Forum. Put on by a group of organizations to the left of Leon Trotsky, these individuals along with some 150 attendees were almost all hard core radicals.

At the time I entered the Senior Center on Hearst, it was my intention to listen to a few speakers and then leave to do a typical hatchet job on how off base these people were in their beliefs. This scenario did not happen. Instead I stayed and listened to everyone express their views. This took over two hours but was worth it.

At the conclusion of these proceedings, I wasn’t angry but rather sad that this group of people most of whom grew up in a similar political world as me, had become so embittered. It appears that they desire to destroy our present system of democratic government. This reminded me a bit of growing up happy in a household where at the same time my older sister considered living in the same environment to be oppressive.

The premise for this conference by the organizers was summarized to be:

There has been a disturbing rise in white supremacist activity in Berkeley and across the country. Racist groups are using the issue of “free speech” as a tool to build their dangerous movement and recruit others to violent action. Hate groups are emboldened under Trump to act on their violent ideologies, often leading to deadly attacks, like the recent stabbings in Portland, Oregon and Antioch, right here in the Bay Area.

As an indication of their desperate state of affairs, alleged Nazis types clashed with the anti fascist organizations led by Northern California Anti-Racist Action (NoCARA) three months ago. The result they say was the Berkeley Police protecting the right wing fanatics while arresting some of the good guys from the anti fascist movement.

Using this straw man threat as a pretext for implementing drastic remedies, those participating at the United against Hate Seminar offered these suggestions:

Eliminate Urban Shield, a federal program started a decade prior to Donald Trump taking office that offers training and equipment to local law enforcement agencies to combat riots, hostage situations, and terrorist threats. This law enforcement booster was equated by the speakers as being a prime example of the present day Fascist state in action.

Combat the Zionist-apartheid nation of Israel and those in the US government who are promoting war in the Middle East to keep their power to subjugate intact. Panel member Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center never mentioned how those she supports treats women and the LGBST community in the homeland. Liswani also declined to speculate on what might befall other participants of the forum if her people ever gained political power in the U.S.A.

Ban the Republican Party from college campuses as was suggested by Daniella of Affrim and Northern California Racist Action (NCRA). Other panelists in general backed this premise up stating that those individuals with conservative views should not be protected by the first amendment of the constitution because they embraced fascist principals.

Critical resistance for fighting social injustice at every level as presented by Judith Mirkinson Vice President of the National Lawyers Guild in the Bay Area. Her organization which makes the ACLU appear like a moderate force of social change is immersed in identity politics on all levels in their quest to change how the body politic operates. After listening to Mirkinson (who is not an attorney) criticize the current system, one wonders if her organization understands or support the U.S. constitution as written.

Perhaps the most reasonable participant at the forum was Tur-ha Hak community organizer of the Anti Police Terror Project. He put his cards on the table saying there is little difference between the Obama and Trump administrations. He believes African American’s are mistreated in every level of society and this has been the same way going back to the founding fathers of our county. Ha Hak outlined a course of action in combating Urban Shield through a presentation to the Berkeley City Council.

Throughout all of the proceedings was the “point of information” agreement at this function that Donald Trump sympathized with extremist right wing groups. Further, the President is complicate in assisting fascist types to gain added influence since his inauguration. As the forum continued, the President was placed in the extremist category similar to the Nazis organizations they previously clashed with.

An important element of arguments against repressive government policies is misconduct of the police in dealing with individuals of color, disabled, the LGBT, and the poor. In their mind, government power is used to subjugate these people. All of this adds up to classical Communist ideology. Their opposition of the Urban Shield program fits neatly in this scenario of rebellion coming from the proletariat.

Assuming that those attending the “United against Hate Forum to prepare ourselves to combat the increase in White Supremacist and racist Violence” were sincere, how could they ever form a practical government apparatus to accomplish their goals? Looking around the room and finding no one of Russian or Chinese descent who lived under a communist regime could be found, it wasn’t difficult to surmise these radicals are destined for failure.

Historically, communism has never proven to work but this does not discourage radicals such as these. To put it another way I remember a comment made several years ago by a small shop owner in Saigon who quipped, “There are more Communists in Berkeley than Vietnam.”

On one hand it was not difficult for me after attending this radical love fest to want to round up all the participants and charge them with treason against the United States. However, my love affair with the Constitution and the Bill of Rights precludes such action because the 1st amendment still reigns supreme with me.

At the same time I hoped the Secret Service, Homeland Security, the FBI, CIA, and other law enforcement organizations were well represented doing undercover investigations of these “Looney Tunes” folks. There being a clear cut distinction between taste and toleration, I believe our government has the obligation to defend its citizens against the desperate measures advocated by these so called anti fascist groups.

Drying a tear from my eye, I just wish there would be something I could do to incorporate political misfits back into the mainstream political system where most Americans reside. Probably not. It was probably best that I drove directly back to my middle class enclave in Concord where the red, white, and blue, still flourishes.