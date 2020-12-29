Eber: Real change needed for CA. in 2021

By

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 12/30/20

If only 2020 could end sooner. Were there was some type of euthanasia drug that might accomplish such a task earlier, I would donate all of my Christmas presents plus a player to be named later to end this Covid-19 stricken year immediately.

Politically speaking, it has been a horrible 365 days for conservatives. We not only lost the White House, but have little input in running things at home. In the alleged the Golden State, people and well paying jobs are fleeing each week for greener pastures elsewhere. Whether it is Hewlett-Packard, Tesla, Oracle, or close to 17,000 other businesses departing California, the result is the same.

Lower tax receipts combined with one of the highest poverty rates in the country means disaster for the sixth largest economy in the world.

Unfortunately, Governor Gavin Newsom is virtually oblivious to what is happening around him. Indicative of his ignorance, he is touting a 2.7 billion dollars program to take care of medical needs of undocumented Sanctuary City residents of California. How many jobs other than government and medical workers will that provide? Even worse who will pay for this extravagant program which will place an additional burden on the State’s rising budget deficit?

Sacramento’s answer to this dilemma is trying to pass the AB-2088 wealth tax. If enacted this bill would impose an annual tax at a rate of 0.4% of a resident of this state’s worldwide net worth in excess of $30,000,000, or $15,000,000 in the case of a married taxpayer filing separately.

It is supposed to capture revenue from Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and other billionaires doing business here. The biggest problem of this hare brained scheme is that taxing business activities beyond the borders of California violates interstate commerce clauses and usurps power from the Federal government.

Never would Gavin Newsom and his progressive colleagues in the Legislature ever consider that their policies of having the 48th highest tax’s and regulatory burden in the country be responsible for the ongoing economic collapse.

The answer is an emphatic “no”. With no viable political opposition, these despots who rule the roust in Sacramento will continue to do business as usual until they are voted out of office.

How can conservative principles be introduced into the body politic in Sacramento after an absence of nearly a quarter century?

Recalling Gavin Newsom is an appealing option but likely would not alter much. If the Governor were removed from office, who might replace him? Would this new person alter the status quo or might it be business as usual with another leftist in charge?

In reality, a major makeover needed to revive the promise of California should come from the Republican Party. Something must be done to make the once powerful GOP viable again. Their current sad state of affairs with zero representation holding State offices and less than one third of Legislative seats has to change.

A good place to start is booting current GOP Chairwomen Jessica Patterson out of office when her term expires in February. To borrow a phrase from the late Al Davis of Oakland Raider fame, Republican’s must adapt his philosophy of “Just win baby”. Whoever replaces the current doing nothing head needs to educate voters of how conservative leadership will turn things around.

Areas of immediate action should include these 10 areas:

Cut government spending on the State level by a minimum of 30%. Such a demand might happen anyway with tax revenues tanking in 2021. In addition to getting rid of the bloated public employee rolls in California, the Governor will need to end costly social programs that continue to add debt to increasing budget deficits.

Modify or eliminate Cap and Trade policies that have resulted in higher energy costs and resulted in no beneficial environmental improvements not to mention job losses.

Streamline workers Comp laws to lower costs for employers. Again, the State needs to adapt a pro business attitude.

Enact true pension reform to reduce costs for the States, Counties, and Cities for taking care of past and present workers. The California Rule that blocks any meaningful changes from occurring has to go. Stop the public employee unions, most notably the SIEU from running rough shod over the citizens of California thru their co-dependents in the Legislature.

Stop the current trend of defunding the police, eliminating bail for most crimes, releasing violent criminals from prison, and stop the continued hatred of governmental agencies towards law enforcement. Maintaining our current quality of life depends on this

Repeal almost all legislation the past 20 years pertaining to housing . We should know Progressive policies enacted in the last decade are not working and have no chance for success even with governmental subsidies. Strict zoning regulations need to be modified to allow for less expensive building costs for developers.

Real school reform for K1-12 public education has to happen. Voices advocating parental choice, Charter Schools, and back to basics learning models, need to be heard. The California Teachers Association, with their incestuous influence with the Democratic Party, must be reeled in. A good first step is returning kids to classrooms where they belong.

California needs more water for agriculture and the cities. Increased storage is essential including additional dams and increasing the capacity for existing facilities including Mt. Shasta. In addition building new desalinization plants should become a priority. Stop environmental groups from holding the State hostage delaying much needed progress

True tax reform at all levels of government aimed at ending the exodus of good jobs leaving California; while at the same time providing the economy a chance to create a positive environment needed to insure the future prosperity of businesses.

Stop non scientific policies such as eliminating outdoor dining, extreme limitations on small business, and restricting churches from operation. It makes no sense that government regulations allow 462 people to shop inside a Von’s while attendance at a nearby church is limited to 10 including the Preacher.

It is my belief that if the Republican Party is able to educate the electorate in California about their support for these areas of concern, votes would soon come to make such changes happen.

Right now most people think the State GOP is about on the level of sensitivity as Mr. Burns on The Simpson’s. Hopefully, new leadership will be elected in February to turn things around. Conservatives need to be proud of what they represent. These individuals should come out of the closet and have their voices heard in a State that needs them more than ever.