Eber: Recall the California Supreme Court (Corrected Copy From Yesterday)

Recall the California Supreme Court By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 8/30/18

Last week the California Supreme Court struck once again. They nullified Proposition B passed by San Diego voters in 2012 which cut pension benefits for new employees. The court ignored the will of the people in saying that city should have first negotiated an agreement with the union prior to placing the measure on the ballot.

As a result San Diego is liable for millions of dollars. It is feared because of the court’s ruling; they may be facing bankruptcy in the next five years. This predicament mirrors the plight of most cities throughout the state that are mandated to increase their pension contributions to CalPERS for their present and retired employees.

The end result is proposed new sales taxes voters are being asked to pass with alarming frequency. Curiously enough this new revenue is not marketed as being needed to restore mounting deficits to CalPERS for past and present public employees. Instead, in most cases these increases are called road repair, infrastructure, recreation, and transportation investments.

Mentioning the “P” for pension word is taboo because little support exists in the electorate for funneling more cash into CalPERS by raising taxes.

With this said, the California Supreme Court simply does not care for the plight of its citizens, who in almost all cases don’t have generous defined benefit pension plans where they work. The court continues to support the California Rule which mandates any benefit ever given a state employee cannot ever be taken away.

The ruling in San Diego is but one example of the arrogance of this body that is tools of public employee labor unions and their co dependent Progressive buddies in the legislature. Each election cycle they bestow millions of dollars on their benefactors in a never ending cycle that amounts to a legal protection racket.

While the Sam Diego decision is an isolated case, it is indicative of the way the High court supports unions as opposed to the citizens who fund them. According to former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed “It will not change our plans for a state wide ballot initiative, although we might have think about it if the Governor decides to get engaged and support our efforts. What do you think are the prospects for that?

When he was in charge of San Jose, Reed restored order to a pension system that was bankrupting the City. He is trying to duplicate this effort on a State level. The biggest obstacle is overcoming the California Rule that is used like a battering ram to block any reform. The problem first cropped up in the 90’s when then Governor Gray Davis put through unsustainable benefits to workers from at the time when CalPERS was solvent.

When it is was later known there was not enough money to pay for Davis’s extravagant benefits, it could not be changed because of the California Rule. Despite this, most communities being cash strapped after the State Government ended up balancing their budget at their expense, decided to underfund their local pension obligations.

Today these deficits are estimated to between 700 billion to over a trillion dollars. This is why changing the California Rule is so imperative in the next couple years. Chuck Reed has been holding out his Initiative until California Supreme Court addresses three key cases. Rulings on them which were expected earlier this year have likely been delayed because of the election this fall.

If as expected the California Supreme Court, who receives hefty pensions from the same system rules again in support of union, it is expected that cities will be bankrupted faster than John Foster Dulles’ “domino theory”. Should this scenario unfold, what can the over burdened tax payers of California do to defend themselves?

How will they be able to contend with a Supreme Court which has become an ACLU Kabul for the coalition of labor unions, extreme environmentalists, government entitlements beneficiaries, and the crony capitalists who virtually control the entire political process in Sacramento?

The answer is simple. California can have its own version of the Boston Rea Party and recall every member of the State Supreme Court who is sending them to the poor house to support a privileged group of workers who much resemble Communist Party members in the old Soviet Union.

Why should the will of the people be trampled on once again by elitist judges most of whom have been placed in their positions by Progressive California Governors these last 20 years? How absurd? How cruel? How stupid?

Getting rid of California Supreme Court Judges is a difficult task. Their names are placed on the ballot every 12 years which makes it difficult to bring change quickly. However, these Justices can be recalled at any time and thrown out of office. This has happened only once when allegedly soft of crime-anti Death Penalty Chief Justice Rose Bird was recalled in 1986.

In retrospect, Bird, who was appointed by Jerry Brown during his first stint as Governor, had much less impact than present crew on the Court who leading the cities (sheep) off the fiscal cliff in the name of so called fairness and equity.

But it is not fair the whole system is rigged with ridiculous benefits, pension spiking, and receiving increased retirement income from excessive overtime pay. Unfortunately, none of this scheme is fixing any roads, constructing soccer fields, or creating water storage facilities.

The current pension plan for Public employees is way out of line and needs a major overhaul. This is why threatening a Supreme Court Recall seems like such a great idea. Even if it does not exactly get off the ground, the present justices will look before they leap prior to bringing fiscal ruin to their minions.

How long can we ask for “tears to drown the wind “in the Golden State and keep pretending that we offer a superior way of life compared to the other 49 States?