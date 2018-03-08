Eber: Red carpet madly stained at 2018 Oscars

By

Rich Eber wrote a pretty good article for the California Political News and Views about the hypocrisy and dishonesty of last Sunday’s 90th Academy Awards Show. The only problem in following his satirical account of the proceedings is that few people were tuned in. Ratings were down over 20% from last year’s Oscar telecast. Apparently, the public is fed up to the max of being preached to by so called Hollywood celebrities who have been especially obnoxious of late in their criticism of President Donald Trump or anyone even remotely conservative. Because of this progressive religious like fever exhibited by Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel, Eber compared this performance of what might be seen on 700 Club broadcasts with televangelist Pat Robertson presiding. While my friend Richard is often “out to lunch” with his obtuse observations, this time he hit a bulls eye in attacking the liberal phonies who clutter the Hollywood scene. What makes these people experts in social justice given their horrendous record of casting couch indiscretions’, illegal drug use, and marital infidelities which litter the check stands of supermarkets? Rather than continue to be bombarded with propaganda from these Tinsel town derelicts, the American public took corrective action by not watching this self serving drivel. Pat Robertson never sounded better! Robertson is sincere in his beliefs, unlike the money grubbing hucksters at the Oscars—the same people that denounce Trump are the ones that enabled Weinstein and over 100 of whom, including Meryl Street, wanted a pardon for the convicted pedophile Roman Polanski. When Pat Robert talks about his savior, he is talking about Jesus Christ. When Meryl Street talks ant “God” she is referring to Harvey Weinstein. Kimmel and his buddies need to take some advice from Pat Robertson and repent. How? By doing Public Service Announcements in support of freedom and the family, not government and totalitarian bigotry and hatred.

Red carpet madly stained at 2018 Oscars by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 3/8/18

After watching the recent Academy Awards show, it was not difficult to ask myself the difference this Hollywood extravaganza and the 700 Club of Pat Robertson? The answer is simple; “The clothes”.

At the Oscars, the women were dressed in beautiful custom made gowns wearing expensive jewelry that would make Tom Shane envious. The men were attired in fancy tuxedo’s that had a post senior prom look.

On religious TV things are a bit different. The preachers where conservative suits that aren’t too fancy as they might discourage donations to the cause. The ladies also sport a clean look that shows considerably less cleavage than their counterparts in Tinseltown.

Despite these differences don’t be fooled by these two seemingly nonsequiter groups. They are both in the entertainment and preaching business.

Even if he never used the word “God” in his monologues Oscar host Jimmie Kimmel took on the role of a preacher in his opening remarks on the show.

“And the truth is if we are successful here, if we can work together to stop sexual harassment in the workplace, if we can do that, women will only have to deal with harassment all the time in every other place they go.



“Over the course of this evening, I hope you will listen to many brave and outspoken supporters of movements like Me Too and Time’s Up and Never Again, because what they’re doing is important. Things are changing for the better. They are making sure of that. It is positive change. This is a night for positivity.”

Further pushing the feminist tone of the evening Kimmel commented Oscar is the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood. And there’s a very good reason why. Just look at him. Keeps his hands where you can see them, never says a rude word, and more importantly no penis at all. He is literally a statue of limitation. And that’s the kind of men we need more of Hollywood.”

This narrative was carried on to those receiving awards where skin color, sexual deviance, gender, and religion seemed to trump artistic achievement in many cases when Oscars were dispensed

Kimmel, whose presentation appeared to be more like a “Veg-O-Matic” salesman than a man of the cloth, was not sincere enough to receive air time on the 700 Club or any channel where donations are solicited.



One alarming similarity between the Oscars and televangelists is their propensity for dealing with the devil. Condemning evil has been a staple of sermons since the beginning of time. Stamping out that guy who resides in a climate worse than Palm Springs in the summer, has always rallied the troops. At the same this has brought out the check books for 700 club viewers.

The Academy Awards Show had their own version of evil to condemn during the broadcast. It’s called Donald Trump and Republican Party. During his lengthy 11 minute plus monolog Kimmel commented “Where there is life there is hope except at the White House. Hope quit Wednesday “He went on to say (referring to a graphic gay sex scene “We don’t make films like “Call me by my name” to make money, we make them to upset Mike Pence

These words and the laughter generated from the Oscar audience speaks for itself. One might ask who really is playing the part of the devil between the Hollywood Elite and the man they hate so much who is the President of the United States?

Similarities between the Academy Awards and the 700 Club just don’t end with Jimmy Kimmel’s predictable utterances. Similar Tent Revivals, to back up the words of wisdom from the pulpit, we need the testimony of witnesses who confirm the sermon’s narrative.

On Sunday night we did not have anyone standing up on a wheel chair and walking, but Frances McDormand, who won best actress for her role in for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, took the cake for erratic behavior. She gyrated around the stage like she had just exercised demons and seen the light. At the same time McDormand gave a feminist oration worthy of Gloria Steinem.

As difficult as it might be not upstage the best actress winner, the three pillars of wisdom, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, and Annabella Sciorra took the stage together to commemorate the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements that condemned sexual predator Harvey Weinstein. When these women spoke, they clearly crossed the line between being entertainers and witnesses at revival meeting.

As might be expected all of the proselytizing that was going on at the Academy Awards did not sit so well with viewers. This 20% drop in ratings from last year was partially due to previous awards ceremonies that featured these same so called A list personalities bashing Donald Trump, conservatives, and anyone else who did not follow their self serving progressive values.

Don’t these Stars get it that their clients desire to escape their mundane everyday lives and enter a romantic world of adventure that Hollywood offers? No one wants to hear about work place discrimination and sexual abuse. Movie goers don’t have to purchase a ticket to experience life’s downside.

Perhaps the excuse can be made that those individuals at the Oscar ceremonies are artists and have some type of a poetic creative license to dispense advice to others. To them making a few politically correct art films that few viewers watch is a substitute for the drivel they serve up to the public on a daily basis.

Can anyone tell me the artistry involved with remaking Bat Man, Spiderman, Jumanji, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Conan the Barbarian, Logan’s Run, and The Man that shot Liberty Valance. Hollywood is so dead in the creativity department these days that there are literally hundreds of these remakes. For the 2018 Oscars, an update of the classic movie Elmer Gantry might have been more appropriate.

Going along with their brain freeze, the entertainment industry seem to have a case of amnesia with some of their most prominent citizens and role models. How quickly they forget Academy award winner Kobe Bryant was accused 15 years ago of sexual assault and had to put up a lot of money to avoid prosecution and settle a civil suit. How about the financial support given by the entertainment industry to sexual predator Bill Clinton and his co-dependent wife Hillary?

Monica Who?

Hollywood does not apologize for such double standards. At least on the 700 Club, and other shows like it, sinners can be forgiven and their souls redeemed by accepting Christ in their lives. In Hollywood only box office receipts and fantasy stories put out by publicists count in building up the images of so called celebrities.

Life is good when you are star in movies or on religious TV programs. One can go home to a mansion few others can afford and feel gifted in what you do.