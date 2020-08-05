Eber: Renaming Schools in San Fran

By

Look hard enough and you can find something to dislike about anyone in the public eye. In the case of schools, unless they are named after numbers, they can not be allowed to keep the name. Oppose rape? Then change all schools and facilities named after Bill Clinton. Dislike racism? Then change the name of monuments and schools named after Obama. “Abraham Lincoln: In the midst of the Civil War Lincoln allegedly did not block 35 Indians be hung who were rebelling against authority. The Emancipation Proclamation, in Mr., Jeffries mind, did not go far enough in freeing slaves. Lincoln was also a Republican which in San Francisco which does not bode well. Forget about his achievements that have been widely recognized including his image engraved at Mt Rushmore. In San Francisco “Lincoln Way” running adjacent to Golden Gate Park may soon receive a makeover to appease the radical left. Need I remind you FDR turned away hundreds of Jews and forced them back to Nazi Germany—was he a Nazi?

Renaming Schools in San Francisco by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 8/6/20

It’s going to be difficult for me to put together a resume of places of learning I attended, if the wack jobs in San Francisco have their way. A move is afoot for several K1-12 schools names are changed to fit into the cities BLM-PC Culture. According to a recent article in the SF Chronicle,

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt — each name in this pantheon of presidents faces possible purging from a San Francisco school, according to a recently released working paper drawn up by the school district’s Names Advisory Committee.

In my case, going to Jefferson Grammar School, Herbert Hoover Junior High and Lincoln H.S. equates to being party to a hate crime. Even worse is the name of Lawton for which I transferred after Jefferson burned down. Apparently General Henry W. Lawton was credited with the capture of the rebel Apache leader Geronimo prior to being killed in action during the Manifest Destiny inspired Spanish American War.

Get rid of the bum!

“Some people who are attached to the historical mythology may want to ignore these facts, but that is being dismissive of the people they impacted,” Names Advisory Committee facilitator Jeremiah Jeffries said. What are exactly the facts pushed forward by the 1st grade teacher?

Abraham Lincoln: In the midst of the Civil War Lincoln allegedly did not block 35 Indians be hung who were rebelling against authority. The Emancipation Proclamation, in Mr., Jeffries mind, did not go far enough in freeing slaves. Lincoln was also a Republican which in San Francisco which does not bode well.

Forget about his achievements that have been widely recognized including his image engraved at Mt Rushmore. In San Francisco “Lincoln Way” running adjacent to Golden Gate Park may soon receive a makeover to appease the radical left.

George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners in the 16th century. Washington was also a nationalist who put his country before others. I guess instead of fighting for independence he should have tried to petition King George in England to mediate their complaints about unfair taxes thru the imaginary United Nations agency of the time.

Were the American Revolution to be occurring today in San Francisco, “taxation without representation” would not raise an eyebrow. This is a place where all taxes are embraced by government including a surcharge on wealth. Were the Boston Tea Party there, the debate would have been centered on rising rather than eliminating the tax.

Jefferson, who owned Slaves can also be challenged for his words in the Declaration of Independence “All Men are created equally” What was this guy thinking? He did not mention women or oppressed minorities in his document. How about the Louisiana Purchase that Jefferson engineered during his presidency? This dubious gambit was obviously the height of capitalist imperialism.

Galileo High (where O.J. Simpson graduated) was named after an individual who has been called the father of modern science. He has been credited for his work inventing the telescope, kinetics, physics, astronomy engineering mathematics, and inventing the scientific method of research.

This list of achievements may not be able to save his name in Progressive San Francisco where the BLM movement asks that previous history be erased in favor of their enlightened views. Besides, it can be argued Galileo should have done more in the 1500’s to promote Transgender restroom use in Florence.

Herbert Hoover: Known as an inept President at the start of the depression, he spent his life working in public service and doing charity work. Naming a junior high after him was a bit of a reach, even if I went there. Using the “white privilege “argument to remove him, is pretty off the wall.

One of the problems of ridding schools of offensive names is what they should be replaced with. Former President Obama, Al Sharpton, and Jesse Jackson can fill just so many slots. Kamala Harris is a little young and is yet to place her name on a significant piece of legislation while holding office on any level. Jerry Brown might be a possibility but he is a white male. Willie Brown is too controversial and Leland Yee was just sprung from prison.

I guess to be in line with San Francisco values my former schools can be renamed for Karl Marx, Joseph Stalin, Patrice Lumumba, or Rep. Karen Bass’s hero Fidel Castro. If more names are needed there would be little controversy for memorializing Hugo Chavez, Che Guevara, George Soros, or Saul Alinsky.

No one blinks an eye for such nonsense in San Francisco where the Covid-19 Pandemic, the rising homeless population, the diminishing tourist and convention trades have made what was called Baghdad by the Bay a virtual ghost town these days.

The Mayor and Board of Supervisors are oblivious to these realities proposing a new gross receipts tax for business, another one for property owners, and yet a special assessment for CEO’s who are making too much money.

In planning to keep up their present levels of spending in the future, it has likely never occurred to Mayor Breed or any of the others on the Board of Supervisors that their policies are running people out of town? Who is going to pay for the cities bloated budget while their revenues are literally in the toilet? How will they ever entice conventions and the tourist trades to return?

None of these things matter in The City by the Bay They can rewrite history books by eliminating Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and the Roosevelt’s in their quest to create a Marxist utopia,

One guesses renaming the schools I attended while growing up in the Sunset District amounts to little more than collateral damage. Perhaps the words to the Tony Bennett song can be altered to include more diverse lyrics.

I left my cancelled hotel reservation in San Francisco

At contaminated homeless encampments, it calls to me

To be where Pelosi, Breed, Weiner, and Chiu,

Impose their socialistic views

No matter how many empty offices, failing restaurants, and retail

Might be there. I don’t care

When I come home to you San Francisco,

Your leftist political agenda will not fall on me