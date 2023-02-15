Eber: Revenge works both ways

By

Democrats in Washington do not like it when the Republicans play by Democrat rules. Under Pelosi, the Democrats controlled the Republicans on Committee’s—so now the GOP is following the lead and doing the same. The hoaxster like Schiff and the lovers of Chinese Communist spies like Swalwell are whining that the process they approved under San Fran Nan is being used by McCarthy. These are scam artists and liars—who cares what they say and do—you know it is never in the best interest of the American people. “Playing the role of victim, Representative Ilan Omar (D-Min) put out a fund raising appeal which read: “After 4 proud years of service, I was just removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. I want to be perfectly clear: This political stunt is a personal one — the result of years of xenophobic, Islamophobic, and racist attacks that started the moment I was elected- “ As the Beatles so aptly put it “I’m so sorry, Uncle Albert”. It was with a profound sense of sorrow I decided to hold my own pity party for Representative Omar. She has been victimized by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who kicked this paragon of virtue off the security sensitive Foreign Affairs Committee. She really thinks that for equity, Jew haters and haters of Israel should be on the Foreign Affairs Committee. A sick lady. Maybe her first husband, her BROTHER, can help her.

Revenge works both ways by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views 2/16/

One might ask how being anti Semitic and hating Israel could be construed as offensive to most Americans. Why would anyone be upset with Omar who in the past equated the U.S. military with Hamas and the Taliban? Perhaps we should not be exasperated by her words “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

Alas, it does not take a genius to surmise why the GOP might want to remove this bigot from receiving top security briefings while she lacks mainstream American values?

Expecting our elected officials to be dealing from a position of ethical and moral high ground, should we not be careful in filling positions on the House Foreign Affairs Committee?

Using such criteria I don’t have any trouble with Speaker McCarthy’s decision to remove California Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the same Committee. Both of these guys depict themselves as victims while conveniently forgetting to discuss the reasons they have been taken off these posts.

Swalwell is a security risk given his affair with a Chinese spy. Disciplining this adulterer is more of a time-out as his constituents don’t seem to be that concerned with his illicit behavior.

Schiff is another story. His blatant lying and perjury pertaining to the so called Russian Hoax Is more disturbing than his two colleagues McCarthy removed. The Congressman from Burbank lied several times to the American people and was partially responsible for the uncalled for impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Schiff’s dishonesty included:

He persisted in spreading the contents of Steele Dossier as a fact when he knew the document paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign was completely false.

Forging text messages of Rep. Jim Jordan pertaining to the January 6th incident.

The Wall Street Journal in a 2020 editorial reported “Newly released Congressional testimony shows that Adam Schiff spread falsehoods shamelessly about Russia and Donald Trump for three years even as his own committee gathered contrary evidence.”

Despite this record that draws comparison of Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy’s activities some 70 years ago, the mainstream media has chosen to overlook Schiff’s horrendous behavior. Even the progressive New York Times had to later admit hatred for Donald Trump was not an excuse for outright lying and misrepresentation.

Schiff carried on this behavior in the impeachment hearings and the alleged non partisan January 6th Committee. We might also remember, this panel appointed solely by Nancy Pelosi, was absent of Republican representatives selected by then House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

This action has not been forgotten by GOP loyalists as reflected by the Speaker’s recent actions pertaining to Schiff.

Now Adam Schiff is using his alleged sterling record to run for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat which she is vacating next year. How anyone could vote for this con man is beyond comprehension. One would guess if Kamala could be elected Senator and V.P., anything is possible?

This sane criteria could be used to evaluate Representative George Santos from New York. His resume is full of deception and falsehoods that would make Pinocchio envious. Despite this, Santos is arguably less harmful than Adam Schiff. At least he has not endangered national security yet.

Stripping Santos of committee assignments, while allowing voters to determine his fate next year, seems to be an appropriate course of action.

Marjorie Taylor Greene falls in a different category. She has spread a fair share of distortions, lies, and conspiracy theories pertaining to a number of subjects including the 2020 election. Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, who was a constant target of the Representative from Georgia, could be considered within her rights in taking away Greene’s committee assignments.

Now she has involved herself in a new controversy calling for the impeachment of President Biden. Such an opinion is legal; but hardly makes her a spokesperson for the GOP.

In reality Greene is about the same level as AOC, Ilhan Omar, and a few other Waco Democrats. All of these women are assets to the opposition party, who love to label them as “mainstream” in their money raising efforts.

The question is how far should McCarthy go in getting his pound of flesh by taking committee assignments away from known liars and those consorting with spies?

It might not be a bad idea for Republicans and Democrats in Congress declare a cease fire at the end of this term. In doing so they could allow all members of Congress, regardless of their views, to carry on committee assignments as has been a custom until recently.

The one exception might be Ilhan Omar. She seems to be especially disgusting, given her anti- American views, that go far beyond even Woke standards of conduct. The question is when the forces of Benedict Arnold collide with the First Amendment; whom should we support?