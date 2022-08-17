Eber: Reverse discrimination threatens America

By

In Berkeley a dorm does not allow white people in certain areas of the dorm. At UCLA they have mentoring rooms, blacks only—and others, Hispanics only. Our Universities are run by the Klan Tan, a modern day KKK. Affirmative Action is racist, as is the “equity” movement”. So no wonder Minneapolis thinks it is OK to discriminate against white teachers. What I do not understand is why white teachers in Minneapolis continue to pay bribes, ur, dues, to a union that hates them? Why do they finance their own discrimination? No white teacher should be allowed to sue, until the stop paying dues to the Ku Klux Klan, the Klan in Tan pretending to be a union. “I just wonder what Martin Luther King, Thomas Jefferson, or Abraham Lincoln might think if they witnessed the dog and pony show that characterizes K1-12 education? One thing is for sure. No one would be saying, “I have a dream” as what has transpired is more like a nightmare. I see this as a hate crime—people need to go to jail and lose their licenses to teach or administrate.

Reverse discrimination threatens America by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 8/18/22

I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

Martin Luther King August 28, 1963

These words meant everything to millions of American’s some 80 years ago during the height of the civil rights movement. Thanks to the leadership of Dr. King, the concept that what Thomas Jefferson stated in the Declaration of Independence, still holds relevance, even in modern times.

Apparently in some people’s minds today, this is not enough.

In Minneapolis, the same place which helped give birth to the Defund the Police Movement, a recent agreement between the Teachers Union and School District stipulates that white teachers will be laid off or reassigned before “educators of color” in the event staff needs to be reduced.

How bizarre! We live in a time where reverse discrimination such of this are embraced by woke governmental agencies. Whatever happened to the Supreme Court ruling Brown Vs the Board of Education in Topeka Kansas overturning Plessy vs. Ferguson? In this ruling the concept of “separate but equal” was struck down. Is this landmark decision no longer relevant in 2022?

In addition The Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Baake decision in California, and other cases over the years would provide a roadblock to blatant discrimination against civil rights guaranteed in the US Constitution.

Were Bull Connor or Lester Maddox around today discriminating against people of color, the National Guard would be brought in at once. But in the case of Caucasian teachers being treated as second class citizens, not a peep has been heard about their plight in Minnesota.

The American Civil Liberties Union, (ACLU), who screams like banshees about any type of prejudice against people of color, is strangely silent when it is not minorities who are treated unfairly. The ACLU’s staff of woke attorneys has changed over the years their position of what civil rights actually means.

Their web site is filled with condemnation of discrimination in the work place but is strangely silent about what has transpired in Minneapolis. Perhaps they have developed a case Alzheimer’s, when it comes to defending the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution?

Such behavior is typical of Cancel Culture-Progressive thinking where past U.S. history is being abandoned for the benefit of allegedly oppressed peoples. Along with tearing down historical statues and rewriting history books to deemphasize the role of our Founding Fathers, (because of owning slaves); the Bill of Rights is no longer the foundation to our countries greatness.

Unfortunately, in Minneapolis and elsewhere, skin color, unneeded mask wearing, teaching Transgender sex education to 1st graders, and social justice issues, have marred the educational process. Such mundane matters as low math, science, and English scores compared to other countries including China, are of little concern.

Almost as alarming is the promotion of no child left ahead in Blue States. Gifted students are being dealt with as being a product of white privilege. Typical was the effort of the school board to eliminate the entrance requirements for admission to academically minded Lowell High School in San Francisco.

The voters had enough of such ridiculous policies; even in the city by the bay. After the school board attempted name changes to a large number of schools including Thomas Jefferson Grammar School and Lincoln High, where I attended (along with the Lowell entrance requirements), these woke educators were recalled from office.

But the damage has already been done. California public schools continue to be in the bottom 10% in the country when it comes to “reading, writing, and rithmatic” Things have gotten so bad that SAT tests are no longer used for admission to the University of California system.

Just like in Minnesota and other blue states, teachers unions have continued to hold a stranglehold over the educational process. Even with what occurred in Virginia with Glenn Youngkin being elected Governor, parental rights have taken a backseat to school boards that are teacher’s union shills.

In democratically controlled areas, most notably California, non-union Charter and religiously run schools are targets of constant investigation by socialistically minded governmental agencies. School vouchers are treated like they are a form of high treason.

Somewhere in this jumble of name calling and criticism, the words “we are here for the kids” are seldom taken seriously. From a civilian point a view it appears public education in America has lost its mission of teaching kids basic academic skills so they can be successful in life.

As a result we end up with situations such as the school board in Minneapolis being more concerned with the complexion of teacher’s skin, as opposed to competency they impart in the classroom.

I just wonder what Martin Luther King, Thomas Jefferson, or Abraham Lincoln might think if they witnessed the dog and pony show that characterizes K1-12 education? One thing is for sure. No one would be saying, “I have a dream” as what has transpired is more like a nightmare.