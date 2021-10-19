Eber: Rocketship takes off despite Progressive roadblocks

By

Rocketship takes off despite Progressive roadblocks by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/20/21

Back in 2018 I testified before the State Education Board to overturn the Mount Diablo Unified School District (MDUSD) and Contra Costa County Board of Education decisions that denied Rocketship a license to operate

Surprisingly, the State approved their application and the rest was history

Less than five years later, thru intense learning featuring an academic curriculum involving two hours extra time in the classroom each day and extensive use of computer labs, Rocketship kids have gained above average skills in English, math, and science

Rocketship is a privately operated charter school with branches throughout the State. They take kids from primarily low income families who often speak English as a second language comprises their student body.

Naturally I was thrilled learn thru an article posted in US News &World Report, Rocketship was the highest rated grade school in the city. This is a testament to the dedication of staff and families producing such great results.

When I posted this news to a predominantly Progressive blog, there was almost universal outrage. How could this be? Whoever did the survey must have made a mistake. The sample must be too small. Rocketship does not develop well rounded students.

One would think liberals wanted kids to be as literate as possible? Apparently not.

The reason that Rocketship historically has been almost universally hated by school boards is that they are predominantly non-union shops and don’t have credentialed teachers overseeing individual computer labs. A similar dilemma exists for most other charter schools.

Where I live the MDUSD has opposed the operation of Clayton Valley Charter High School even though over 95% of their graduates qualify to attend a four year college. Success does not seem to matter with them.

For the heinous crime of being non-union, the educational community and more importantly the Democratic Party have placed Rocketship and almost all Charter Schools on the “Do not fly list”. With the California Teachers Association (CTA) being prominent supporter both monetarily and with field workers, Progressive Democrats have done almost everything possible to destroy their competition.

In Rocketship’s case, their methodology is not for everyone. Less time is devoted to art, dancing, P.E. and other softer subject matter. Critics contend that Rocketship kids don’t have the needed balance in their education that ordinary public school children receive. On the other hand, many parents are prepared to sacrifice alleged social skills for a firm academic foundation

As might be expected the liberal Curmudgeons political discussion group I participate in was not pleased. Even with Rocketship ending up close to being better than 4 out of 5 schools nationally, this group continued to dish the Charter School. They did not care that other public schools with similar demographics registered in the bottom 10% in academic achievement in our community.

Predicatively, several Curmudgeons doubted the validity of Rocketship’s success. One person wanted more stats while another thought that testing for academic achievement wasn’t fair in grade schools.

My retort to such criticism was “The whole bunch of you should be ashamed of your Rocketship bashing over the years and admit you were wrong instead of opposing them and other Charter Schools at every opportunity. “

Nowhere did I hear the local school board should confer with Rocketship to see how their teaching methods can be utilized to improve performance.

Such attitudes which deny the “follow the science” arguments are typical of Progressive bigotry in action. Much like tearing down the walls on the Southern border, getting rid of the stay in Mexico policy, the unfounded criticism of President Trump in developing the Covid-19 vaccine and cutting off construction of the Excel Pipeline, liberal stupidity continues to be ignored

Much like the inflation causing policies emanating from Washington D.C., California is even worse with trying to improve public educational performance. Test scores indicate it is one of the lowest ranked in the country. Despite this Gavin Newsom and Superintendent of Public Education Tony Thurmond blindly follow the direction of the CTA without ever considering the welfare of students.

Based on performance, Charter Schools and vouchers seem to be one of the best remedies for educational reform. Instead Sacramento’s answer has been eliminating test scores and increasing K1-12 spending. At the same time institutions such as Rocketship are put down as being a problem rather than a solution for what ails California schools.

Instead the CTA contends:

Charter schools drain economic resources from regular public schools even though the revenue per student is about the same.

Good families who historically make Charter schools better, are drained as a resource for neighborhood ones

Less stringent education requirements for Charter teachers adversely affect the academic performance of their students.

As independent entities, Charter Schools lack needed administrative personal found in large school districts.

The list goes on with “you’re ruining it for everyone else” arguments, but the bottom line that Democratic Charter School haters prefer not to discuss is academic excellence.

Their main concern is increased funding of public education and keeping the current system of determining tenure. Apparently teaching diversity, Critical Race Theory, cancel culture, and other Woke values are the benchmarks of success. Proficiency in English, math, and science are of little consequence.

Unfortunately, the CTA and Democratic Party vigorously disagree with this sentiment. Without complete union domination they are willing to sacrifice the welfare of students for ideological purposes.

This same trend holds true to all levels of the vast civil service empire in California.

Once tenure is achieved, one almost needs to be a convicted ax murderer to be fired. Inefficiency is almost never is punished. The operations of the Department of Motor Vehicles, Employment, and Caltrans, and other State agencies, are mired in a bureaucratic quagmire with little hope of reform.

Public Education is no different except it is more scrutinized because families are involved. Holding the belief that quality of learning will determine the success of their kids, parents are not going down without a fight.

The CTA and Democratic Party should realize this and stay true to their pledge “We are here for the kids.”