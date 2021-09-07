Eber: Sacred cows in California

By

Sacred cows in California by Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/8/21

The Oxford Dictionary defines a Sacred Cow to be “an idea, custom, or institution held, especially unreasonably, to be above criticism (with reference to the Hindus’ respect for the cow as a sacred animal)” History has shown once ideas reach this level, it is almost impossible to change the public’s perception..

In California today, we are riddled with a large number of these sacred cows in government which make it difficult for changes to take place. Even in the worst of cases, there seems to be a lack of will to correct obvious mistakes.

Examples include:

The Bullet Train: How much longer will this travesty continue? The project is so over budget, that experts don’t feel even a massive infusion of cash from the Feds will finish the project which currently has a Bridge to Nowhere section completed in the Central Valley. Even if this boondoggle were finished, it is doubtful enough ridership could be generated to cover even a fraction of the cost.

The only reason any reasonable person can find to continue construction is the large number of union jobs the project has created.

Meanwhile, the billions that have been thrown into the Bullet Train could have been much better spent on repairing and expanding freeways. US 99 and I-5 are constantly clogged with only two lanes in each direction in many places. Conditions are even worse in urban areas throughout the State.

Environmental road blocks: Being a team member of the Democratic oligopoly that rules the State has involved giving unheard power to this special interest group. Virtually nothing can be built without extensive Environmental Impact Reports and studies.

This is one of many reasons why the cost of building housing in the Golden State is among the highest in the country. In addition to often repetitious studies, expensive litigation is a way of life in California

Housing construction is not the lonely victim of the Environmental lobby. These guys are so busy saving fish, red tailed frogs, and harvest mice that their opposition to increasing water storage and new energy sources has led to paralysis of California’s economy. Farmers have been left on the outside trying to obtain water.

Other sacred cows in the energy department are the Left’s opposition to nuclear power and their insistence that Cap and Trade is working. When they close down the Diablo Canyon facility, the State will face energy blackouts caused by them trying to eliminating natural gas, petroleum products.

It does not take a genius to know wind and solar with water power, are not going to keep the lights on at Motel 6 for very long.

The California Rule: One of the leading building blocks for total Democratic domination of politics in the State is this California Rule. It has its origins going back to a Supreme Court ruling that said any benefit given a public employee cannot be taken away during the term of their employment.

This became especially relevant in the late 1990’s when Governor Gray Davis, during a time of prosperity, gave increased pension benefits to public employees. A short time later when State was experiencing a reduction of revenue, a move was made to reduce some of the perks Davis handed out. The Supreme Court said “no” thus the California Rule was born.

Over the years public employees have continued to prosper to gain an unheard of wealth which far exceeds what comparable jobs in the private sector receive. At the same time CalPERS and other State pension funds struggle to keep up their obligations causing Governors Brown and Newsom to put additional billions into them.

School Vouchers for K-1 12 students: With the pathetic state of public education in California that has resulted in the bottom 10% of test scores nationally, reforming the school system is at a virtual standstill. One of the major controversies is the question of allowing parents to opt out of the current system and apply per capita funding to alternate educational options.

Led by the powerful California Teachers Association (CTA) this group claims diverting revenues intended for public education in other directions, will destroy the entire system and result in even worse educational performance in the schools. Others contend that the CTA’s sole interest is protecting union jobs that might be lost if funding is shifted to the private sector.

The union strongly supports the teaching of Critical Race Thinking and diversity, while contending they can make better decisions about education than families. They feel vouchers (especially for Catholic and other religious organizations) is a terrible idea that destroys the entire foundation of public education.

Meanwhile the CTA contends the answer to improving the performance of the schools is with throwing more money into their operation.

Housing and urban planning: It is no secret that housing costs in California have resulted in a shortage of new construction needed to keep up with demand. It so happens that with the cost of land, materials, building permits, and compliance with complicated environmental requirements that prior to the first shovel full of dirt is excavated, very little is affordable for California residents.

Despite efforts of the Legislature to streamline the process by taking away local zoning regulations, offering density discounts to promote below market construction, and providing direct government subsidies, little progress has been made.

Of course it would never occur to the State to realize the barriers they put up over the years, are the problem rather than the cure for the States housing shortage. In addition there is little consideration being given to ease Urban Limits of where new housing can be built. That would help reduce rising land costs.

Reducing the cost of Living in California: From Gavin Newsom on down there is little concern that high taxation, energy, housing and water costs, along with gross over government regulation is causing profitable businesses to flee the State. Such a misunderstanding has proven to be the ultimate Sacred Cow in California politics.

It is thought the weather, Hollywood stars, diversity, and intellect from the Silicon Valley will always be around to make California prosperous. Instead we find the Homeless taking over communities from Venice to San Francisco and the State having one of the highest poverty rates in the country.

A reality check is long overdue. Perhaps this will come September 14thwhen the recall vote for Gavin Newsom is counted. Regardless of the outcome, some different voices are being heard in California