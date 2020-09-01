Eber: SB-1120 goes down but what lies ahead?

By

Your city council is under attack by Sacramento Democrats. You as a local voter will shortly have NO rights to elect council members to set zoning and permits for your community. Instead the Governor and Democrats in Chico, San Mateo and Stockton will tell your community what must be built—under penalty from the State. “According to local control proponent and political advisor Susan Kirsch of the Nix the Nine, campaign, “It’s a great day for all the people who stand up for their neighborhoods and communities. It would only be better if more legislators respected the wisdom and commitment of elected city council officials and local leaders.” Those of us, who believe urban planning decisions should be made where people live, won this battle. However, next year when the legislature convenes once again, we can be sure Wiener and Senate leader Toni Atkins will repackage SB-1120 in a slightly different form. This would not be the first time the socialist contingency in the Legislature lost a battle but continued the war on local community’s right of self determination. In the past couple years, SB-828 and SB-50, which was similar to SB-1120, were beaten thanks to intense pressure placed on elected officials to rethink their actions.” Local elections will be for ribbon cutters, not policy setters. This is how they will get rid of cities and counties—by taking away your rights to set policy for your community. Freedom? Not in California.

SB-1120 goes down but what lies ahead? By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 9/2/20

Today, my friends with Livable California and elsewhere are elated because SB-1120 did not pass during the current legislative session. The bill which would have allowed construction of up to four units in single family zoned neighborhoods without local approval was for the moment defeated.

With the current legislative session ending at 12am on Monday night, Scott Wiener’s bid to force feed construction of new housing, passed the Assembly by a 42-16 tally at 11:57PM. As a result the Senate did not have enough time to vote on it or companion bills SB-995 and SB1085 before the deadline. Similar to a football team that is stopped on the opponents 1 yard line when time expires, this bill died.

According to local control proponent and political advisor Susan Kirsch of the Nix the Nine, campaign, “It’s a great day for all the people who stand up for their neighborhoods and communities. It would only be better if more legislators respected the wisdom and commitment of elected city council officials and local leaders.”

Those of us, who believe urban planning decisions should be made where people live, won this battle. However, next year when the legislature convenes once again, we can be sure Wiener and Senate leader Toni Atkins will repackage SB-1120 in a slightly different form.

This would not be the first time the socialist contingency in the Legislature lost a battle but continued the war on local community’s right of self determination. In the past couple years, SB-828 and SB-50, which was similar to SB-1120, were beaten thanks to intense pressure placed on elected officials to rethink their actions.

If nothing changes in the next session, with respect to Democrat’s three quarters majorities in both the Senate and the Assembly, we can expect the Progressives who run the show to eventually have their way and pass Draconian measures that stifle individuals’ ability to live where and how they want.

It would appear with the State GOP, under the meek leadership of Jessica Patterson being on life support, there is little hope for Republicans making much of a dent upon Democrats stranglehold over decision making in the Capital. Once again the voice of reason will fall upon moderate Democrats from Southern California and the Central Valley to lessen the blows of Toni Adkins’s minions.

Unlike the limited scrutiny given by retired Governor Jerry Brown over hair brained schemes of the LEFT, his successor Gavin Newsom has not shown enough of a spine to veto bills placed upon his desk for signing. As a result he appears to be content on riding the Anti-Trump wave. In the meantime, Newsom is putting off making difficult decisions until the Presidential election takes place.

There are many issues that have been buried that will soon need attention as the exodus of the middle class and wealthy from California continues. Among the most critical are:

Rising crime rates brought on by defunding of police, emptying the jails, eliminating the existing bail system for those accused of crimes, and changing laws to allow for criminal behavior.

Allowing the deficits for pension reserves with CalPERS and CalSTERS continue to increase placing additional pressure on local government to fiancé these programs rather than meeting the current needs of their constituents.

By continuing to rely on increased taxation on the wealthy, this is leading to this important segment of the population to not only move jobs from the State; but to flee themselves. Eventually, the middle class will end up paying more of their income to Sacramento.

Cap and Trade and other policies pushed by Green New Deal advocates, have led to California having the highest energy and land costs of any State in the country. This places additional pressure on individual households and business to stay afloat.

Government regulations pertaining to housing, schools, the environment, workers compensation, law enforcement, etc… Make the American dream of entrepreneurship more difficult to obtain with each passing day.

The question is when will the destructive path taken by Democratic leadership in the past 20 years, (with much assistance from Republican co-dependents) end up?

This is why the November 3rd election is so important. Gavin Newsom is depending on a victory from the Biden-Harris ticket to bail the State out. It is his hope that Big Brother’s Dad in Washington D.C. will give billions of dollars of assistance to prop up failed mass transit, costs associated with Sanctuary City policies, pension liabilities, inability to build enough water storage, and provide enough Federal aid to prop up the cost of a bloated State government.

Should Donald Trump triumph this fall, it will be another story. No matter how many nuisance lawsuits are filed by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Gavin Newsom will have to fend for himself. Without massive Federal assistance, the economy of the state is in extreme danger of collapsing. The house of cards that is Sacramento would need a strong dose of common sense to survive.

For the governor to win, he has limited options as the current high tax base will not allow for even temporary increases. He would be in what amounts to a force majeure situation where drastically cutting government services will be the only option left for him to follow.

However, for the moment state Democrats can continue their rendition of Aesop’s Fables. In the tale of a grasshopper continuing to play rather than preparing for winter, the aunt survives because of planning for the worst. As this sad saga unfolds, thoughts of legislation such as SB-1120 come to mind.

Who knows, voters may soon come to their senses and send Newsom, Atkins, Weiner, Anthony Rendon Lorena Gonzales, Nancy Skinner, David Chiu, and the rest of their cohorts packing. This day of reckoning may come sooner than expected.

Regardless of what might be in store for the future, we should rejoice in the defeat of Scott Wieners 2020 housing bills. More pot holes lie ahead than could be filled with Progressive Diversity; but what the heck for now.