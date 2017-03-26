Eber: SB-54 a formula for disaster

By

SB-54 a formula for disaster By Richard Eber

Richard Eber, California Political News and Views, 3/27/17

State Senate leader Pro Tem Kevin De Leon is walking on water these days. His SB-54 bill is working its way through committees would designate California to be a Sanctuary State. If enacted the legislation would preclude law enforcements on the City, State, and County levels from co-operating with Federal Law enforcement agencies to deport undocumented felons when they are released from detention.

In a nut shell SB-54 protects some 12,000 dangerous people who few families desire to have as their next door neighbors. Rather than get rid these felons, the bill would allow them to remain free, receive public assistance, and in most cases continue to provide problems for local police forces.

Thus far De Leon is receiving high fives from the liberal press and those within his own party. This was amplified at a recent speech he gave before the Contra Costa County Central Committee in Pleasant Hill. He received several standing ovations for his criticism of Donald Trump’s immigration policies and intended defiance towards the current Republican administration.

The charismatic De Leon, who is slated to become Lieutenant Governor in 2018, is not selling SB-54 as a vehicle to give a second chance to illegal’s who broke the law. Instead the Senator is utilizing the legislation to protect mothers, children, and families from “Big Brother” in Washington D.C.

While the title of his talk was the Measure to Protect Immigrants by Limiting State & Local Law Enforcement Work with ICE, De Leon’s presentation did not deal at all with the consequences of protecting the drug dealers, rapists, armed robbers and other deviates under SB-54.

Instead he preferred to tell the activist-progressive crowd:

We all know that there is a lot of angst, anxiety, and panic, especially among children, American born children, young boys and young girls who are standing at the curve side waiting and actually not knowing if their mother is going to pick them up whether they will be detained or deported.”

I’m under no illusion. I understand that immigration law and enforcement of immigration law falls under the exclusive domain-purview of the Federal government. That’s Homeland Security and ICE. I know and understand that. It’s the law of the land. But I also know that we as a state local government don’t have to lift a finger or spend a dime to separate children from their mothers.

To actually use local tax dollars, state dollars to enforce immigration laws be a cog in the Trump deportation regime, that is not who we are. Because the last thing we want is to have local police officers abandon their duty to help set a perimeter around a elementary school waiting for mothers to pick up their children

Nowhere in De was Leon’s speech there any mention of how protecting 12,000 felons from being aggressively deported might serve to protect public safety. He also did not discuss what to do with 24 suspects arrested last weeks in a raid on the operations of the Mexican Drug Cartel in Contra Costa County. Were SB-54 to pas, illegals would be shielded from ICE and become the problem of California tax payers.

Kate Steinle, who was murdered last year at San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf by an undocumented several times convicted felon, was not discussed during Senator De Leon’s remarks. Instead the audience heard “When local law enforcement officers are pulled from their duties to enforce local immigration laws and arrest otherwise law-abiding maids, bus boys, and day laborers, our communities will become more not less dangerous.”

These same bait and switch tactics could be found throughout his presentation where Draconian scenarios included Women with tumors being cruelly deported by ICE agents who have no regard for human suffering. The contents of SB-54 were never actually mentioned.

Scenarios were given to justify passing legislation that did not even concern whether to co-operate with ICE to get rid of the worse criminal element from the State. Among topics omitted by De Leon:

1, the tax dollars that would be lost housing undocumented felons currently being incarcerated in California jails and prisons that the Federal Government is currently paying.

Subsidies given primarily to County Sheriff Departments that would be lost if SB-54 is enacted The cost to local communities dealing with tracking undocumented parolees not to mention providing them social services to assimilate back into society. This does not include their families who in many cases would require governmental services before and after jail time is served. If SB-54 is passed and ICE is left to their own devices to apprehend dangerous criminals in local communities, it is likely many of the hard working immigrant families Senator De Leon is trying to protect might become collateral damage to this process and become victims themselves

Rather than look into these ramifications, De Leon and his Democratic Party supporters want to push Sanctuary City ordinances wherever they can even though most almost all cities turn those they arrest over to the county to process thus have no contact with ICE. Law enforcement policies apply to citizens and non citizens they bust so why use resources to solve a problem that does not exist?

As such it is doubtful local governments or their citizens want to give special consideration to undocumented residents who commit serious crimes in order to appease Sanctuary City advocates?

http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180SB54

Things have gotten so crazy that we now have proposals for Sanctuary Schools from grade school to the University of California campuses where there administration don’t want to cooperate with the Federal Government because of their compassion for undocumented immigrants. One wonders if these educators will retain their idealism should Federal school funds be cut to them for such defiance.

The same thinking applies to city’s who are constantly trying to receive matching funds from the Federal Government on everything from parks, to roads, and sewer projects to name a few. No one knows if the vilified Trump administration is going to cherry pick grants to Non sanctuary cities during the next four years. Given what is at stake, do most cities want to find out?

Is it responsible for local governments who don’t concern themselves with foreign policy or dealing with the political goings on in Washington D.C. get involved with matters beyond their control such as immigration policy?

This is why the public should take a hard look at SB-54 and see if they really want this legislation, which is likely to be declared unconstitutional should it be passed. Is this another thing that the State of California with their continuous battle to properly educate children, provide enough water for residents, fix roads, balance the budget, and reduce pension liabilities, actually wants to deal with?

The answer is emphatically “no” but unfortunately there aren’t too many loud voices in the Golden State to tell the sponsors of legislation such as SB-54 to take a hike.